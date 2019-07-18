- English
- Español
“You need input”
Shelter siting scrutinized
By Gregg McQueen
State Senator Robert Jackson, who organized his own press conference on Friday, said the city must change the way it attempts to open new shelter facilities, especially as it seeks to open 90 new shelters to address the homelessness problem.
“There’s not enough consultation with the community and elected leaders with respect to siting of shelters,” Jackson said in an interview with Manhattan Times.
“It should be something done well in advance. As soon as Department of Homeless Services (DHS) is considering a site, there should be community outreach,” he said, noting that Community Board 12 and local officials were notified in February that DHS would be opening a 175-bed shelter on Audubon Avenue by the summer or fall of this year.
“Everyone has a human right to have housing, but to just tell us a final decision, before consulting us, that is unacceptable,” Jackson added. “It was presented to us like a done deal from the start.”
For siting shelters, Jackson said he’d prefer that the city use a standard process involving public review and City Council approval, similar to the Universal Land Review Use Procedure (ULURP) currently used for other land use projects.
“You need input from the community, [you need] honesty, transparency,” he remarked.
Jackson said he is considering legislation at the state level that would require DHS to follow more stringent guidelines for opening shelters, but it is unclear what form that would take.
He opined that the city avoids significant advance notice of shelter openings because it is wary of negative public reaction.
“I guess the fear for DHS is that people will say ‘not in my backyard’ and they’ll have to deal with the blowback from that,” he remarked. But community stakeholders should have the opportunity to provide feedback to DHS, he added.
“When things are not done with a holistic approach, that’s when the fears come out,” he said.
Like other Northern Manhattan elected officials, Jackson said he preferred that the Audubon Avenue site not be used for a homeless shelter at all, but rather permanent housing.
“If you have space, why don’t you build affordable housing? That would be the ideal situation,” he stated.
Still, he said he was pleased that the city altered its original plan to house single homeless men at the Audubon shelter, citing the existence of another shelter for 200 men located just blocks away. He also applauded DHS for prioritizing former residents of Washington Heights who are now homeless to receive the available shelter beds.
“That’s a good thing — having roots in the community is important,” Jackson said.
“Es necesario el aporte de la comunidad”
Sitio escudriñado
Por Gregg McQueen
El senador estatal Robert Jackson, quien organizó su propia conferencia de prensa, dijo que la ciudad debe cambiar la forma en que intenta abrir nuevas instalaciones de refugio, especialmente cuando busca abrir 90 nuevos albergues para abordar el problema de las personas sin hogar.
“No hay suficiente consulta con la comunidad y los líderes electos con respecto a la ubicación de los albergues”, dijo Jackson en una entrevista con el Manhattan Times.
“Debería ser algo hecho con mucha antelación. Tan pronto como el Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) esté considerando un sitio, debería haber involucramiento comunitario”, dijo, y señaló que la Junta Comunitaria 12 y los funcionarios locales fueron notificados en febrero que el DHS abriría un refugio de 175 camas en la avenida Audubon hacia el verano o el otoño de este año.
“Todos tienen el derecho humano a tener una vivienda, pero simplemente decirnos una decisión final, antes de consultarnos, es inaceptable”, agregó Jackson. “Nos lo presentaron como un hecho desde el principio”.
Para ubicar los refugios, Jackson dijo que preferiría que la ciudad use un proceso estándar que incluya revisión pública y la aprobación del Concejo Municipal, similar al Procedimiento de Revisión de Uso Universal de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) que se usa actualmente para otros proyectos de uso de la tierra.
“Es necesario el aporte de la comunidad, [se necesita] honestidad, transparencia”, comentó.
Jackson dijo que está considerando una legislación a nivel estatal que requiera que el DHS siga pautas más estrictas para abrir refugios, pero no está claro qué forma tomaría.
Opinó que la ciudad evita avisos importantes de apertura de refugios porque desconfía de la reacción pública negativa.
“Supongo que el temor para el DHS es que la gente diga ´no en mi patio trasero´, y tener que lidiar con la respuesta”, comentó. Pero las partes interesadas de la comunidad deberían tener la oportunidad de proporcionar comentarios al DHS, agregó.
“Cuando las cosas no se hacen con un enfoque holístico, es cuando salen los temores”, dijo.
Al igual que otros funcionarios del norte de Manhattan, Jackson comentó que prefería que el sitio de la avenida Audubon no se use para un refugio para personas sin hogar, sino para viviendas permanentes.
“Si tienen el espacio, ¿por qué no construyen viviendas asequibles? Esa sería la situación ideal” declaró.
Aun así, dijo estar complacido de que la ciudad alterara su plan original para albergar a hombres solteros sin hogar en el refugio de Audubon, citando la existencia de otro refugio para 200 hombres ubicados a pocas cuadras de distancia. También aplaudió al DHS por dar prioridad a los antiguos residentes de Washington Heights que ahora están sin hogar para recibir las camas de refugio disponibles.
“Eso es bueno, tener raíces en la comunidad es importante”, dijo Jackson.