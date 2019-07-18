“You need input”

‎Shelter siting scrutinized

By Gregg McQueen

State Senator Robert Jackson, who organized his own press conference on Friday, said the city must change the way it attempts to open new shelter facilities, especially as it seeks to open 90 new shelters to address the homelessness problem.

“There’s not enough consultation with the community and elected leaders with respect to siting of shelters,” Jackson said in an interview with Manhattan Times.

“It should be something done well in advance. As soon as Department of Homeless Services (DHS) is considering a site, there should be community outreach,” he said, noting that Community Board 12 and local officials were notified in February that DHS would be opening a 175-bed shelter on Audubon Avenue by the summer or fall of this year.

“Everyone has a human right to have housing, but to just tell us a final decision, before consulting us, that is unacceptable,” Jackson added. “It was presented to us like a done deal from the start.”

For siting shelters, Jackson said he’d prefer that the city use a standard process involving public review and City Council approval, similar to the Universal Land Review Use Procedure (ULURP) currently used for other land use projects.

“You need input from the community, [you need] honesty, transparency,” he remarked.

Jackson said he is considering legislation at the state level that would require DHS to follow more stringent guidelines for opening shelters, but it is unclear what form that would take.

He opined that the city avoids significant advance notice of shelter openings because it is wary of negative public reaction.

“I guess the fear for DHS is that people will say ‘not in my backyard’ and they’ll have to deal with the blowback from that,” he remarked. But community stakeholders should have the opportunity to provide feedback to DHS, he added.

“When things are not done with a holistic approach, that’s when the fears come out,” he said.

Like other Northern Manhattan elected officials, Jackson said he preferred that the Audubon Avenue site not be used for a homeless shelter at all, but rather permanent housing.

“If you have space, why don’t you build affordable housing? That would be the ideal situation,” he stated.

Still, he said he was pleased that the city altered its original plan to house single homeless men at the Audubon shelter, citing the existence of another shelter for 200 men located just blocks away. He also applauded DHS for prioritizing former residents of Washington Heights who are now homeless to receive the available shelter beds.

“That’s a good thing — having roots in the community is important,” Jackson said.