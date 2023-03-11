You earned it – and we will help you get it
Se lo han ganado, y nosotros les ayudaremos a obtenerlo
The Earned Income Tax Credit: EITC
El Crédito Tributario por Ingreso del Trabajo: EITC (por sus siglas en inglés)
By Eric L. Adams
My mission as Mayor of New York City is to focus on the needs of working people of this city. One of the best ways we can do that is to get money back in your pocket – money you have earned, money you need to support your family.
Last year, we went to Albany to get the Earned Income Tax Credit, better known as the EITC, expanded for the first time in 20 years. The EITC is a refundable tax credit provided to working New Yorkers and families. And I am proud to say that, together with our state, partners we got it done.
Promises made, promises kept.
The enhanced EITC put $350 million dollars in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers. That means more money for the essentials: food, groceries, bills and rent. It is a lifeline for so many working people and families across New York City. This tax credit has helped 800,000 New Yorkers and this year, we want to reach even more.
And we have launched a $1.5 million television, print, subway, social media and radio marketing campaign on the enhanced EITC to spread the word to New Yorkers.
This tax season, we want to help more working people get the support they need through the Earned Income Tax Credit.
New Yorkers can visit nyc.gov/getcredit to see if they qualify for this cash back. If you do, you can apply for this credit while filing your taxes. It is that simple. New Yorkers can file their taxes for free at any one of our NYC Tax Prep locations across the five boroughs or online at getyourrefund.org/nyc.
The EITC is a simple and straightforward way to make sure working New Yorkers get their fair share.
Under the enhanced EITC a single parent with one child with an income of $14,750 has seen their benefit increase from $187 to $933. And a married couple with two children and an income of $25,000 has seen their New York City benefit increase from $308 to $925 under the city payment.
I come from a working-class background. My mother worked a double shift as a cleaner to support my siblings and me. There are thousands of New Yorkers doing the same today in our city.
We know many New Yorkers are struggling right now. Rent is going up and inflation is driving up the cost of living. People are worried about whether they can keep a roof over their heads. And due to the pandemic, many have lost wages and childcare.
I know the hustle is real. And I want every hardworking New Yorker to know: We’re looking out for you.
The EITC is one of the most effective support programs in history, helping low-income families and workers get a boost as they climb the ladder of success.
Through the EITC, we are putting more money in working peoples’ wallets and helping lift some of the burdens they face. Working New Yorkers deserve their fair share and credit, and we are giving it to them.
For more, please visit nyc.gov/getcredit or call 311.
Eric L. Adams has served as the 110th mayor of New York City since January 1, 2022.
Por Eric L. Adams
Mi misión como alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York es atender las necesidades de los trabajadores de esta ciudad. Una de las mejores maneras de hacerlo es devolviendo dinero a sus bolsillos: dinero que han ganado, dinero que necesitan para mantener a sus familias.
El año pasado fuimos a Albany para conseguir que se ampliara por primera vez en 20 años el Crédito Tributario por Ingreso del Trabajo, mejor conocido como EITC. El EITC es un crédito fiscal reembolsable que se concede a los neoyorquinos y familias trabajadoras. Y me enorgullece decir que, junto con nuestros socios estatales, lo hemos conseguido.
Promesas hechas, promesas cumplidas.
El EITC mejorado puso $350 millones de dólares en los bolsillos de los neoyorquinos trabajadores. Eso significa más dinero para lo esencial: alimentos, comestibles, facturas y alquiler. Es un salvavidas para muchos trabajadores y familias de toda la ciudad de Nueva York. Este crédito fiscal ha ayudado a 800,000 neoyorquinos y este año queremos llegar a más.
Y hemos lanzado una campaña de marketing de $1.5 millones de dólares en televisión, prensa, metro, redes sociales y radio sobre el EITC mejorado para darlo a conocer a los neoyorquinos.
Esta temporada de impuestos, queremos ayudar a más trabajadores a obtener el apoyo que necesitan a través del Crédito Tributario por Ingreso del Trabajo.
Los neoyorquinos pueden visitar nyc.gov/getcredit para ver si pueden optar a esta devolución de dinero. Si es así, pueden solicitar este crédito al presentar sus impuestos. Así de sencillo. Los neoyorquinos pueden presentar su declaración de impuestos de forma gratuita en cualquiera de nuestros centros NYC Tax Prep de los cinco condados o en línea en getyourrefund.org/nyc.
El EITC es una forma sencilla y directa de garantizar que los neoyorquinos que trabajan reciban la parte que les corresponde.
Con el EITC mejorado, un progenitor soltero con un hijo e ingresos de $14,750 dólares a visto aumentar su beneficio de $187 a $933 dólares. Y una pareja casada con dos hijos e ingresos de $25,000 dólares, ha visto aumentar su prestación en la ciudad de Nueva York de $308 a $925 dólares con el pago de la ciudad.
Yo procedo de la clase trabajadora. Mi madre trabajaba doble turno como limpiadora para mantenernos a mis hermanos y a mí. Hay miles de neoyorquinos que hacen lo mismo hoy en nuestra ciudad.
Sabemos que muchos neoyorquinos tienen dificultades en estos momentos. El alquiler está subiendo y la inflación está disparando el costo de la vida. La gente está preocupada por no poder mantener un techo sobre sus cabezas. Y debido a la pandemia, muchos han perdido salarios y guarderías.
Sé que la lucha es real. Y quiero que todos los neoyorquinos trabajadores lo sepan: nos preocupamos por ustedes.
El EITC es uno de los programas de apoyo más eficaces de la historia, que ayuda a las familias y a los trabajadores de bajos ingresos a recibir un empujón mientras suben la escalera del éxito.
A través del EITC, estamos poniendo más dinero en las carteras de los trabajadores y ayudando a aliviar algunas de las cargas a las que se enfrentan. Los neoyorquinos trabajadores merecen su parte justa y su crédito, y nosotros lo estamos dando.
Para más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/getcredit o llame al 311.
Eric L. Adams es el alcalde número 110 de la ciudad de Nueva York desde el 1 de enero de 2022.