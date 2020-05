Writ Large

Word Up Books conducts online fundraiser

By Gregg McQueen

Pitch in for prose.

A new crowdfunding campaign by Word Up Community Bookshop has launched to raise money that will help the small business weather the pandemic shutdown.

The store has continued to sell books online after its shop at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue closed on March 13 due to the coronavirus.

Though online sales have been strong, Word Up founder Veronica Liu said the store is still facing considerable monetary losses without sales from its physical location as well as numerous book fairs it participates in.

“In-person book sales is still our greatest source of income,” said Liu. “We’re having this campaign to safely hold onto our physical space and get back to our business of providing books to the community.”

As of May 18, the “Show Up for Word Up” GoFundMe campaign has raised over $14,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Over the years, the store has become more than just a source of books, serving as a hub for education and social justice causes and as a sought-after location for community events.

Word Up, which marks its ninth birthday in June, operates with two full-time staffers, one part-time worker, and around 60 volunteers.

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be used to cover rent, utilities and related occupancy costs, payroll for the three-person staff, and facilitate summer programming.

Word Up has benefitted from some emergency pandemic assistance, including an employee retention grant from the city’s Small Business Services agency and funds from the Northern Manhattan Emergency Recovery Fund administered by New York-Presbyterian (NYP).

“That’s a blessing and we’re very grateful, but it only goes so far,” Liu said, noting that the cash grants will ensure that Word Up can cover its rent and payroll through May.

She sought to assuage customer concerns that Word Up was preparing to shutter for good.

“We’re not doing this campaign because we feel we’re in danger of closing,” she remarked. “We’re OK for the immediate term, but we want to plan responsibly for our return. Northern Manhattan has been hit hard by the virus, so there’s a lot of uncertainty as to when things will return to normal.”

During the shutdown, Word Up has hosted several events online, including a Zoom book reading with author Elizabeth Acevedo for her new novel Clap When You Land and a live discussion with writers Julia Álvarez and Edwidge Danticat, moderated by local author Angie Cruz. Both events offered simultaneous Spanish language translation.

“These were ticketed events, and we had a few hundred people. They got a great response and went really well even though it was our first times using Zoom,” said Liu, who raised the possibility that Word Up would continue to offer virtual events even after the pandemic has ended.

“We’ve definitely had requests to continue doing it,” she said. “People have even been able to participate from out of state.”

“It’s opened up different possibilities and things to try out, maybe for our next Open Mic event,” she added. “As sad as it is that we can’t open the store now, we’ve been able to connect with people in a different way. I think that many businesses are seeing new ways to become more accessible.”

For now, Word Up is focused on planning for a future store reopening, giving consideration to how operations might need to differ to ensure safety in the age of coronavirus.

The staff is considering use of a contactless payment system and reducing the amount of furniture in the store to provide more room for distancing.

Stores such as Word Up face particular challenges in mitigating spread of the virus.

“People come in and browse, they touch a lot of books,” she said. “They might spend a lot of time. If one asymptomatic person comes in, they could be spreading the virus and we wouldn’t know it.”

“To keep people properly distant, we might only be able to allow a few people in the store at one time,” she said. “In the past, between customers and volunteers it could be up to 40 people in there at one time. That’s a piece we need to work out. We need to figure out how to reopen safely.”

During the pandemic, many stores have turned to curbside service and restricted the number of customers entering the retail space.

“Curbside service could potentially work for us, if you know what book you’re looking for when you arrive,” Liu said. “But some of the magic of coming to a bookstore is that you don’t always know what you want. That part is would be lost.”

Word Up is currently in discussions with several Northern Manhattan food pantries about including books with emergency food packages and is planning to collaborate on book/food deliveries with Uplift NYC and Dance Project of Washington Heights.

Local schools have also requested Word Up’s help in putting together book packets for their students.

“Books are probably one of the best things you can possibly have during this time,” she said. “It’s a perfect tool to accompany you while stuck in your home and to get people through this situation.”

To support the Word Up fundraising campaign, please visit bit.ly/2XbNbGj.

For more information on the store, please visit wordupbooks.com.