Wrap Riot

Recipe: Confetti Wraps

Few things can strike terror as readily in any chef than the prospect of whipping together a dinner for the family when time is scarce and energy is flagging – like at day’s end.

This recipe allows for a hands-on approach, where more than one person can pitch in to help. The ingredients are simple and within reach at the local supermarket, and you can add more vegetables and other ingredients to make the meal more filling.

The black beans add fiber, which helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood and decrease the risk of heart disease.

Throw in whatever kind of bell peppers strike your fancy, layer in a different kind of cheese, and start assembling a happy riot of color and flavor.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 bell pepper (any color)

• ½ red onion

• 1 can (15 oz.) black beans

• 1 tsp ground cumin

• 1-2 tomatoes, diced, or 1 can diced tomatoes

• ¾ cup salsa (mild or hot)

• 1 cup low-fat mozzarella cheese, grated

• 6-8 six-inch whole wheat tortillas

Any vegetables can be added to this wrap.

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 wrap; makes 6 servings)

270 calories; 37 gram carbohydrate; 7 gram fat; 15 gram protein; 8 gram dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

• Wash vegetables and slice.

• Spray skillet with cooking spray and heat for 1-2 minutes.

• Add chopped onion and bell pepper.

• Sauté until onion is tender.

• Stir in beans and tomatoes; cook until heated through.

• Microwave whole wheat tortillas 30-45 seconds.

• Let each family member assemble their own wrap by adding vegetable mixture

and topping with cheese and salsa, as desired.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.