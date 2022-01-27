- English
- Español
Wrap Riot
Recipe: Confetti Wraps
Few things can strike terror as readily in any chef than the prospect of whipping together a dinner for the family when time is scarce and energy is flagging – like at day’s end.
This recipe allows for a hands-on approach, where more than one person can pitch in to help. The ingredients are simple and within reach at the local supermarket, and you can add more vegetables and other ingredients to make the meal more filling.
The black beans add fiber, which helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood and decrease the risk of heart disease.
Throw in whatever kind of bell peppers strike your fancy, layer in a different kind of cheese, and start assembling a happy riot of color and flavor.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bell pepper (any color)
- ½ red onion
- 1 can (15 oz.) black beans
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1-2 tomatoes, diced, or 1 can diced tomatoes
- ¾ cup salsa (mild or hot)
- 1 cup low-fat mozzarella cheese, grated
- 6-8 six-inch whole wheat tortillas
Any vegetables can be added to this wrap.
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1 wrap; makes 6 servings)
270 calories; 37 gram carbohydrate; 7 gram fat; 15 gram protein; 8 gram dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Wash vegetables and slice.
- Spray skillet with cooking spray and heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Add chopped onion and bell pepper.
- Sauté until onion is tender.
- Stir in beans and tomatoes; cook until heated through.
- Microwave whole wheat tortillas 30-45 seconds.
- Let each family member assemble their own wrap by adding vegetable mixture
and topping with cheese and salsa, as desired.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Derroche de wrap
Receta: wraps confeti
Pocas cosas pueden provocar terror tan fácilmente en cualquier chef que la posibilidad de preparar una cena para la familia cuando el tiempo escasea y la energía se está agotando, como al final del día.
Esta receta permite un enfoque práctico, donde más de una persona puede colaborar para ayudar. Los ingredientes son simples y al alcance de la mano en el supermercado local, y puede agregar más verduras y otros ingredientes para que la comida sea más abundante.
Los frijoles negros agregan fibra, lo que ayuda a disminuir la cantidad total de colesterol en la sangre y disminuye el riesgo de enfermedades del corazón.
Agregue cualquier tipo de pimiento que le guste, ponga una capa de un queso diferente y comience a armar un alegre derroche de color y sabor.
INGREDIENTES
- 1 pimiento (cualquier color)
- ½ cebolla roja
- 1 lata (15 oz.) de frijoles negros
- 1 cucharadita de comino molido
- 1-2 tomates, cortados en cubitos, o 1 lata de tomates cortados en cubitos
- ¾ taza de salsa (dulce o picante)
- 1 taza de queso mozzarella bajo en grasa, rallado
- 6-8 tortillas de trigo integral de seis pulgadas
Cualquier verdura se puede agregar a este wrap.
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN
(aprox. 1 wrap; hace 6 porciones)
270 calorías; 37 gramos de carbohidratos; 7 gramos de grasa; 15 gramos de proteína; 8 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
- Lave y corte los vegetales.
- Rocíe la sartén con aceite en aerosol y caliente por 1-2 minutos.
- Añadir la cebolla picada y el pimiento.
- Saltear hasta que la cebolla esté tierna.
- Agregue los frijoles y los tomates; cocine hasta que se caliente.
- Caliente en el microondas las tortillas de trigo integral durante 30-45 segundos.
- Deje que cada miembro de la familia arme su propio wrap, agregando una mezcla de vegetales y una cubierta de queso y salsa, según lo desee.
Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en varias ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean familiares, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.