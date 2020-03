World Wildlife Day at UN

Students from Comp Science High in the Bronx were among those who attended World Wildlife Day celebrations at the United Nations on March 3.

The students are part of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Education Department at the Bronx Zoo. The group is intended to provide young people with a voice on environmental and conservation issues.

Also in attendance were young people from the Dalton School in Manhattan and PS 154 in Brooklyn.

Based at the Bronx Zoo, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) saves wildlife and wild places worldwide through science, conservation action, education, and inspiring people to value nature.

For more info, please visit wcs.org.