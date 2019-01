Workers Wanted

$2.5M in unclaimed funds to be distributed

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

$2.5 million.

That’s the amount in unclaimed wages the office of City Comptroller Scott Stringer says is owed to about 1,500 workers from unscrupulous city contractors.

Stringer’s office has recovered the millions in wages that contractors failed to pay to workers on city-funded construction projects.

Most of the workers were involved with public work projects such as building or renovating public schools, city parks, streets and subway stations.

Though the Comptroller’s office has issued letters notifying workers of their unclaimed funds, many have not replied.

In response, Stringer has launched a campaign to locate the shortchanged laborers.

In a press conference on January 24, Stringer said that many of the workers are immigrants and might be afraid to come forward due to fear of deportation, or worries about a scam.

“We want to find the other 1,500 workers who were scammed out of their wages — they’re out there,” he stated.

Stringer stressed that his office does not inquire if unpaid workers are documented.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, or your immigration status. If you did the work, you get the money, no questions asked,” he remarked.

Dion Kennedy, a worker who was owed back pay for work done for a construction contractor, said she received a letter in September 2018 from the Comptroller’s office, but she tore it up, thinking it was a scam.

“I thought, no, this is wrong. I’m not buying this,” she said.

In December, she received a phone call from Stringer’s office.

“When I came in, I received my check and I received my money,” she stated. “It’s important that if you get a letter in the mail from the Comptroller, that you call the number.”

The Comptroller’s office is responsible for setting and enforcing the hourly wage for construction workers on public works projects in the city.

Since 2014, the office has paid over $12 million to employees who were cheated out of their wages, Stringer said, and also debarred 50 contractors for scamming workers.

“We have contractors who are bad actors,” said Stringer.

“The reason these workers are cheated is because there’s a feeling with some of these contractors that you can get away with it because the workers are immigrants, or they may be vulnerable,” he added.

To locate the unpaid workers, Stringer’s office is partnering with consulate offices and nonprofit organizations who are connected to the immigrant community.

“This is happening every day. There’s a lot of immigrant workers here who are being underpaid or not paid. It is important for them to know that it doesn’t matter their immigrant status, they have a right to be paid,” said Linda Machuca, Consul General of Ecuador and President of Coalition of Latin American Consuls in New York.

Deborah Axt of Make the Road New York (MRNY) urged immigrants who think they are owed back wages to approach a nonprofit organization that they feel comfortable.

“Come to organizations like Make the Road New York if you feel nervous about approaching a government agency,” she said. “There are folks who will stand by your side to rightfully collect what is yours.”

To receive their wages, workers must fill out a proof of claim form and include copies of any documents they have received from the employer, such as paystubs or W-2 statements.

Workers who think they might be owed wages can also check a list on the Comptroller’s website.

For more information, go to www.comptroller.nyc.gov/wages, call the Labor Law hotline at 212.669.4443, or email laborlaw@comptroller.nyc.gov.