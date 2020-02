Wonder WHEELS

Washington Heights school bids for hoops title

By Gregg McQueen

WHEELS is looking for another win.

The varsity basketball team from Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) is about to vie for the city championship.

On February 15, the team became Manhattan Borough Champions by defeating Thurgood Marshall Academy, the number one seed, in the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) playoffs.

In the Borough Championship game, WHEELS beat Thurgood Marshall — a team that beat WHEELS twice in the regular season by just one point — by a score of 63-56.

Next, the WHEELS team will head to the citywide PSAL tournament, entering the 16-team event as the #3 seed. The finals of the tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s been years since a varsity Manhattan team has made the final four of this tournament,” said Head Coach Josh Krinsky. “That’s definitely our goal, to try to get that far. This is the highest seed we’ve ever been.”

The school has enjoyed a considerable amount of success on the court in recent years, winning the junior varsity PSAL championship in 2018.

Five of the nine players on this year’s varsity were part of the 2018 championship squad.

“With the amount of time that group has played together, they can almost predict what each other will do on the court,” said WHEELS parent Melanie García, whose son Jeremiah plays on the team.

“They’re a humble team of hardworking kids,” she said.

Krinsky started the basketball team at WHEELS, a K through 12 school, in 2008.

“At the basketball program, we have this motto of ‘small school, big program,’” Krinsky said. “We’re competing against much bigger schools much of the time.”

He said that WHEELS places a strong focus on the academic achievements of its players. About 80 percent of the school’s graduates go on to college, a rate that far surpasses the city average.

“We always call them student athletes. It’s much harder than just being a student,” said Krinsky, who said the players must keep up with their studies in addition to playing 25 to 30 hours of organized basketball per week between practices and games. “It’s a long day for them. They’ve shown a tremendous amount of dedication to get to this point,” he said. “When they see the end result of their hard work, it’s an easy motivator.”

García said the WHEELS school community has rallied around the team, which has enjoyed good turnout for its home games.

“I think it would be inspiring for us to win the championship, and also important for the entire community,” she said. “We can put a spotlight on the kids in Washington Heights and show that they’re as good at basketball as anyone.”

The PSAL playoff game will be played on Friday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. at WHEELS gymnasium, located at 511 West 182nd Street, New York, NY 10033. For more, please visit www.wheelsnyc.net or call 212.781.0524.