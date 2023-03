Women’s Leadership Conference

Adelphi University will host its sixth annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Sat., March 25.

The day-long conference will be held in a hybrid format, with in-person programming at Adelphi’s Ruth S. Harley University Center beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Defining Leadership for Our Lives, Our Careers and Our Communities.”

The conference will kick off with “Shift Happens: Navigating Change,” a panel discussion with Christine M. Riordan, PhD, Adelphi’s first female president. The session will engage audiences on the change happening in all industries and walks of life and provide advice for navigating the challenges and obstacles that arise in your personal and professional lives.

“The Adelphi Women’s Leadership Conference is an exceptional opportunity to celebrate Adelphi University’s legacy of women’s education and empowerment,” said Anna Zinko, Adelphi’s Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs. “The event brings together students, alumni, and community members in conversation about contemporary challenges and opportunities facing women at all stages of their careers and leaders across industries. I am proud to see our students engage in this meaningful annual event. This year’s schedule includes an impressive lineup of panelists and speakers, as well as hands-on learning opportunities such as resume workshops.”

Participants will have the opportunity to attend several panels and breakout sessions with trailblazing women on the topics of self-advocacy, brand building, leadership styles, parenting and accessibility.

After the sessions, attendees will have the chance to network with one another.

The event will conclude with an awards celebration and a keynote speech. This year’s speaker will be announced soon.

In addition to the sessions, workshops and lectures, in-person attendees can take a LinkedIn headshot during the conference and will have access to utilize the TypeFocus Assessment. The TypeFocus helps individuals define a unique behavior profile, identify areas of strength and personal values.

Adelphi’s Women’s Leadership Conference, co-hosted by Adelphi’s Advancement and External Relations, Center for Career and Professional Development, and Office of Student Affairs, is open to the public, including high school students, as well as members of the Adelphi community including students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents and friends of the University.

Student admission is free, general admission for the event is $25 for in person and $10 for online.

To learn more and register, visit adelphi.edu/womens-leadership.