Wisdom from the Hives
By Kathleen M. Pike
I can’t wait to see my honeybees. They have been clustered in their hives through the winter. With the arrival of some sunny March days, they are beginning to take flight from their winter huddle to scope out the world anew.
This transition from winter to spring makes the dwindling colony buzz with excitement. The sweet nectar of spring blooms is nearly here. But March is also a month of great risk when many colonies collapse. As the pandemic recedes with the promise of vaccination, as we start venturing out from our hives, the honeybees, who have been doing this for millennia have a few things to share.
1. Collective protection. Honeybees do not hibernate in winter, but they do get quiet. Each colony forms a winter cluster below their stored honey, which they depend on as their food source. With the queen at the center, the bees create their own heat source by flexing their flight muscles and creating a vibration that raises each bee’s body temperature. Rotating from the outside to the inside of the cluster, with thousands of bees vibrating in this manner, they keep themselves, and each other, warm through the freezing cold of winter. When healthy, our Covid-19 pods have served much the same function, protecting our health, including our mental health.
2. No antibodies. This pandemic has produced an unending television mini-series in virology and immune response. We have discovered how much we really do not understand about this domain of science, but we do know that, in general, when bacteria, viruses, or other pathogens attack our bodies, we produce vast quantities of antibodies to fight these invaders. Honeybees do not have the capacity to form antibodies specific to new pathogens. Unable to acquire this kind of responsive individual immunity, their survival depends on collective action to keep the colony healthy. For the past year, the novel coronavirus ravaged communities around the world and millions died because individual immune systems were not able to successfully mount the antibodies needed to fight off the invaders. The pandemic response – from cooperative development of vaccines to frontline workers and community volunteers – is the story of the enormous potential of collective action to support our health, including our mental health.
3. Time to clean house. As the warm weather arrives, honeybees undertake a major housecleaning. They will remove from the hive wax scales dropped by secreting bees, dead bees, and other insects or their larvae – alive or dead. All the offending items are carried to the entrance of the hive where they are dropped over the edge. As we anticipate a relaxation of restrictions and a reopening of our world, it is a moment that offers each of us the chance to do some housekeeping of our own. The pandemic upended default assumptions and routines. The disruptions and dislocations invited each of us to reflect on what we most care about. By doing some essential housekeeping this spring, we will enhance our capacity to move forward with intention, agency and purpose, all good for our mental health.
4. Transitions increase risk. For the honeybees, late winter/early spring is when colonies are at heightened risk of dying. The colony is at its weakest. The number of bees in the hive has dwindled. Honey stores are depleted. Flowers are barely in bloom so pollen and nectar, the honeybees’ essential foods, are scarce. The conditions are treacherous. In 2020, U.S. beekeepers lost four out of ten hives, with the majority being lost at this time of year. Transitions are hard for people, too. We know that mental health risks increase at critical developmental junctures and life transitions – for example, entering adolescence, starting school, moving in and out of employment, relocating where you live, changing who you live with. Such life changes increase our vulnerability under usual circumstances because they move us from what is familiar into unknown territory. This year, the transitions from pandemic conditions to newly imagined work, school and socializing carry great potential. They will also be associated with new stresses, losses, fears and anxiety. Taking time to attend to our mental health needs will be key to navigating the upcoming transitions successfully.
5. Don’t forget the honey. All this work, for what? The sweet stuff. The average worker bee will produce 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime. A colony will visit over 2 million flowers to make a pound of honey. The honey lovers among us are eternally grateful. But even if you rarely consume honey, about one out of every three mouthfuls of food that you consume is, in some way, a product of honeybee pollination – from fruits to nuts to coffee beans. It is rather poetic that honeybees produce honey – something so splendid and joyful – as a byproduct of their pollinating services on which the rest of the plant and animal kingdoms depend. Perhaps a reminder for all of us that during this time of transition, filled with uncertainty, loss and stress, our health and mental health depend on cultivating practices that yield their own sort of honey.
As the pandemic shows signs of receding, as we go from winter to spring, may we find comfort and support in our communities that help us navigate the transitions ahead. Wisdom from the hives. Honey for our mental health.
Sabiduría de las colmenas
Por Kathleen M. Pike
No puedo esperar a ver a mis abejas. Se han agrupado en sus colmenas durante el invierno. Con la llegada de algunos días soleados de marzo, están comenzando a huir de su montón de invierno para explorar el mundo de nuevo.
Esta transición del invierno a la primavera hace que la colonia menguante vibre de emoción. El dulce néctar de las flores primaverales está casi aquí. Pero marzo también es un mes de gran riesgo cuando muchas colonias colapsan. A medida que la pandemia disminuye con la promesa de la vacunación, cuando comenzamos a salir de nuestras colmenas, las abejas, que han estado haciendo esto durante milenios, tienen algunas cosas que compartir.
1. Protección colectiva. Las abejas no hibernan en invierno, pero se mantienen en silencio. Cada colonia forma un grupo de invierno debajo de su miel almacenada, de la que dependen como fuente de alimento. Con la reina en el centro, las abejas crean su propia fuente de calor flexionando sus músculos de vuelo y creando una vibración que eleva la temperatura corporal de cada abeja. Girando desde el exterior hacia el interior del grupo, con miles de abejas vibrando de esta manera, se mantienen calientes a sí mismas y entre sí a través del frío gélido del invierno. Estando saludables, nuestras cápsulas Covid-19 han cumplido la misma función, protegiendo nuestra salud, incluida nuestra salud mental.
2. Sin anticuerpos. Esta pandemia ha producido una miniserie de televisión interminable sobre virología y respuesta inmune. Hemos descubierto cuánto realmente no comprendemos sobre este dominio de la ciencia, pero sabemos que, en general, cuando las bacterias, virus u otros patógenos atacan nuestro cuerpo, producimos grandes cantidades de anticuerpos para combatir a estos invasores. Las abejas no tienen la capacidad de formar anticuerpos específicos contra nuevos patógenos. Al no poder adquirir este tipo de inmunidad individual sensible, su supervivencia depende de la acción colectiva para mantener la colonia sana. Durante el año pasado, el nuevo coronavirus devastó comunidades de todo el mundo y millones murieron porque los sistemas inmunitarios individuales no pudieron aumentar con éxito los anticuerpos necesarios para combatir a los invasores. La respuesta a la pandemia, desde el desarrollo cooperativo de vacunas hasta los trabajadores de primera línea y los voluntarios de la comunidad, es la historia del enorme potencial de la acción colectiva para apoyar nuestra salud, incluida nuestra salud mental.
3. Tiempo de limpiar la casa. A medida que llega el clima cálido, las abejas emprenden una importante limpieza del hogar. Quitarán de la colmena las escamas de cera que arrojen las abejas secretadoras, las abejas muertas y otros insectos o sus larvas, vivas o muertas. Todos los elementos ofensores se llevan a la entrada de la colmena, donde se dejan caer por el borde. Mientras anticipamos una relajación de las restricciones y la reapertura de nuestro mundo, es un momento que nos ofrece a cada uno de nosotros la oportunidad de hacer algunas tareas domésticas. La pandemia cambió las suposiciones y rutinas predeterminadas. Las interrupciones y el distanciamiento invitaron a cada uno de nosotros a reflexionar sobre lo que más nos importa. Haciendo algunas tareas domésticas esenciales esta primavera, mejoraremos nuestra capacidad para avanzar con intención, voluntad y propósito, todo lo cual es bueno para nuestra salud mental.
4. Las transiciones aumentan el riesgo. Para las abejas, el fin del invierno/principios de la primavera es cuando las colonias corren un mayor riesgo de morir. La colonia está en su punto más débil. El número de abejas en la colmena ha disminuido. Las reservas de miel están agotadas. Las flores apenas florecen, por lo que el polen y el néctar, los alimentos esenciales de las abejas, son escasos. Las condiciones son traicioneras. En 2020, los apicultores estadounidenses perdieron cuatro de cada diez colmenas, y la mayoría se perdió en esta época del año. Las transiciones también son difíciles para las personas. Sabemos que los riesgos para la salud mental aumentan en las coyunturas críticas del desarrollo y las transiciones de la vida, por ejemplo, al ingresar a la adolescencia, al comenzar la escuela, al entrar y salir de un empleo, al mudarse o modificar con quién vive. Estos cambios de vida aumentan nuestra vulnerabilidad en circunstancias habituales porque nos trasladan de lo que es familiar a un territorio desconocido. Este año, las transiciones de las condiciones de la pandemia al trabajo recién imaginado, la escuela y la socialización conllevaron un gran potencial. También estarán asociadas con nuevas tensiones, pérdidas, miedos y ansiedad. Tomarse el tiempo para atender nuestras necesidades de salud mental será clave para navegar con éxito las próximas transiciones.
5. No olviden la miel. Todo este trabajo ¿para qué? Las cosas dulces. La abeja obrera promedio producirá 1/12 de cucharadita de miel en su vida. Una colonia visitará más de 2 millones de flores para producir una libra de miel. Los amantes de la miel entre nosotros estamos eternamente agradecidos. Pero incluso si rara vez consume miel, aproximadamente uno de cada tres bocados de alimentos que consume es, de alguna manera, producto de la polinización de las abejas, desde frutas hasta nueces y granos de café. Es bastante poético que las abejas produzcan miel, algo tan espléndido y alegre como un subproducto de sus servicios polinizadores de los que dependen el resto de los reinos vegetal y animal. Quizás un recordatorio para todos nosotros de que, durante este tiempo de transición, lleno de incertidumbre, pérdida y estrés, nuestra salud y salud mental dependen de cultivar prácticas que produzcan su propio tipo de miel.
A medida que la pandemia muestra signos de retroceso, a medida que pasamos del invierno a la primavera, deseamos poder encontrar consuelo y apoyo en nuestras comunidades que nos ayuden a navegar por las transiciones futuras. Sabiduría de las colmenas. Miel para nuestra salud mental.