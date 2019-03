Will at Win

Women’s program provides skills training

By Sherry Mazzocchi

It‘s been seven years since Miriam Domenech had a job. A mother of two, she wanted to return to work but her skills were out of date.

After six weeks of intensive Word, Excel and PowerPoint training, she can confidently tackle any spreadsheet or presentation that comes her way.

“It was such a wonderful experience,” she said. “I can’t wait for the job fair.”

Domenech was one of 12 women graduating from an Income Building Program on March 5 run by Win. Win, or Women In Need, is a non-profit organization and the largest provider of shelter for homeless families in New York City. With 10 locations city-wide, it serves approximately 10,000 homeless women and children annually. Last year, the Income Building Program served about 3,175 clients.

Dr. Darlene Williams, Win’s Chief Program Officer, said, “Families come to Win, and although every family’s story is different, they all need a little support.”

At the graduation ceremony, Win President and CEO Christine Quinn said stable employment keeps families out of shelters. Win partners with hotel unions and food industries to prepare women for jobs in those fields. It is also developing a program for training home health aides. “We want to make sure our Income Building Program is targeted and specific. It’s not just resume writing or interview training. It’s very targeted to a particular workforce and particular jobs.”

Computer training is Win’s newest initiative. Quinn, former Speaker of the New York City Council, said, “Moms have said to us, ‘I’d like to do this—this is the kind of work I’d like to do.’ And it’s thrilling to me that Win can be responsive.”

Funding for the program was provided by the United Nations Federal Credit Union and The Francine A. LeFrak Foundation Computer Training Program.

Philanthropist Francine LeFrak, daughter of the real estate tycoon Samuel J. LeFrak, also has a history of working with women in need. Ten years ago she founded an initiative, Same Sky, which works with genocide survivors in Rwanda. The women are provided with tools and training to make jewelry. According to Same Sky, the women earn eight times the median Rwandan hourly wage. The Foundation also works with Hudson County Jail in New Jersey to provide training and education to female ex-offenders living in half-way houses.

“I was fortunate enough to come to Win’s benefit event last year, and this is the first donation from my foundation to the Women In Need shelter. It’s exactly what we love to do. Our dream is to train and empower as many women to get jobs, to follow their progress and the impact they make,” she said. “They are our first graduates and it’s very exciting. We have a whole course of graduates coming up at Win.”

At the graduation ceremony, LeFrak presented the women with bracelets made by the Rwandan women from Same Sky.

“This bracelet is called a prosperity bracelet. It not only brought prosperity to the women, but it gave them a life and their families a life. It reminded them of how talented they are and how they could succeed,” she said. “I wanted this to be a reminder that women a world away—that they’ve had it hard—and they have overcome unbelievable odds. And now you’re overcoming unbelievable odds.”

After the training, the women attend a job fair. LeFrak said even after the women graduate, they can come back for more support. “That’s what’s great about the program,” she said. “The way they take care of families and give you support and stand by you is really wonderful.”

Quinn said 1,600 families sleep at Win shelters every night. “But a lot of people also don’t know that of all of the people who will sleep in shelters in New York City tonight, 70 percent are families with children,” she said. “This is the heart of the problem. We are not going to end homelessness until we address and make a priority of families with children who are experiencing homeless.”

In addition to computer training, the program offers job preparation skills.

Nadenin Ouattara, who is originally from the Ivory Coast, went to several public libraries to get help with resumes, cover letters and interview skills. “But here, everything was in the same place so it was wonderful for me,” she said.

English is not her first language, but the program sharpens grammar and speaking skills. Not only did Win provide transportation to and from the classroom, there was also childcare for her seven-year-old son.

In her native country, Ouattara is a medical doctor specializing in occupational health. In order to practice in the U.S., she needs to pass a licensing exam. But personal problems intervened and prevented her from moving ahead with her goals. “If I can resolve all of my issues, I would love to find a job,” she said. “I am so happy; you don’t know how happy I am to be in this program.”

Ma’at Jackson worked with the women in groups and also individually. Jackson, who has a PhD in language and literacy from Fordham University, said one of the biggest issues the women face was lack of confidence. “Being in a shelter is stigmatizing, and your self-esteem shifts.”

She called the program transformational. “When I asked [participants] for one word that would describe you, no one said intelligent,” she said. “I found that to be so ironic because we don’t see ourselves, even professional women, as intelligent. Once I got them to give me a positive word, then the ball started rolling. If you speak to them now, one of the first things they will tell is: I’m intelligent, I’m motivated, I’m a team player.”

Britany Oliveras said the program was very helpful, especially in terms of emotional support. “They are there every step of the way,” she said.

Jackson noted that even though Oliveras has two children, ages one and two, she attended the program faithfully every day.

“Perfect attendance?” said Quinn. “Bosses love that.”

For more information, please visit winnyc.org or call 212.695.4758.