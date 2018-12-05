By Kathleen M. Pike In the northern hemisphere, daylight has been dwindling and we will mark the winter solstice. In New York City, we will have almost six fewer hours of daylight than we had around the summer solstice in June. Enveloped in cold and darkness, it’s no coincidence that this time of year is graced with celebrations of light. Hanukah is the Jewish celebration of light, and the Hanukkah menorah is the quintessential symbol of this holiday. As we light the Hanukkah menorah for eight nights, I am struck by how this holiday is filled with symbols and practices that shines light on what I believe and know to be true about mental health and recovery as well. 1. Lights of resilience. Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the holy temple after it had been lost and defiled. The word Hanukkah actually means dedication. How do we dedicate ourselves to find a way forward when something that is sacred to us is desecrated? When truths we hold dear are violated? In the moment, it is hard to imagine. For me, lighting the Hanukkah candles connects me to the universal story of humanity – the story of losing and reclaiming what is sacred and true to each of us. The candles are light; the lights are a reminder of resilience. 2. Lights of tradition. Life has a way with us, and sometimes we can feel lost. We don’t know whether we are coming or going. Traditions function like navigational stars in the sky. Traditions connect us to the generations that came before and provide a roadmap when we are at risk of tripping in the dark. Traditions that convey meaning are woven into our lives and enhance our mental health and well-being. 3. Daring to fight for light. When the Maccabees defeated the Syrian army on behalf of the Jewish people, they were few in number, limited in training and scraggily in preparation. But they had passion in their bellies. When it comes to mental illness, it can be challenging to know where to turn, what to expect, and sometimes near impossible to secure the help we need. Daring to trust our guts, daring to get the help we need, daring to pursue the light is the story of Hanukkah. It is also the story of mental health and recovery. 4. A little magic is key. As the Maccabees reclaimed the Temple, and the community polished the menorah that had been gathering dust for hundreds of years, they found enough oil to light the menorah for one night. But lo and behold, the oil magically lasts for eight nights. How? Why? Who knows? This has been perhaps one of the most difficult lessons for me to learn personally and professionally: sometimes we just don’t know why. Finding light in the mystery is magical. 5. Light as hope. No matter who or how we are struggling, finding a guiding light helps. Perhaps that is one of the reasons the Hanukkah menorah is to be placed in a window. We count on there being light at the end of the tunnel. And in moments of darkness, we try to lighten each other’s load. Somehow light is the color of hope, and hope is being able to see the light despite the darkness. Resilience, tradition, daring, magic and hope – they flicker in the Hanukkah candles, twinkle in the Christmas lights, and light a path for mental health. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308. Por Kathleen M. Pike En el hemisferio norte, la luz del día ha estado menguando y celebraremos el solsticio de invierno. En la ciudad de Nueva York, tendremos casi seis menos horas de luz solar que las que tuvimos alrededor del solsticio de verano en junio. Envuelta en el frío y la oscuridad, no es coincidencia que esta época del año esté adornada con celebraciones de luz. Janucá es la celebración judía de la luz, y la menorá de Janucá es el símbolo por excelencia de esta festividad. Mientras encendemos la menorá de Janucá por ocho noches, me sorprende cómo estas festividades están llenas de símbolos y prácticas que arrojan luz sobre aquello en lo que creo y sé que es verdad acerca de la salud mental y la recuperación. 1. Luces de resiliencia. Janucá conmemora la rededicación del templo sagrado después de que se había perdido y contaminado. La palabra Janucá en realidad significa dedicación. ¿Cómo nos dedicamos a encontrar un camino a seguir cuando algo que es sagrado para nosotros es profanado? ¿Cuándo son violadas las verdades que apreciamos? En el momento, es difícil de imaginar. Para mí, encender las velas de Janucá me conecta con la historia universal de la humanidad: la historia de perder y reclamar lo que es sagrado y verdadero para cada uno de nosotros. Las velas son luz, las luces son un recordatorio de la resiliencia. 2. Luces de tradición. La vida tiene un camino con nosotros y a veces podemos sentirnos perdidos. No sabemos si estamos yendo o viniendo. Las tradiciones funcionan como estrellas de navegación en el cielo. Las tradiciones nos conectan con las generaciones anteriores y nos proporcionan un mapa cuando corremos el riesgo de tropezar en la oscuridad. Las tradiciones que transmiten significado se entretejen en nuestras vidas y mejoran nuestra salud mental y bienestar. 3. Atreverse a luchar por la luz. Cuando los macabeos derrotaron al ejército sirio en nombre del pueblo judío, eran pocos, tenían un entrenamiento limitado y estaban muy poco preparados. Pero tenían pasión en sus vientres. Cuando se trata de enfermedades mentales, puede ser un desafío saber a dónde acudir, qué esperar y, en ocasiones, casi imposible asegurar la ayuda que necesitamos. Atrevernos a confiar en nuestro instinto, a obtener la ayuda que necesitamos, a buscar la luz, es la historia de Janucá. También es la historia de la salud mental y la recuperación. 4. Un poco de magia es clave. Mientras los macabeos recuperaban el Templo y la comunidad pulía la menorá que había estado acumulando polvo durante cientos de años, encontraron suficiente aceite para encender la menorá durante una noche. Pero he aquí, el aceite mágicamente duró ocho noches. ¿Cómo? ¿Por qué? Quién sabe. Esta ha sido quizás una de las lecciones más difíciles de aprender personalmente y profesionalmente: a veces simplemente no sabemos por qué. Encontrar luz en el misterio es mágico. 5. La luz como esperanza. No importa quién o cómo estamos luchando, encontrar una luz guía ayuda. Tal vez esa es una de las razones por las cuales la menorá de Janucá debe colocarse en una ventana. Contamos con que haya luz al final del túnel. Y en los momentos de oscuridad, tratamos de aligerar la carga del otro. De alguna manera la luz es el color de la esperanza, y la esperanza es poder ver la luz a pesar de la oscuridad. Resistencia, tradición, audacia, magia y esperanza: parpadean en las velas de Janucá, centellean en las luces de Navidad e iluminan el camino para la salud mental. Kathleen M. Pike, PhD es profesora de Psicología y Directora del Programa de Salud Mental Global del Centro Medico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.
Why Light?
¿Porqué la luz?
