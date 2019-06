Whip it Up: Avocados and Açai

It is smart to look for easy opportunities to maximize our quality of life as we age.

Stocking your kitchens with more avocados is one way to provide more access to dietary choices known for promoting healthy aging.

Good fats, fiber, lutein and other bioactives found in avocados are particularly effective at enriching neural lutein levels; so eating fresh avocados daily might well help improve cognitive brain function such as working memory and problem-solving skills in older adults.

Remember to take a moment to celebrate the lives of your grandparents and elders especially- and consider toasting to loved ones with a creamy Açai and Avocado Smoothie.

Healthy avocados are a nutrient-dense, versatile fruit that can be eaten alone or used in a variety of tasty recipes.

Read more about cognitive health and find various avocado recipes at Saborea Uno Hoy at bit.ly/2v6EqjL.

Ingredients

1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted and peeled

1 banana, peeled and sliced

1 (3.5oz.) packet frozen acai puree unsweetened

2 cups pineapple juice, 100% juice, unsweetened

2 cups crushed ice

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Instructions

Combine avocado, banana, acai puree, pineapple juice, ice, and lime juice in blender and puree until smooth. Serve immediately.

