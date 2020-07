“When the nation bleeds, Harlem hemorrhages”

Local entrepreneurs on businesses in crisis

By Gregg McQueen

Black business matters too.

A recent virtual panel discussion delved into the experience of Black restaurant and bar owners in New York City.

With the national spotlight focused on racial equality, entrepreneurs called on New Yorkers to support businesses in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

“It’s imperative that dollars really circulate within our own communities,” said Melba Wilson, the owner of Harlem eatery Melba’s Restaurant.

“People look at going down to Soho or Tribeca, but they’ve also got to come up to Harlem,” she remarked. “Get off the bus, shop at different stores in the community, eat at different restaurants.”

The July 9th panel discussion was hosted by the NYC Hospitality Alliance and moderated by news correspondent April Ryan. Participants, who run Harlem small businesses, discussed the challenges they face in accessing capital and maintaining their businesses in the wake of financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

Tren’ness Woods-Black, owner of Sylvia’s Restaurant, voiced concern that the pandemic could severely reduce the number of Black-owned businesses in New York City. According to city data, Blacks make up more than 20 percent of the city’s population, but account for only 2 percent of business ownership.

“To throw a pandemic on top of that, when the smoke clears, I’m afraid that number will be close to 0.5 percent,” Woods-Black remarked.

She noted that Sylvia’s, which opened in 1962, had survived past crises such as drug wars, riots of the 1960s, crime waves and 9/11, but said COVID-19 presented a challenge like no other.

“This is different. This is the first time in our history that we had to lay off the majority of our staff,” she said. “It was an impact that was felt by the entire community… because for many years, Sylvia’s Restaurant was the largest minority employer in Harlem.”

Woods-Black does not consider Phase 2 to be a “reopening” as other restaurant and bar owners have called it, she said, as businesses are still only doing a fraction of the revenues they did prior to the pandemic.

“This is not a reopening, because we’re nowhere close to being where we were prior to COVID,” said Woods-Black. “We’re just going into a different phase, and that phase still has extremely small margins for us to receive profit… It’s definitely a tight walk. It’s definitely an SOS we’re sending up.”

“In the hospitality industry, we’re used to taking care of people. But now we’re at a point where so many different restaurants are closing and we need to be taken care of,” remarked Wilson.

Karl Franz Williams, owner of 67 Orange Street, said Black and minority-owned businesses have greater stresses during an economic downturn because they tend to operate with less of a safety net than other businesses.

He cited a study by Chase Bank indicating that 89 percent of businesses in predominantly Black neighborhoods had less than 14 days of operating cash available in the bank, compared to 29 percent in white neighborhoods.

“It’s an issue of access to capital,” Williams said. “You’re in a situation where an economic downturn is going to hit you harder and longer.”

Harlem Hookah owner Tiffany Bowen said that credit checks performed on applicants for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) or Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have prevented Black business owners with poor credit scores from accessing COVID-related financial assistance.

“The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is tied to personal credit,” she said. “Automatically, that eliminated many Black businesses.”

Bowen anticipates the Harlem business landscape to be dramatically altered as small businesses close down to the pandemic.

“My fear is that Black businesses will close and white owners who have more access to money and are able to lease spaces will come and in and take over in places like Harlem,” she said. “The misfortune of a lot of Black business owners will be the fortune of a lot of others.”

“I’m expecting that from the Black perspective, Harlem is going to come back very different,” Woods-Black said. “When the nation bleeds, Harlem hemorrhages.”

“It’s so much more than just saying about Black Lives Matter,” noted Wilson, “It’s about making sure that you invest in the black lives that ultimately do matter.”