When Libraries Lose

Nearly three out of four New Yorkers use their public library at least once a month.

Libraries are also crucial when it comes the Internet. According to a January 2018 Siena College poll, about one-quarter of New York households earning less than $50,000 use the local public library as a primary means of Internet access.

Libraries are an invaluable resource for adults wanting to learn new skills, use computers, check out books and participate in book clubs. For teens it’s a place to go after school. Young parents and toddlers bond over story time and meet new friends.

The local library is arguably one of the most democratic of government-funded institutions, providing endless opportunities for everyone, regardless of race, age, class, gender or political affiliation.

Yet advocates say the state is not adequately funding libraries.

Late last year, the New York Library Association (NYLA) noted that libraries are woefully underprepared to help facilitate the 2020 Census. For the first time, the decennial Census will be conducted online. Since many New Yorkers lack Internet access in their homes, libraries will be important in facilitating an accurate count. NYLA called on the State to provide an additional $40 million in special funding for the Census alone.

“Without immediate, significant investment in complete count efforts, we stand to lose power in Washington and billions in federal funding over the next decade,” said Mike Neppl, NYLA General Counsel. “The decennial Census is an opportunity to affirm our modern democratic values – that everyone counts equally, and that the right to be counted is innate. If the federal government will not protect this right, New York State must.”

NYLA also criticized the state’s budget cuts. For nearly 10 years, the state has provided less funding than the law allowed. In 2018, the state provided $95.6 million, but, according to NYLA, should have provided $102.6 million for libraries.

For the past decade, the state has provided, on average, about 89 percent of the full library funding.

NYLA Executive Director Jeremy Johannesen said the budget marks Cuomo as out of step with the needs of New Yorkers. Johannesen said that cuts deepen the digital divide. “New Yorkers are fed up, and now believe a constitutional amendment is their best protection against Governor Cuomo’s indifference to the ‘information underclass’ he precipitated,” he said.

Polls also show New York’s digital divide is expressed in terms of race and ethnicity. Twenty percent of respondents who say their local public library is their primary point of Internet access are communities of color, including 30 percent of Latinx respondents, compared to just 4 percent of white respondents.

The New York State budget has held its spending growth to 2 percent for the ninth year in a row. While the State recorded a surplus from 2014 through 2018, the 2019 estimated personal income tax receipts indicate a downward trend in state income. The current budget attempts to offset that by decreasing disbursements, especially in higher education, mental hygiene, social welfare, agency operations and debt service.