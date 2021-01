When a life coach is a lifeline

Advocates implore city to fund foster youth programs

By Gregg McQueen

A life coach is no luxury.

Not for foster youth in New York City’s Fair Futures program, which provides support, including dedicated life coaches, to individuals between the ages of 11 and 21.

Launched in 2019 at all 26 foster care agencies in New York City, the program has so far connected over 3,000 young people with one-on-one coaches, tutors, employment and housing specialists.

Fair Futures is a coalition of over one hundred foundations, non-profits, child welfare groups and youth.

Yet, while Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2022 prioritized funding for some youth services — including the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP)— the $92 billion plan failed to include money for Fair Futures.

At a virtual rally on January 22, advocates and city lawmakers called on de Blasio to provide $20 million in baseline funding to keep the program going.

“If it’s not baselined this year, the city could leave thousands of young people high and dry without support,” said youth advocate Ericka Francois. “Having the support of an adult sticking behind you and connecting you to the resources you need can change lives.”

Jess Dannhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graham Windham, said the city’s previous budget allocation for the program allowed for 300 fully trained staff members citywide in just a year’s time.

“We cannot stop now,” he said. “No young person should lose the support and opportunity that comes with Fair Futures. Mayor de Blasio, please baseline $20 million in the executive budget. Your commitment to our young people will be an enduring legacy.”

“It sounds like a lot of money, but we had an $89 billion budget. It comes down to priorities,” said City Councilmember Stephen Levin.

Advocates stressed that young people of color would be heavily impacted by a budget slash, as nearly 76 percent of foster care youth are Black or Latino.

Jaheim Williams, 19, described his nine years in the foster care system as “a roller coaster ride.”

Life coaches made possible by Fair Futures have helped Williams get into college, he said.

“My coaches helped me stay on track and helped me get through my first year of college during the Covid time,” said Williams. “Having these people in my corner gives me a lot of hope.”

Currently, there are about 4,000 middle- and high-school-aged children in New York City’s foster care system. Between 600 and 700 age out each year when they turn 21.

Foster youth who age out are disproportionately likely to become homeless or involved in the justice system, speakers at the virtual rally said. They noted that foster youth helped by a life coach have a much higher graduation rate than those who did not.

“It’s something we know works,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

He suggested that the city should give less money to the NYPD and invest more in youth programs that can reduce reliance on social services, couching it as a public safety issue.

“The coaches at Fair Futures provide an essential lifeline for youth,” Williams said. “If we put the money in the front end for these kinds of models, these evidence-based models that we know work, then we don’t have to deal with a problem on the back end.”

City Councilmember Antonio Reynoso agreed. “Public safety isn’t more cops, it’s more resources,” he said. “We need to invest in these programs.”

“We’re going to be defined by how we treat the most vulnerable,” he added.

Amelia Ramírez, a life coach at youth services agency Sheltering Arms, explained that she worked during the pandemic to make sure foster youth had technology and wifi to complete their schoolwork during remote learning.

“Last year it was very important for them to have individualized support due to the pandemic crisis,” she said. “I was able to take some of my youth on socially distanced walks in the park, help them prepare for interviews, search for jobs, apply for cash transfers, make doctor’s appointments, just about anything they needed help with.”

Anthony Robinson, a youth coach at JCCA, said his organization has continued to provide virtual programming to foster youth, including peer support groups, game nights and cooking workshops. He said that COVID-19 has impacted the stability of foster care children, who are already struggling financially.

“During the pandemic, we all know that financial hardship has come about one in way or another. For our foster youth, this presents a major barrier,” he said.

“Youth in foster care should be able to have that one person that they can rely on whenever they need help,” said

Ramírez. “[They] need a strong support system now more than ever.”

For more on the Fair Futures campaign, visit fairfuturesny.org.