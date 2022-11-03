Wheels of Wonder
New hand-painted “Trucks of Art” unveiled
Trash never looked so good.
Five 20-ton trash collection vehicles have been festooned with hand-painted designs, thanks to artists partnering with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), which has unveiled its latest Trucks of Art series.
The unique art project challenges artists to beautify trash trucks
On October 28, DSNY debuted the new trucks outside its Manhattan headquarters.
Each of the five trucks will be sent to a different borough, where they will immediately be employed on trash collection routes.
“Our collection trucks are a part of New York City’s urban landscape, and these talented artists have transformed them into roving works of art that will inspire New Yorkers on a daily basis,” said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “I appreciate all who shared their time and talent to give back to their neighborhoods with beautiful and unique messages.”
Designs painted on each truck were intended to highlight cleanliness, sustainability, and essential workers, Tisch said.
This year’s winning artists are Timothy Goodman, Yukiko Izumi, Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, Rymie, and a team of youth involved with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).
“DYCD was proud to be selected for the Trucks of Art program and accomplish three priorities of Mayor Adams and the administration: agency cross-collaboration, promoting environmentally friendly zero-waste initiatives, and connecting young people to safe and engaging activities,” said DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard.
Winning artists were chosen from among more than 240 submissions.
Selected artists painted their trucks over a nine-day period at the DSNY’s Central Repair Shop. The Trucks of Art project was a zero-waste challenge, with artists using cans of New Yorkers’ unwanted paints collected from the Department’s safe disposal events, drop-off sites, and BigReuse.
The Bronx truck was painted by Respect The Pound Artist Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, who is best known for creating artwork on footwear. McFadden also gives back to the community in several ways by offering free art classes and mentorship.
“The blueprint is like a preparation for success,” he said. “I strive to give my community the recognition it deserves through a representation that best expresses hope. Showing the world that anything is possible if you just believe.”
The previous installment of the Trucks of Art was conducted in 2019.
To learn more, please visit nyc.gov/dsny.
Ruedas de maravillas
Se presentan los nuevos “Camiones del Arte” pintados a mano
La basura nunca tuvo tan buen aspecto.
Cinco vehículos de recolección de basura de 20 toneladas han sido engalanados con diseños pintados a mano, gracias a la colaboración de artistas con el Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de la ciudad de Nueva York (DSNY, por sus siglas en inglés), que ha dado a conocer su última serie de Camiones de Arte.
El singular proyecto artístico desafía a los artistas a embellecer los camiones de basura
El 28 de octubre, el DSNY estrenó los nuevos camiones frente a su sede de Manhattan.
Cada uno de los cinco camiones será enviado a un condado diferente, donde serán empleados inmediatamente en las rutas de recolección de basura.
“Nuestros camiones de recolección de basura forman parte del paisaje urbano de la ciudad de Nueva York, y estos talentosos artistas los han transformado en obras de arte itinerantes que inspirarán a los neoyorquinos a diario”, dijo la comisionada del DSNY, Jessica Tisch. “Agradezco a todos los que han compartido su tiempo y su talento para devolver a sus barrios mensajes hermosos y únicos”.
Los diseños pintados en cada camión buscan destacar la limpieza, la sustentabilidad y los trabajadores esenciales, dijo Tisch.
Los artistas ganadores de este año son Timothy Goodman, Yukiko Izumi, Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, Rymie y un equipo de jóvenes que participan en el Departamento de Juventud y Desarrollo Comunitario (DYCD, por sus siglas en inglés) de Nueva York.
“El DYCD se enorgullece de haber sido seleccionado para el programa Camiones de Arte y de cumplir con tres prioridades del alcalde Adams y de la administración: la colaboración entre agencias, la promoción de iniciativas de cero residuos respetuosas con el medio ambiente y la conexión de los jóvenes con actividades seguras y atractivas”, dijo el comisionado del DYCD, Keith Howard.
Los artistas ganadores fueron elegidos entre más de 240 propuestas.
Los artistas seleccionados pintaron sus camiones durante un periodo de nueve días en el Taller Central de Reparaciones del DSNY. El proyecto “Camiones de Arte” fue un reto de cero residuos, en el que los artistas utilizaron latas de pinturas no deseadas de los neoyorquinos recolectadas en los eventos de eliminación segura del Departamento, en los sitios de entrega y en BigReuse.
El camión del Bronx fue pintado por el artista de Respect The Pound, Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, conocido por crear obras de arte en calzado. McFadden también retribuye a la comunidad de varias maneras, ofreciendo clases de arte gratuitas y tutoría.
“El proyecto es como una preparación para el éxito”, dijo. “Me esfuerzo por dar a mi comunidad el reconocimiento que merece a través de una representación que exprese mejor la esperanza. Mostrar al mundo que todo es posible si uno cree”.
La anterior entrega de los Camiones del Arte se realizó en 2019.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/dsny.