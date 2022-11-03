Wheels of Wonder

New hand-painted “Trucks of Art” unveiled

Hand-painted designs adorn five 20-ton trash collection vehicles.

Trash never looked so good.

Five 20-ton trash collection vehicles have been festooned with hand-painted designs, thanks to artists partnering with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), which has unveiled its latest Trucks of Art series.

The unique art project challenges artists to beautify trash trucks

On October 28, DSNY debuted the new trucks outside its Manhattan headquarters.

The Bronx truck was painted by Respect The Pound Artist Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, here with Commissioner Tisch.

Each of the five trucks will be sent to a different borough, where they will immediately be employed on trash collection routes.

“Our collection trucks are a part of New York City’s urban landscape, and these talented artists have transformed them into roving works of art that will inspire New Yorkers on a daily basis,” said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “I appreciate all who shared their time and talent to give back to their neighborhoods with beautiful and unique messages.”

Designs painted on each truck were intended to highlight cleanliness, sustainability, and essential workers, Tisch said.

This year’s winning artists are Timothy Goodman, Yukiko Izumi, Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, Rymie, and a team of youth involved with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD).

“DYCD was proud to be selected for the Trucks of Art program and accomplish three priorities of Mayor Adams and the administration: agency cross-collaboration, promoting environmentally friendly zero-waste initiatives, and connecting young people to safe and engaging activities,” said DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard.

Winning artists were chosen from among more than 240 submissions.

Selected artists painted their trucks over a nine-day period at the DSNY’s Central Repair Shop. The Trucks of Art project was a zero-waste challenge, with artists using cans of New Yorkers’ unwanted paints collected from the Department’s safe disposal events, drop-off sites, and BigReuse.

The Bronx truck was painted by Respect The Pound Artist Donnell “Jigga” McFadden, who is best known for creating artwork on footwear. McFadden also gives back to the community in several ways by offering free art classes and mentorship.

“The blueprint is like a preparation for success,” he said. “I strive to give my community the recognition it deserves through a representation that best expresses hope. Showing the world that anything is possible if you just believe.”

The previous installment of the Trucks of Art was conducted in 2019.

To learn more, please visit nyc.gov/dsny.