What We Owe Struggling Taxi Drivers

By Mark Levine

One victim was originally from Korea. Another was from Romania. A third was from Burma.

While they did not share similar origins, each was a yellow taxi owner-driver who took their own life over the past 18 months. They also had something else in common.

Like thousands of other taxi drivers, all three labored under the weight of massive debt created during New York City’s own home-grown financial crisis: the collapse of yellow taxi medallions.

New York City only allows a fixed number of taxis medallions. Over the decades, taxis have been a steady source of income, and so the medallions were an asset that commanded a steady, solid price. Ownership of a medallion meant that the grueling life of a taxi driver actually offered a path to the middle class.

Then in the early 2000’s, at almost the same time that America’s housing bubble started to inflate, medallion prices began rising from their historically stable value of about $200,000 to a dizzying peak of over $1 million by 2014.

In an effort to make a profit, an industry of lenders and brokers aggressively, recklessly, and sometimes fraudulently exploited vulnerable borrowers – immigrant taxi drivers who often had limited understanding of the complex mortgage agreements into which they were entering. Thousands unwittingly assumed mortgages that required payments of as much as $4,500 per month, an oppressive sum for drivers earning only $5,000 per month.

And then the bottom fell out. In 2014, the value of medallions crashed 80% off their peak. Drivers who had invested their life savings faced financial ruin. Many of them have gone under, with lethal consequences.

What is disturbing about the medallion bubble was how intertwined the city was in the crisis. During the bubble, the city made over $850 million in sales at medallion auctions. The city now owes these drivers a great moral debt to help them overcome the financial crisis it partially created.

To help drivers secure relief from their debt burden, the city needs to consider dramatic plans. These might include buying back medallions and guaranteeing driver mortgages to ensure refinancing on fair terms or consider a plan that would provide an attorney for driver-owners with underwater mortgages.

Also, the City Council needs to immediately pass legislation I proposed that would place a moratorium on licensing fees that force payments up to two years in advance and cost drivers $1,100 per year. The reduced revenues are nominal for the city but would be a lifeline to struggling drivers and is strongly supported by the de Blasio Administration.

Now that we possess a full understanding of the city’s culpability in this crisis, we must try everything in our power to ensure that we do not abandon these drivers to suicidal despair.

City Councilmember Mark Levine represents District 7, the Northern Manhattan neighborhoods of Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Morningside Heights, and Hamilton Heights.

For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-7 or call 212.928.6814.