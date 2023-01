What to Know: RSV

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a contagious virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages. Most children get RSV infection by age 2, but you can get infected at any age and more than once in your lifetime. The symptoms are usually similar to the common cold. Most people recover in a week or two, but others at high risk may get very sick and develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs). There is no vaccine, but scientists are working to develop one. Until then, there are ways you can help prevent RSV infection.

Key Facts

RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, such as runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.

In babies under 6 months of age, the symptoms may be limited to irritability, decreased activity, decreased appetite, or trouble breathing.

Infants and older adults may develop severe infections from RSV, such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Most kids get an RSV infection by age 2. However, you can get an RSV infection at any age and more than once in your lifetime.

RSV spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes around others and touches surfaces and objects. The virus can infect people who touch their eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands or share cups and eating utensils with others.

You can help protect yourself and others from RSV infections by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Prevention Tips

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and help young children do the same.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your bare hands. Throw the tissue in the trash after use, and then wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact, such as kissing, or sharing cups or eating utensils, with sick people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs.

Consider wearing a high-quality, well-fitting mask.

For more, please visit www.cdc.gov/rsv.