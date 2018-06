What to Do

Here are some ways to help fight against immigrant children being separated from their families at the border.

Protest

A nationwide protest has been organized for June 30, led by groups such as the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, MoveOn, American Civil Liberties Union, Women’s March and others.

The main demonstration is planned for Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while other actions are being planned by local organizations.

Go to https://bit.ly/2I3QJ3W to find out more.

Donate

There are numerous organizations that are accepting donations and volunteers to help. These include:

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based nonprofit offering free and low-cost legal services to immigrants, is accepting donations and volunteers at raicestexas.org. In addition, the Postcards 4 Families campaign will donate $5 to RAICES for every postcard that children write to help the separated immigrant families.

a Texas-based nonprofit offering free and low-cost legal services to immigrants, is accepting donations and volunteers at raicestexas.org. In addition, the Postcards 4 Families campaign will donate $5 to RAICES for every postcard that children write to help the separated immigrant families. The American Immigration Lawyers Association [aila.org] is seeking lawyers to help with asylum screening, bond hearings and other legal matters.

[aila.org] is seeking lawyers to help with asylum screening, bond hearings and other legal matters. Immigrant Justice Corps provides direct representation in immigration court to parents and children resettled in New York City and surrounding counties [justicecorps.org].

provides direct representation in immigration court to parents and children resettled in New York City and surrounding counties [justicecorps.org]. The Young Center for Immigrant Rights works to protect the rights of children in immigration proceedings [theyoungcenter.org].

Human Rights First is a nonprofit helping refugees obtain asylum in the U.S. [humanrightsfirst.org].

is a nonprofit helping refugees obtain asylum in the U.S. [humanrightsfirst.org]. The ACLU is accepting donations, and urging people to call U.S. Senators to denounce the Trump administration’s family separation policy [aclu.org].

is accepting donations, and urging people to call U.S. Senators to denounce the Trump administration’s family separation policy [aclu.org]. National Immigrant Justice Center represents and advocates for detained adults and children facing removal, and represents parents who have been separated from their families [immigrantjustice.org].

Act Blue has consolidated donations to numerous organizations under one page [https://bit.ly/2GUHSRK], allowing donors to have their contributions divided evenly between 14 different groups, or choose their own allocation.

Volunteer

Locally, there are numerous organizations to turn to who can offer opportunities to provide assistance to families in the tri-state area who are in need.