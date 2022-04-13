“We’ve made it”

Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court on April 7, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the court.

The Senate confirmed Jackson by vote of 53 to 47, with three Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in voting for her.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said at the White House following her confirmation.

“But, we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us,” she said.

Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires at the end of the summer.

“Throughout her confirmation process, Justice Jackson exhibited the steady temperament, legal expertise and dedication to equal justice that our nation needs on the Supreme Court,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “Justice Jackson will make history in more ways than one: not only will she be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, but she will also be the Court’s first former public defender. In this moment, her experience and perspective could not be more needed. I was honored to cast my vote to confirm Justice Jackson to the Supreme Court and look forward to seeing her build a long and distinguished career.”

Jackson is congratulated by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Judge Jackson is the embodiment of the American dream,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Hers is a story of resilience, courage, dignity, and strength — all of which she demonstrated before the world during her confirmation hearings. A passionate defender of justice, she is an inspiration to millions, including Black girls who will see themselves represented on America’s highest court for the first time. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her confirmation, and I join millions of Americans throughout the country in celebrating this important and historic moment.”