“We’ve made it”
Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court
She’s a Supreme.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court on April 7, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the court.
The Senate confirmed Jackson by vote of 53 to 47, with three Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in voting for her.
“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said at the White House following her confirmation.
“But, we’ve made it. We’ve made it, all of us,” she said.
Jackson, 51, will replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer when he retires at the end of the summer.
“Throughout her confirmation process, Justice Jackson exhibited the steady temperament, legal expertise and dedication to equal justice that our nation needs on the Supreme Court,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “Justice Jackson will make history in more ways than one: not only will she be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, but she will also be the Court’s first former public defender. In this moment, her experience and perspective could not be more needed. I was honored to cast my vote to confirm Justice Jackson to the Supreme Court and look forward to seeing her build a long and distinguished career.”
“Judge Jackson is the embodiment of the American dream,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Hers is a story of resilience, courage, dignity, and strength — all of which she demonstrated before the world during her confirmation hearings. A passionate defender of justice, she is an inspiration to millions, including Black girls who will see themselves represented on America’s highest court for the first time. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her confirmation, and I join millions of Americans throughout the country in celebrating this important and historic moment.”
“Lo logramos”
Jackson se convierte en la primera mujer negra en la Corte Suprema
Es una Suprema.
La jueza Ketanji Brown Jackson fue confirmada para la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos el 7 de abril, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer negra en formar parte del tribunal.
El Senado confirmó a Jackson por 53 votos a favor y 47 en contra, con tres republicanos que se unieron a los 50 demócratas que votaron por ella.
“Han tenido que pasar 232 años y 115 nombramientos previos para que una mujer negra sea seleccionada para formar parte del Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos”, dijo Jackson en la Casa Blanca tras su confirmación.
“Pero lo hemos conseguido. Lo hemos conseguido, todos nosotros”, dijo.
Jackson, de 51 años, sustituirá al juez Stephen G. Breyer cuando se jubile al final del verano.
“A lo largo de su proceso de confirmación, la jueza Jackson mostró el temperamento firme, la experiencia legal y la dedicación a la justicia equitativa que nuestra nación necesita en la Corte Suprema”, dijo la senadora Kirsten Gillibrand. “La jueza Jackson hará historia en más de un sentido: no sólo será la primera mujer negra en la Corte Suprema, sino que también será la primera ex defensora pública de la Corte. En este momento, su experiencia y perspectiva no podrían ser más necesarias. Tuve el honor de emitir mi voto para confirmar a la jueza Jackson en el Tribunal Supremo y espero verla construir una larga y distinguida carrera.”
“La jueza Jackson es la encarnación del sueño americano”, dijo la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James. “La suya es una historia de resiliencia, coraje, dignidad y fuerza, todo lo cual demostró ante el mundo durante sus audiencias de confirmación. Una apasionada defensora de la justicia, es una inspiración para millones de personas, incluidas las niñas negras que se verán representadas en el más alto tribunal de Estados Unidos por primera vez. Felicito a la jueza Jackson por su confirmación, y me uno a millones de estadounidenses en todo el país para celebrar este importante e histórico momento”.