Uptown students rally for peace after subway attack

By Gregg McQueen

There is power in peace.

A trio of Northern Manhattan high school students has formed an activist group after a 15-year-old boy was beaten at a Washington Heights subway station in mid-March.

Sebanyah Buckmire, Juan Hererra, and Kei-Seanna Hines-Pugh — all students at the High School for Media and Communications — said they were motivated to organize the group, which they named Uptown Youth Power, as a social justice response to the attack.

During the March 14 incident, a group of teens hurled racial slurs and viciously beat an autistic boy at the 181st Street A train station. Bystanders captured the attack on cell phone videos, which went viral.

“It put a lot of us on edge because it happened so close to home,” Herrera told Manhattan Times. “We’re supposed to be looking out for each other.”

Calling the attack “disgusting and shameful,” Hines-Pugh said it resonated with her classmates, as it involved other teens and occurred near her school.

“Students shouldn’t be scared to go home or be afraid that they’re going to get attacked on public transportation,” she said.

On March 18, Uptown Youth Power held its first public action — a rally for “peace and inclusion,” which took place at 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue, near the subway station where the attack occurred.

The students were joined by parents, advocates, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Assemblymember Al Taylor, and New York City First Deputy Public Advocate Nick Smith.

At the rally, students denounced displays of racism and violence by young people and within schools, and highlighted the need to address bullying and mental health issues.

“I refuse to accept that bullying, violence, discrimination, and racism as normal for Washington Heights and its youth,” said Buckmire.

Members of Uptown Youth Power demanded that both youth and adults be held accountable for creating policies and actions leading to “peace, unity, and safe spaces that include everyone regardless of race, ability, and gender expression.”

Students called for funding to improve mental health programs for teens, hire more school counselors, and enact culturally responsive curriculum, restorative justice measures, and conflict resolution skills for young people.

Herrera also criticized the administration of Mayor Eric Adams for its attempts to reduce funding for public schools in the city budget.

“Our generation needs to do better, but the adults are also failing us,” Herrera said. “How does it make sense to cut funding from our schools when we need more?”

Students said they will issue a letter seeking a meeting with Adams and School Chancellor David Banks.

“We’re calling on the Mayor and the Chancellor to meet with us, so we finally have a voice as to what goes on in our schools,” Buckmire said.

She remarked that the environment around uptown schools “feels less safe” since the pandemic started.

“In the neighborhood, there’s more crime, more drug use, more smoke shops,” Buckmire said. “It’s not a good influence on young people.”

Uptown Youth Power plans to hold monthly community meetings to discuss bullying and school violence issues, students said.

Fort Washington Collegiate Church has offered the group space to organize and host community dialogues.

“Our youth are uniquely positioned to offer demands and solutions in the fight against acts of violence and discrimination against students of color, students with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ students, and I have their backs,” said Senator Jackson.

“I commend the bravery of these young students for taking a leadership role,” he added. “They need to be heard, and they need to be leading the conversations as well. Let’s support them.”

To learn more about Uptown Youth Power, go to www.instagram.com/uptownyouthpower.