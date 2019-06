“We’re only getting started”

AG presents social justice reform platforms

No junk justice.

In recent remarks, New York Attorney General Letitia James panned any legislation that would legalize marijuana if it did not include the expungement of records.

Instead, a clean slate is in order, argued James.

Speaking at a summit on alternatives to incarceration organized in part by The Aleph Institute and held at Columbia University Law School on June 17, James insisted that any marijuana legislation should include a provision that would expunge records for those who have been arrested or convicted of pot possession.

“I believe in expungement,” she said. “We must put in place a system that addresses historical wrongs of the war on drugs. Those [who were] historically marginalized cannot be left on the sidelines.”

Her address was part of a larger presentation that framed the social justice goals of her office.

According to the non-profit Drug Policy Alliance, 80 percent of the nearly 23,000 people arrested for cannabis in New York in 2016 were black or Latino. The organization, founded in 2000, has long sought to end the so-called “War on Drugs.”

James’ address follows the release of a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins sent on Fri., Jun. 14th in which she called on the legislature to include an expungement provision in any marijuana legalization agreement.

“We must guarantee that the door is shut forever and that past policy mistakes do not further haunt the victims of over-policing,” wrote James, who argued that expungement should mean “the extraction and isolation or destruction of all records on file.”

During her speech, James similarly focused on the limitations of any legislation that would only decriminalize marijuana.

“What these numbers tell us is that we cannot assume that changing the law to decriminalize or legalize cannabis will be enough to deliver the justice and opportunity we hope it will bring,” James said.

She noted that states that have already legalized marijuana have seen a 94 percent decline in pot-related arrests, and touted that legalization would also save people from losing jobs or homes due to incarceration, or being separated from their family.

James remarked that marijuana-related arrests have had a disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color.

“A young, white 17-year-old gets caught selling a dime bag and he’s described as an impulsive kid who made a mistake. A young black 17-year-old is caught selling the same dime bag and he’s called a juvenile delinquent, or worse,” she said.

“Marijuana, for me, is a social justice issue,” she added. “It’s also a resource management issue. It costs a lot of money to incarcerate people.”

James was elected as Attorney General in November 2018, becoming the first African-American woman to hold statewide elected office and the first female to be elected as Attorney General.

She previously served as New York City’s Public Advocate for five years.

She touted the Less is More Act – legislation introduced by State Senator Brian Benjamin which would prevent New Yorkers on parole from being put back into jail for non-criminal violations of parole like a traffic violation or being late for curfew.

“If we’re serious about ending mass incarceration, we should not be locking people up for violating their parole,” she remarked.

James also said the expanded use of body cameras as a law enforcement tool would have a profound effect on improving “transparency and accountability” in the criminal justice system.

She said her office has used body camera footage in cases it has prosecuted.

She referenced a recent case in which the NYPD was made to turn over body camera footage related to a 2017 police shooting that had resulted in the death of a Bronx man carrying a toy gun.

“This was an important ruling that means a significant signal to police, and will lead to additional footage being publicly available. I hope we can expand upon this willingly and expand access to footage,” she said. “The truth is we’re only getting started.”

James’ comments were met with applause at the gathering.

“It’s the only fair thing to do,” said one attendee following the speech. “Communities of color have paid a price for those arrests. It stays on an individual’s record and prevents them from finding work.”

