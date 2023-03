“We’re in an emergency”

Forum held on global heat crisis

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Diana Hernández grew up in Section 8 housing in the Bronx.

She serves now as Associate Professor of Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Her childhood experience frames her thinking about climate change.

“My perspective is, in many ways, informed by the fact that I come from community housing in the South Bronx,” said Hernández. “So, my perspective is, in many ways, informed by the fact that I come from a community of need—that is very much challenged by a lack of shade.”

Hernández was one of three speakers at “Blazing Temperatures, Broken Records: Responding to the Global Heat Crisis,” a webinar on February 27 by Columbia Climate School. Hosted by the school’s Founding Dean Alexander N. Halliday, the wide-ranging discussion covered community efforts in Puerto Rico to mitigate flooding to using body bags filled with ice to cool down patients suffering from heat exhaustion.

Increasing temperatures puts demands on the energy grid. But Hernández noted that not everyone can afford cooler temperatures.

“You have elderly households, you have households of color, you have low-income households that don’t even have cooling infrastructure in their homes. And then when they do have it, they still may face the barrier around ability to pay,” Hernández said.

New York City puts a lot of emphasis on keeping people warm in winter, she said. “But not so much on the cooling front. But the need to accelerate the retrofitting of heating and cooling systems in New York City buildings is an enormous task. It will take quite a bit of time for us to really achieve the levels of efficiency that are necessary for us to make a dent.”

Cecilia Sorensen, Director of Columbia’s Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education at the Mailman School of Public Health, told the audience that climate change means more emergency room visits.

Early in her medical career, Sorensen trained in emergency health in Denver. Dubbed “summer trauma season” she witnessed more people coming in with exacerbated asthma and heart attacks in hotter weather.

“It’s a fact that climate is changing and we are not adapted to be able to deal with it from a health perspective. We are seeing more and more impact, stacking up in emergency departments, because everybody in some way is vulnerable. We are all impacted by climate and by heat.”

She said hospitals aren’t equipped to treat large amounts of people suffering from heat stroke. One treatment involves cooling patients down by immersing them in water. But hospitals don’t always have available tubs. One innovative way emergency rooms used, Sorensen said, was filling a body bag with ice so patients could find relief.

Columbia climate scientist Radley Horton said the planet is in for a diverse set of impacts, including several extreme events. He predicted heat waves will become more intense and of longer duration.

“But one thing worries us,” he said. “It’s becoming clearer and clearer that [climate models] are underestimating the really extreme events.” He cited two record-breaking heat waves. In 2022, Europe reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and in 2021 British Columbia experienced temperatures of 120 degrees. “We’re learning that extreme events increase even more rapidly with a given amount of warming,” he said.

Horton is also concerned about “feedbacks.” When a climate system has increasing temperatures, it could respond in more problematic ways. For example, heat waves could cause vegetation to dry out. So instead of heat causing dew or evaporation, it translates into even warmer temperatures.

New Yorkers often assume that heat waves will ultimately get disrupted by clouds from the west or cooler fronts moving in from the north. But with shifts in weather patterns, it may not possible to count on that in the future.

“The further we turn up the dial, increasing greenhouse gases, the bigger the risk of some things we haven’t really even begun to comprehend yet, such as changes in the position and strength of these high-pressure systems. [These] could lead to big shifts in the statistics of heat waves,” Horton said.

People with underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease feel worse when exposed to warmer temperatures. Sorensen has seen a rise in chronic kidney disease, which is a progressive decline in organ function, in agricultural workers in hot and humid climates in Central America, Africa and South Asia.

“We have very young male workers who are going into end stage kidney failure in their thirties or forties, in very low resource environments,” she said.

Heat can trigger premature births, and set up adverse trajectories for children’s health. People also lose sleep when temperatures rise. “When you compound pregnancy with psychosocial stress and extreme heat, then you are really thinking about all kinds of adverse outcomes,” Hernandez said.

Installing more air conditioning in low-income housing is not a long-term solution, cautioned Sorenson. It adds to overall energy consumption, puts more demands on the energy grid, and adds heat to the street.

“It actually worsens the problem,” she said. “Whereas greening the infrastructure [such as] planting more trees and other things can actually have health benefits and can draw carbon from the atmosphere. When we think about solutions, we want to make sure that they’re framed in terms of co-benefits, and that we’re not creating solutions that create problems that we’re then going to have to go back and solve. It’s tough because we’re in an emergency.”

Hernández added that while some people use very little to even no energy to cool their homes, others use much more than they actually need. If people were more cognizant of the energy they use, and used it more efficiently, they would need less.

“I would love to see some kind of cost-sharing or energy sharing mechanism,” she said. “It is really critical for us to understand and to make shifts around that. It might be behavioral, but I think that there’s also a policy landscape that can help to support that.”

Hernández added it is presumptuous to think that scholars have all the answers. On a recent trip to visit her family in Puerto Rico, she saw efforts to mitigate flooding that involved planting mangroves. While it was a small-scale intervention, she said, it was community-driven.

“There’s a lot of work around energy sovereignty happening in Puerto Rico, trying to figure out how to increase access to solar and thinking about resilience and micro grids,” she said. “We have to be learning from these communities because they have a certain sense of urgency around it.”

For more information, please visit www.climate.columbia.edu.