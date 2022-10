“We’re all together again”

Annual senior conference makes return

By Gregg McQueen

“I’m so happy that we’re all together again, here in one room,” said Angel M. Santini Palos, Vice President of Special Projects.

It was the comeback conference.

The annual senior conference hosted by Acacia Network and its affiliate, the Institute for the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Elderly (IPRHE), has returned.

Held at Columbia University’s Alfred Lerner Hall on September 22, it marked the first time the event was staged since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acacia Network brought 400 seniors from all five boroughs to the event.

“I’m so happy that we’re all together again, here in one room,” said Angel M. Santini Palos, Vice President of Special Projects, Events and Cultural Programs for the Acacia Network.

Prior to the pandemic, the conference had been presented by IPHRE for nearly 40 years, and continued after Acacia acquired IPRHE in 2015.

This year’s event was focused on re-engaging with seniors who were isolated during the pandemic, Santini Palos said.

It featured a series of workshops, lunch, and entertainment.

Among the workshop topics were mental health, wellness and nutrition, finance, voter engagement, diversity and public benefits.

It was the first time since the pandemic that the conference was held in person.

“Today, we come to learn,” Santini Palos said.

“We hope that you walk away with good information to keep you healthy and living a good life,” added María del Carmen Arroyo, Chief Administrative Officer at Acacia Network.

This year, Acacia added a workshop on safety and self-defense, with officers from the 26th Precinct leading a session.

“They help you out with any issues you have,” said East Harlem resident Freddie Velázquez of the Acacia Network.

“Safety is a big issue for [seniors] right now. Some of them are afraid to go out or go on the subways,” said Santini Palos.

Acacia Network brought 400 seniors to the Columbia University event via bus, from all five boroughs.

The event also featured information tables from various city agencies and other entities such as the AARP, UnitedHealthcare, MetroPlus, Theatre Development Fund, the Hispanic Federation.

Officers from the 26th Precinct led a public safety session.

UnitedHealthcare staffers were onsite to help seniors enroll in health insurance plans.

“Some people may not be educated about Medicare, so it’s our chance to talk to them about that as well,” said UnitedHealthcare representative Silvia Bravo.

Claudia Carrera, Program Manager for Economic Empowerment for the Hispanic Federation, advised attendees of financial programs to assist seniors and also stressed the organization’s work to protect seniors from scams and elder fraud.

Seniors are especially vulnerable to phone and internet scams, Carrera said, and sometimes end up giving money to bad actors.

“In New York City, many seniors don’t report it, so that money is lost,” Carrera said.

The Hispanic Federation’s Claudia Carrera advised attendees of financial programs to assist seniors.

East Harlem resident Freddie Velázquez, a member of Carver Senior Center, attended the conference for the first time.

“Any information I can get on healthcare is a good thing, especially with Covid around,” he said. “And it’s good to be able to get info on a lot of things all in one place.”

Acacia Network operates the Carver Senior Center, which serves tenants of the Carver House public housing complex.

“They help you out with any issues you have, you could talk to people,” Velázquez said of Acacia. “They’re willing to help you, make calls for you and direct you to the right place.”

For more information, please visit acacianetwork.org.