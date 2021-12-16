- English
- Español
“We’re about to get even better”
First female NYPD Commissioner appointed
By Gregg McQueen
Call her Chief.
Keechant Sewell has been selected as New York City’s next Police Commissioner, Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Wednesday.
Sewell, who has been the Nassau County Chief of Detectives, will become the first woman Commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD, and the third Black person to hold the post.
“I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement…I bring a different perspective, committed to making sure the department looks like the city it serves,” the 49-year-old Sewell said at a press conference at the Queensbridge Houses, where she grew up.
“My shoes are laced up. I’m ready to get to work,” she said.
Sewell replaces Dermot Shea, who served as Police Commissioner for the last two years under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Shea is retiring from the force at the end of December.
Sewell has worked with the Nassau County Police Department for 23 years, and became Chief of Detectives in September 2020, becoming the first Black woman to hold that post.
“I’m so proud of what she has accomplished and what she is going to accomplish,” Adams said at the press conference. “As commissioner, she will work with me day in and out to implement the vision I have laid out for the NYPD and the communities they serve.”
Sewell was selected after a nationwide search, Adams said. Other candidates included Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes and former Seattle Police Commissioner Carmen Best.
As Nassau County Chief of Detectives, Sewell was in charge of about 350 detectives. As NYPD Commissioner, she will lead a police force of about 36,000.
Adams dismissed concerns that Sewell was inexperienced in leading a large staff, praising her depth of experience and saying her skills would “scale up.”
“We need to think differently and…. the skills that [Sewell] has, everywhere that she traveled to in the police department in Nassau she improved,” Adams said.
In a statement, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) welcomed Sewell to “the second-toughest policing job in America.”
“The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street,” the statement said. “New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal.”
Sewell takes over as top cop as the city is experiencing a spike in violent crime. As of December 15, there have been 454 murders in 2021, according to NYPD data, an increase of 134 killing from the same period in 2019. In addition, the Department is still reeling from criticism over its handling of racial justice protests last summer.
“I have been immersed in policing. I have watched, admired and worked alongside the remarkable members of the NYPD. It is a privilege to stand beside them now,” Sewell said.
“It is said that the NYPD is the best of the best. We’re about to get even better,” she added.
Adams, who said repeatedly on the campaign trail that he intended to hire a female Police Commissioner, said Sewell’s appointment would serve as an inspiration to many.
“Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to young girls and women across the city,” said Adams. “There is no ceiling to your ambition.”
“We have witnessed so many women who have conducted themselves in a professional way but never received the opportunity to do the job at a higher level,” he said. “That is stopping today.”
“Estamos a punto de mejorar aún más”
Primera comisionada del NYPD nombrada
Por Gregg McQueen
Llámenla jefa.
Keechant Sewell ha sido seleccionada como la próxima comisionada de policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, anunció el miércoles el alcalde electo Eric Adams.
Sewell, quien ha sido jefa de detectives del condado de Nassau, se convertirá en la primera mujer comisionada en los 176 años de historia de la policía de Nueva York y la tercera persona negra en ocupar el cargo.
“Soy consciente de la naturaleza histórica de este anuncio… Aporto una perspectiva diferente, comprometida a asegurar que el departamento se vea como la ciudad a la que sirve”, dijo Sewell, de 49 años, en una conferencia de prensa en Queensbridge Houses, donde ella creció.
“Estoy lista para empezar a trabajar”, dijo.
Sewell reemplaza a Dermot Shea, quien se desempeñó como comisionado del NYPD durante los últimos dos años bajo el alcalde Bill de Blasio. Shea se retirará de la fuerza a fines de diciembre.
Sewell ha trabajado con el Departamento de Policía del condado de Nassau durante 23 años y se convirtió en jefa de detectives en septiembre de 2020, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer negra en ocupar ese puesto.
“Estoy muy orgulloso de lo que ha logrado y de lo que va a lograr”, dijo Adams en la conferencia de prensa. “Como comisionada, trabajará conmigo día tras día para implementar la visión que he presentado para el NYPD y las comunidades a las que sirve”.
Sewell fue seleccionada después de una búsqueda a nivel nacional, dijo Adams. Otros candidatos incluyeron a la comisionada de policía de Filadelfia, Danielle Outlaw; a la jefa de patrulla del NYPD, Juanita Holmes; y a la ex comisionada de policía de Seattle, Carmen Best.
Como jefa de detectives del condado de Nassau, Sewell estuvo a cargo de unos 350 detectives. Como comisionada del NYPD, liderará una fuerza policial de aproximadamente 36,000.
Adams descartó las preocupaciones de que Sewell no tuviera experiencia en la dirección de un personal numeroso, elogió su profunda experiencia y dijo que sus habilidades “aumentarían”.
“Necesitamos pensar de manera diferente y… las habilidades que tiene [Sewell], en todos los lugares a los que viajó en el departamento de policía de Nassau, mejoró “, dijo Adams.
En un comunicado, la Asociación de Benevolencia de la Policía (PBA, por sus siglas en inglés) dio la bienvenida a Sewell al “segundo trabajo policial más duro de Estados Unidos”.
“El más difícil, por supuesto, es ser un policía del NYPD en la calle”, decía el comunicado. “Los oficiales de policía de la ciudad de Nueva York han pasado nuestro límite. Necesitamos arreglar esa ruptura para recuperar nuestro departamento de policía y nuestra ciudad. Esperamos trabajar con ella para lograr ese objetivo”.
Sewell asume el cargo de policía principal mientras la ciudad experimenta un aumento en los delitos violentos. Hasta el 15 de diciembre, ha habido 454 asesinatos en 2021, según datos del NYPD, un aumento de 134 asesinatos con respecto al mismo período en 2019. Además, el Departamento aún se está recuperando de las críticas por su manejo de las protestas de justicia racial el verano pasado.
“Me he sumergido en la actividad policial. He observado, admirado y trabajado junto a miembros notables del NYPD. Es un privilegio estar a su lado ahora”, dijo Sewell.
“Se dice que la policía de Nueva York es lo mejor de lo mejor. Estamos a punto de mejorar aún más”, agregó.
Adams, quien dijo repetidamente en la campaña electoral que tenía la intención de contratar a una comisionada de la policía, dijo que el nombramiento de Sewell serviría de inspiración para muchos.
“El nombramiento de la jefa Sewell hoy es un mensaje poderoso para las niñas y mujeres de toda la ciudad”, dijo Adams. “No hay límite para su ambición”.
“Hemos sido testigos de tantas mujeres que se han comportado de manera profesional pero nunca han tenido la oportunidad de hacer el trabajo a un nivel superior”, dijo. “Eso se detiene hoy”.