First female NYPD Commissioner appointed

By Gregg McQueen

Keechant Sewell has been named the new Police Commissioner.

Call her Chief.

Keechant Sewell has been selected as New York City’s next Police Commissioner, Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Wednesday.

Sewell, who has been the Nassau County Chief of Detectives, will become the first woman Commissioner in the 176-year history of the NYPD, and the third Black person to hold the post.

“I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement…I bring a different perspective, committed to making sure the department looks like the city it serves,” the 49-year-old Sewell said at a press conference at the Queensbridge Houses, where she grew up.

“My shoes are laced up. I’m ready to get to work,” she said.

Sewell replaces Dermot Shea, who served as Police Commissioner for the last two years under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Shea is retiring from the force at the end of December.

Sewell has worked with the Nassau County Police Department for 23 years, and became Chief of Detectives in September 2020, becoming the first Black woman to hold that post.

“I’m so proud of what she has accomplished and what she is going to accomplish,” Adams said at the press conference. “As commissioner, she will work with me day in and out to implement the vision I have laid out for the NYPD and the communities they serve.”

Sewell was selected after a nationwide search, Adams said. Other candidates included Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes and former Seattle Police Commissioner Carmen Best.

As Nassau County Chief of Detectives, Sewell was in charge of about 350 detectives. As NYPD Commissioner, she will lead a police force of about 36,000.

Adams dismissed concerns that Sewell was inexperienced in leading a large staff, praising her depth of experience and saying her skills would “scale up.”

“We need to think differently and…. the skills that [Sewell] has, everywhere that she traveled to in the police department in Nassau she improved,” Adams said.

In a statement, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) welcomed Sewell to “the second-toughest policing job in America.”

“The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street,” the statement said. “New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal.”

Sewell and Mayor-elect Eric Adams visited the site of a shooting after the announcement.

Sewell takes over as top cop as the city is experiencing a spike in violent crime. As of December 15, there have been 454 murders in 2021, according to NYPD data, an increase of 134 killing from the same period in 2019. In addition, the Department is still reeling from criticism over its handling of racial justice protests last summer.

“I have been immersed in policing. I have watched, admired and worked alongside the remarkable members of the NYPD. It is a privilege to stand beside them now,” Sewell said.

“It is said that the NYPD is the best of the best. We’re about to get even better,” she added.

Adams, who said repeatedly on the campaign trail that he intended to hire a female Police Commissioner, said Sewell’s appointment would serve as an inspiration to many.

“Chief Sewell’s appointment today is a powerful message to young girls and women across the city,” said Adams. “There is no ceiling to your ambition.”

“We have witnessed so many women who have conducted themselves in a professional way but never received the opportunity to do the job at a higher level,” he said. “That is stopping today.”