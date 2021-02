Wellness Wrap

Recipe: Vegan Enchiladas

A vegan or plant-based diet excludes animal products, including meat, dairy, and eggs. It can be highly nutritious, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and aid weight loss.

Vegan diets tend to be rich in nutrients and low in saturated fats. Research suggests the choice to go vegan can improve heart health, protect against cancer, and lower the risk of diabetes.

While some people wholly adopt the vegan diet and go completely meatless, you can also start small. Making the occasional plant-based meal choice allows for creativity in the kitchen and the discovery of new flavors.

This savory enchilada recipe is delicious and rich with nutrients.

Ingredients

For the filling:

Olive oil spray

½ small yellow onion, diced (about ¼ cup)

1 15.5-oz. can black beans (preferably unsalted), drained and rinsed

¼ tsp. cumin powder

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. paprika (preferably smoked)

1 10-oz. package of frozen butternut squash pieces (about 2 ½ cups), thawed

For the sauce:

2 tbsp. cornstarch

2 ½ cups vegetable broth, no sodium added

1 6-oz. can tomato paste, no sodium added

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. black pepper



To assemble:

10 6-inch corn tortillas

¼ cup vegan shredded cheese blend (Monterey Jack and cheddar)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat large casserole dish or ovenproof pan with olive oil spray. Heat a large saucepan over high heat for one minute. Remove from heat, spray with olive oil spray, then return to heat for one more minute. Reduce heat to medium high, then add diced onion and sauté for three to five minutes, until translucent. Add black beans, spices, and thawed squash. Sauté for another two minutes. Then remove from heat and let cool slightly. Makes about 2 ½ cups filling. Place ¼ cup of filling in the middle of each tortilla. Roll each tortilla, then place in the large casserole dish or ovenproof pan. Set aside. To make the sauce, heat a medium-sized pot over high heat for one minute. While heating, place cornstarch in a small bowl, and whisk in 2 tablespoons of the vegetable broth. Pour remaining vegetable broth into pot. Whisk in tomato paste and spices. Then add in vegetable broth-cornstarch mixture and stir until thickened, about five minutes. Pour sauce over prepared enchiladas. Sprinkle cheese on top, then bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutritional Info Per Serving

Serves five; serving size is two filled enchiladas with sauce and cheese. Each serving provides: 300 calories, 3 g total fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 280 mg sodium, 62 g total carbohydrate, 13 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugars, 11 g protein.