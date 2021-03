Wellness on wheels

New mobile unit to focus on prostate cancer

By Sherry Mazzocchi

One in eight men develop prostate cancer.

It is the second greatest cause of cancer in American men, just behind skin cancer.

But Black American men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.

These American Cancer Society’s statistics point to a need for greater preventative care and support services specifically for Black men.

In response, the Mount Sinai Health System is rolling out a new service.

The Robert F. Smith Mobile MRI Unit is dedicated to supporting prostate health in the Black community, specifically in neighborhoods in Harlem, the Bronx and Queens.

Prostate screening appointments will be made available at the unit. Any necessary follow up visits can be scheduled with Mount Sinai’s urologists.

“This past year has laid bare many of the economic and social inequities that continue to plague communities of color,” said Robert F. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.

Smith, a noted philanthropist, provided the $3.8 million donation to Mount Sinai’s Milton and Caroll Petrie Department of Urology for the Unit.

“It’s unconscionable that in our great country and at this moment of technological breakthrough, Black Americans are still subject to staggeringly worse health outcomes,” argued Smith. “We can fix this.”

Dr. Ash Tewari, Chair of Urology at Mount Sinai, agreed.

“Reasons for this [disparity] include access to health care, the environment, comorbidities and even specific molecular pathways in the body for Black men,” he said.

Tewari is the senior author of a recent paper published in Cancer Reports on the racial disparity in prostate cancer in African Americans. According to the paper, there are many factors leading to higher rates in Black men including lifestyle and dietary issues, healthcare access problems and potentially tumor biology.

“A deeper understanding of these issues, both at the clinical and molecular level, can facilitate improved outcomes in the [African American] population,” asserts the report. “Studies have emphasized the importance of tumor microenvironment that contributes to both the unequal cancer burden and differences in clinical outcome between the races. Management of comorbidities like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes will provide an essential means of reducing prostate cancer incidence in [African American] men.”

Tewari’s report also summarizes new, targeted therapies, including immunotherapy, that could reduce both the incidence of and death from prostate cancer.

“The idea for the Unit was in response to a major health problem—the higher incidence and mortality of prostate cancer in Black men, which I not only identified in my own practice and research, but across the country,” said Tewari.

The Unit is expected to launch in New York City at the end of the summer.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/3qjiVGp or call 844-MD-CANCER.