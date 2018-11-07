Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They will be forever young. Councilmember Chaim Deutsch recounted how he heard of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life shooting as he exited Shabbat services and turned his phone back on. He was stunned as a flurry of text messages about the October 27th incident flooded in. “Eleven young lives were murdered,” Deutsch said of the shooting. “Why do I say young lives when they were senior citizens? The reason why they are young lives is because they were taken away from us.” 11 people were murdered and eight were wounded. In the wake of the mass shooting considered the deadliest U.S. attack on the Jewish community, Deutsch and fellow Councilmembers gathered on the steps of City Hall to demonstrate support for the Jewish community and denounce all acts of violence. They will be forever young.
Councilmember Chaim Deutsch recounted how he heard of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life shooting as he exited Shabbat services and turned his phone back on. He was stunned as a flurry of text messages about the October 27th incident flooded in.
“Eleven young lives were murdered,” Deutsch said of the shooting. “Why do I say young lives when they were senior citizens? The reason why they are young lives is because they were taken away from us.”
11 people were murdered and eight were wounded.
In the wake of the mass shooting considered the deadliest U.S. attack on the Jewish community, Deutsch and fellow Councilmembers gathered on the steps of City Hall to demonstrate support for the Jewish community and denounce all acts of violence.
At the October 31 press conference, Councilmember Daneek Miller pointed out that the City Council had always mobilized to support communities that have been under attack, such as the Muslim and LGBT populations.
“We have stood here time and time again,” he said. “You are what your record says you are. Our record says that we stand with our brothers and sisters of all races and all relations.”
“Not only are we here denouncing actions of hate, but also we are working as a city to make sure our streets are safe,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.
Additional incidents are being investigated by the New York Police Department since the Tree of Life shooting as anti-Semitic hate crimes.
According to the department, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has responded to 31 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the first 28 days of October compared to just 9 in the same period in 2017. NYPD data shows that approximately three-quarters of the anti-Semitic crimes reported thus far in 2018 involved vandalism with swastikas.
At the City Hall press conference, Rabbi Eli Cohen of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support given to the members of his faith following the Pittsburgh tragedy.“[It is] the expression of solidarity throughout the community — people of every color, every race, of every religion coming together, saying we do not condone and we do not allow violence in our community,” he said.
“We also need to look inward into ourselves and ask, what are the words that we are spreading, what it is the message that we’re giving out?” Cohen added. “Perhaps instead of putting up red flags, we should be reaching across and embracing people on the other side of the aisle to figure out how to come together and make this country be as it should be.”
Devorah Halberstam, whose 16-year-old son Ari was shot and killed in 1994 in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn, voiced concern about the effect of mass shootings on the younger generation.
“I worry greatly about the children’s reaction to all of this. It frightens me to think that my grandchildren are going to synagogue looking over their shoulders,” she said. “They are most vulnerable, and they are our future.”
Halberstam remarked that Jews have been persecuted throughout history.
“For thousands of years, they have tried to destroy us,” she said. “We will survive, I promise you that.”
Some Councilmembers called out President Donald Trump and other political leaders for use of dangerous rhetoric.
“Hate-fueled speech fuels hate-filled violence,” remarked Councilmember Mark Levine. “We need to come together now… to confront not just the white nationalists who are spewing this speech but the political leaders who are condoning it or winking at it or fueling it.”
Jon Greenfield, Director of Government Affairs for Yeshiva University, said volunteers from Yeshiva mobilized to Pittsburgh to assist the Jewish community within hours of the shooting.
“Students [are] leading us. That’s the next generation leading the old,” he stated. “Throughout history, that is what has given us hope through every moment of strife, and that’s what’s going to give us hope today.”
To report a hate crime in progress or any emergency, call 911. For additional information, please click Hate Crime Brochure . To contact the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force directly, please call 888.440.HATE or email hctf@nypd.org.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Serán por siempre jóvenes.
El concejal Chaim Deutsch contó cómo se enteró del tiroteo en el Árbol de la Vida de Pittsburgh cuando salió de los servicios de Shabbat y volvió a encender su teléfono. Quedó aturdido cuando se desbordó una serie de mensajes de texto sobre el incidente del 27 de octubre.
“Once vidas jóvenes fueron asesinadas”, dijo Deutsch sobre el tiroteo. “¿Por qué digo vidas jóvenes cuando eran personas mayores? La razón por la que son vidas jóvenes es porque nos las quitaron”.
11 personas fueron asesinadas y ocho resultaron heridas.
Tras el tiroteo masivo, considerado el ataque más letal de Estados Unidos contra la comunidad judía, Deutsch y sus compañeros miembros del Concejo se reunieron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento para demostrar su apoyo a la comunidad judía y denunciar todos los actos de violencia.
En la conferencia de prensa del 31 de octubre, el concejal Daneek Miller señaló que el Concejo Municipal siempre se ha movilizado para apoyar a las comunidades que han estado bajo ataque, como las poblaciones musulmanas y LGBT.
“Hemos estado aquí una y otra vez”, dijo. “Eres lo que tu registro dice que eres. Nuestro registro dice que nos levantamos con nuestros hermanos y hermanas de todas las razas y todas las relaciones”.
“No solo estamos aquí denunciando acciones de odio, sino que también trabajamos como ciudad para asegurarnos de que nuestras calles sean seguras”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez.
Incidentes adicionales están siendo investigados por el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York desde el tiroteo del Árbol de la Vida como crímenes de odio antisemita.
Según el departamento, el grupo de trabajo de delitos de odio del NYPD ha respondido a 31 delitos de odio antisemita en los primeros 28 días de octubre, en comparación con solo 9 en el mismo período en 2017. La información del NYPD muestra que aproximadamente tres cuartas partes de los crímenes antisemita denunciados hasta el momento en 2018 involucraron vandalismo con esvásticas.
En una conferencia de prensa del Ayuntamiento, el rabino Eli Cohen del Consejo de la Comunidad Judía de Crown Heights, expresó su agradecimiento por el gran apoyo brindado a los miembros de su fe tras la tragedia de Pittsburgh.
“La expresión de solidaridad en toda la comunidad: personas de todos los colores, de todas las razas, de todas las religiones uniéndose, diciendo no los aprobamos y no permitiremos la violencia en nuestra comunidad”, dijo.“También debemos mirar hacia dentro y preguntarnos, ¿cuáles son las palabras que estamos difundiendo, cuál es el mensaje que estamos dando?”, agregó Cohen. “Quizás, en lugar de poner banderas rojas, deberíamos estar extendiéndonos y abrazando a las personas del otro lado del pasillo para descubrir cómo unirnos y hacer que este país sea como debería ser”.
Devorah Halberstam, cuyo hijo Ari, de 16 años, fue asesinado a tiros en 1994 en un ataque antisemita en Brooklyn, expresó su preocupación por el efecto de los tiroteos en masa en la generación más joven.
“Me preocupa mucho la reacción de los niños a todo esto. Me asusta pensar que mis nietos vayan a la sinagoga mirando por encima de sus hombros”, dijo. “Son los más vulnerables, y son nuestro futuro”.
Halberstam comentó que los judíos han sido perseguidos a lo largo de la historia.
“Durante miles de años, han tratado de destruirnos”, dijo. “Vamos a sobrevivir, se los prometo”.
Algunos concejales retaron al presidente Donald Trump y otros líderes políticos por el uso de retórica peligrosa.
“El discurso impulsado por el odio alimenta la violencia llena de odio”, comentó el concejal Mark Levine. “Necesitamos unirnos ahora… para enfrentar no solo a los nacionalistas blancos que están vomitando este discurso, sino a los líderes políticos que lo aprueban, le guiñan un ojo o lo alimentan”.
Jon Greenfield, director de Asuntos Gubernamentales de la Universidad Yeshiva, dijo que voluntarios de Yeshiva se movilizaron a Pittsburgh para ayudar a la comunidad judía a las pocas horas del tiroteo.
“Los estudiantes nos están guiando. Esa es la próxima generación que lidera a los viejos”, afirmó. “A lo largo de la historia, eso es lo que nos ha dado esperanza en cada momento de conflicto, y eso es lo que nos dará esperanza hoy”.
Para informar sobre un crimen de odio en curso o cualquier emergencia, llame al 911. Para obtener información adicional, por favor haga clic a Folleto del crimen de odio. Para comunicarse directamente con el grupo de trabajo contra el crimen de odio del NYPD, llame al 888.440.HATE o envíe un correo electrónico a hctf@nypd.org.