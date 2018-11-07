“We will survive”

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They will be forever young.

Councilmember Chaim Deutsch recounted how he heard of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life shooting as he exited Shabbat services and turned his phone back on. He was stunned as a flurry of text messages about the October 27th incident flooded in.

“Eleven young lives were murdered,” Deutsch said of the shooting. “Why do I say young lives when they were senior citizens? The reason why they are young lives is because they were taken away from us.”

11 people were murdered and eight were wounded.

In the wake of the mass shooting considered the deadliest U.S. attack on the Jewish community, Deutsch and fellow Councilmembers gathered on the steps of City Hall to demonstrate support for the Jewish community and denounce all acts of violence.

At the October 31 press conference, Councilmember Daneek Miller pointed out that the City Council had always mobilized to support communities that have been under attack, such as the Muslim and LGBT populations.

“We have stood here time and time again,” he said. “You are what your record says you are. Our record says that we stand with our brothers and sisters of all races and all relations.”

“Not only are we here denouncing actions of hate, but also we are working as a city to make sure our streets are safe,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

Additional incidents are being investigated by the New York Police Department since the Tree of Life shooting as anti-Semitic hate crimes.

According to the department, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force has responded to 31 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the first 28 days of October compared to just 9 in the same period in 2017. NYPD data shows that approximately three-quarters of the anti-Semitic crimes reported thus far in 2018 involved vandalism with swastikas.

At the City Hall press conference, Rabbi Eli Cohen of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council, expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support given to the members of his faith following the Pittsburgh tragedy.

“[It is] the expression of solidarity throughout the community — people of every color, every race, of every religion coming together, saying we do not condone and we do not allow violence in our community,” he said.

“We also need to look inward into ourselves and ask, what are the words that we are spreading, what it is the message that we’re giving out?” Cohen added. “Perhaps instead of putting up red flags, we should be reaching across and embracing people on the other side of the aisle to figure out how to come together and make this country be as it should be.”

Devorah Halberstam, whose 16-year-old son Ari was shot and killed in 1994 in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn, voiced concern about the effect of mass shootings on the younger generation.

“I worry greatly about the children’s reaction to all of this. It frightens me to think that my grandchildren are going to synagogue looking over their shoulders,” she said. “They are most vulnerable, and they are our future.”

Halberstam remarked that Jews have been persecuted throughout history.

“For thousands of years, they have tried to destroy us,” she said. “We will survive, I promise you that.”

Some Councilmembers called out President Donald Trump and other political leaders for use of dangerous rhetoric.

“Hate-fueled speech fuels hate-filled violence,” remarked Councilmember Mark Levine. “We need to come together now… to confront not just the white nationalists who are spewing this speech but the political leaders who are condoning it or winking at it or fueling it.”

Jon Greenfield, Director of Government Affairs for Yeshiva University, said volunteers from Yeshiva mobilized to Pittsburgh to assist the Jewish community within hours of the shooting.

“Students [are] leading us. That’s the next generation leading the old,” he stated. “Throughout history, that is what has given us hope through every moment of strife, and that’s what’s going to give us hope today.”

To report a hate crime in progress or any emergency, call 911. For additional information, please click Hate Crime Brochure . To contact the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force directly, please call 888.440.HATE or email hctf@nypd.org.