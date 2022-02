Free Filing

“We will help you get your money”

City launches annual free tax prep program

By Gregg McQueen

This year’s deadline for filing taxes is April 18.

File for free.

New Yorkers can again turn to the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) for help completing and filing their taxes for free.

Through partnerships with a host of community-based organizations, DCWP is now offering free professional tax preparation to New Yorkers who earned $72,000 or less in 2021.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on January 24. This year’s deadline for filing taxes is April 18, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline.

NYC Free Tax Prep services are conducted by IRS-certified preparers and available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitian-Creole, Hebrew, Korean, Russian and Urdu, with additional languages to come, DCWP said.

The city also offers virtual tax prep assistance during online sessions.

At a media briefing on January 27, DCWP Commissioner Peter A. Hatch explained that changes to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child and Dependent Care Credit (CDCC) will mean bigger tax refunds for people this year.

“Changes to tax credits mean more money when you file, and we will help you get your money,” Hatch said.

In 2021, the CTC was expanded to be worth $3,600 per child, Hatch said, but families have to file a tax return to claim it.

“It’s not automatic,” said Hatch. The federal government’s American Rescue Plan also increased the values of the EITC and CDCC, a move Hatch referred to as “good changes.”

“Even those good changes can be confusing, which is why it’s so important for New Yorkers to take advantage of NYC’s free tax prep services. That way, you get more money with your refund,” he said.

“We will help you get your money,” said DCWP Commissioner Peter A. Hatch.

Dozens of locations in-person tax prep locations will be offered in each borough. New Yorkers can schedule an appointment to sit down with a tax preparer, or drop off tax documents and pick up the completed return at a later date.

“Lower-income people shouldn’t have to use their hard-earned savings to pay a for-profit company” to help file their taxes, said Karen Jackson, Director of Community Initiatives for Project Hospitality, one of DCWP’s program partners.

“Our social service and free tax prep staff are able to create a welcoming environment, respecting the dignity of all of our clients,” Jackson said. “Many of our clients speak English as a second language, or they might not have access to a computer or the internet… and they appreciate how our bilingual staff, who are from their own community and culturally competent, are able to patiently explain all the documents.”

The city also offers virtual tax prep assistance during online sessions lasting 60 to 90 minutes, or Assisted Self-Preparation that allows filers to complete their tax return online on their own with a certified volunteer available by phone or email to answer questions.

NYC Free Tax Prep has been offered by the city every year since 2002.

DCWP partners have completed more than 903,000 tax returns since 2014, saving New Yorkers an estimated $136 million in tax preparation fees, Hatch said.

The service has been offered by the city every year since 2002.

New Yorkers can call 311 or visit nyc.gov/taxprep to choose the best filing option for them and find a tax prep location near their home. The website includes a checklist of what documents filers need to bring with them for an NYC Free Tax Prep appointment.

This tax season, the city has rolled out a new multilingual public awareness campaign focused on informing city residents about the tax credit changes and free filing services. The campaign features print, radio, bus shelter and online ads, as well street marketing, targeted mailings and multilingual brochures.

“Research has consistently shown that tax credits provide a crucial lifeline that can help lift families out of poverty,” Carson Hicks, Deputy Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Economic Opportunity, said in a statement. “We want to make sure all eligible families know about free tax prep and claim the money that they are due.”

More information is available at nyc.gov/taxprep.