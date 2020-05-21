- English
- Español
“We show up”
Utano details plan to restore transit system
By Gregg McQueen
No mask, no mass transit for you.
The city’s largest transit union has shared its 10-point plan for restoring the mass transit system.
Within the plan released jointly by the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 and the Transit Union Workers of America is a mandate that all New Yorkers must wear a face covering to use the transit system.
“If you don’t have a mask on, you shouldn’t be getting on a train or a bus, period,” argued TWU Local President Tony Utano. “You’re in close proximity to other people and that’s how the virus gets spread. With a mask on, you’re protecting yourself, transit workers, and other passengers.”
Utano knows enforcement of such a mandate won’t be easy, especially as numerous bus and train operators have been assaulted by riders in recent years.
“Our operators can’t be the ones who enforce it. They should rotate MTA police onto buses to enforce wearing of masks,” Utano said. “It’s a critical issue that they’ll need to figure out.”
The call for mandatory masks for riders is one of the directives advanced in the union’s plan, which is also calling for hazard pay for workers, protective equipment, improved COVID-19 testing and tracing, and the hiring of additional cleaning staff.
The union is also asking for an independent probe as to why so many transit workers were sickened and died from the virus.
Over 80 transit workers died and over 9,000 were sickened or quarantined.
Utano said transit workers deserve hazard pay for the extreme risk they face in contracting COVID-19.
“We should get hazard pay from the beginning of the pandemic, retroactively,” he said.
He said the higher pay and guaranteed protective equipment would serve as a show of respect for the sacrifices MTA workers have made during the pandemic.
“We deserve to be acknowledged,” he added. “If you look at all the catastrophes in the city’s history, it’s always the transit workers showing up to make sure people can get to where they have to go.”
Start the stockpile
After what he termed a slow start, the Metropolitan Transit Auhority (MTA) has since made strides in providing workers with essential personal protective equipment (PPE), said Utano, noting that the agency did not move to do so in the early days of the pandemic.
Initially, the MTA did not want bus and train operators wearing face masks.
“When this thing hit, we argued about the masks,” Utano said. “They said it wasn’t part of the uniform, and told us the CDC said you don’t need a mask unless you’re sick. If we got these things earlier, it might have helped.”
The MTA has since distributed millions of pieces of PPE such as gloves and face masks.
Now, Local 100 is asking the agency to build up a stock of the items to avoid a future shortage.
“I want them to have this stuff stockpiled in case a second wave of this virus comes. If you don’t have a mask for us, we’re not working,” remarked Utano. “We’re not playing that game. They have an obligation to start creating the stockpile now.”
Mass transit, mass testing
The MTA has expanded COVID-19 testing capacity for transit workers. Starting May 18, the agency’s employees will have access to free antibody testing at 52 urgent care facilities throughout the New York region.
Nearly 8,000 employees have been tested at various sites since April 29, the MTA said.
“Antibody testing is a critical tool for providing important health information to our employees and helping workers safely return to work in large numbers,” said MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye in a statement.
“We are moving quickly and strategically to make sure our employees are able to get tested,” added Foye, who was stricken with COVID-19 and has since recovered. “[We] are hopeful that, in time, this will help bolster the number of healthy workers who are able to move the essential workers in the fight against this pandemic.”
Utano said he welcomed the easier access to testing, but said it might need to be expanded even more to quickly identify asymptomatic virus carriers. He also called for an expansion of temperature checks to all MTA employees.
“The testing is so important,” he said. “We need to make sure it’s done in large numbers so people can be quarantined if needed.”
Other preventive measures have been taken to protect transit workers, including rear-door boarding and plastic shields and chain barriers on buses; face shields for train conductors; elimination of cash transactions; distancing protocols; and tool disinfection for maintenance work crews.
“We’ve done a lot of things to protect the members. It seems to be working,” said Utano, noting that many workers previously sickened or quarantined because of the virus are starting to return to their jobs.
Closing and Cleaning
Transit workers are playing a central role in the unprecedented cleaning efforts that MTA is conducting due to coronavirus, shutting down all trains and subway stations between 1 and 5 a.m. each day for a complete disinfection.
The extensive effort requires more workers than the MTA has available, especially with the number of workers currently out sick.
“They’re giving us overtime, we just don’t have enough people to do the work every 24 hours,” Utano said. “They went from cleaning trains every 72 hours to doing it every 24. It’s a massive job.”
He said the problem was exacerbated by the elimination of dozens of cleaner jobs that the MTA trimmed since 2018.
The MTA has had to tap outside contractors that can supply workers to help in the cleaning effort.
But recent reports have indicated that the contractors have been underpaying their employees, many of which are immigrants, while failing to offer them health insurance or adequate protective gear.
On May 18, City Comptroller Scott Stringer issued a letter to the MTA indicating that the contractors were in violation of labor laws.
“These workers are risking their own health and that of their families to ensure that New Yorkers – especially our frontline workforce – can use our transit system safely,” Stringer wrote. “I urge you to ensure that the contractors providing these cleaning services are paying prevailing wages and benefits to their employees immediately.”
Utano also criticized the contractors for underpaying the cleaners. “A lot of times, these contractors just want to use you,” he said.
“They should be paying workers what our people are getting,” he added. “Maybe when this is over, [these workers] will apply for a job in transit as a cleaner and make better salary and health benefits.”
Utano said that union workers are expected to take over all of the cleaning duties in July, and he expects the overnight shutdowns to continue for some time.
“I don’t know how long they’re going to do this for, but I would assume that this is going to go on for a while,” Utano said.
Helping the Homeless
To assist with cleaning efforts during the overnight shutdown period, the NYPD and MTA are ensuring that homeless individuals are removed from subway trains and stations during the overnight
ours.
But bus operators working the overnight hours have reported that the homeless are getting on buses in greater numbers and biding time until 5 a.m., when they return to sleep on trains and stations.
“By taking them off the trains from 1 to 5 and letting them go back on the trains, you’re doing an injustice to them,” Utano said. “When the shutdown is over, they’re going right back in there. What are you resolving? No human being should have to live on the subway system or on a street corner.”
Although the city is performing outreach to bring homeless individuals into shelters and connect them with supportive services, Utano said more effort is needed to ensure the homeless are engaged as soon as they are removed from stations.
“This problem doesn’t lay with the MTA. It lays with the city and the de Blasio administration,” he continued. “The city has to step up and get these people help. They need to make the shelters so that people want to go there, to get a meal and get help. They should be tested for COVID-19 as well.”
Honoring the Heroes
Utano expressed hope for potential assistance from the federal government.
The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, known as “The Heroes Act,” passed the House of Representatives.
The $3 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill specifically defines transportation workers as essential and would make 95 percent of TWU members eligible for federal benefits. It would pay essential workers up to $10,000 for their work during the pandemic.
“That bill is exactly what we’re looking for,” said Utano.
The legislation must still be voted on by the Senate. Nonetheless, the MTA should not wait for federal intervention, he argued, but should move on its own to extend hazard pay to workers.
For Utano, the efforts of workers today reflect a long history of navigating the unknown and facing down risk. Whatever calamity has struck, he said, it is to transit workers that the city has turned to move it forward.
“Transit workers have always delivered in crisis,” he said. “We delivered on 9/11. We showed up for Hurricane Sandy, we show up for blackouts, we show up for snowstorms, and now we’re showing up for this virus.”
For more on TWU’s 10-point plan, please visit bit.ly/3fYBE5U.
“Nos presentamos”
Utano detalla plan para restaurar sistema de tránsito
Por Gregg McQueen
Sin mascarilla no hay movimiento.
El sindicato de tránsito más grande de la ciudad ha compartido su plan de 10 puntos para restaurar el sistema de transporte público.
Dentro del plan publicado conjuntamente por el Sindicato de Trabajadores de Tránsito (TWU, por sus siglas en inglés) Local 100 y el Sindicato de Trabajadores del Tránsito de los Estados Unidos, es un mandato que todos los neoyorquinos lleven puesta una mascarilla para usar el sistema de tránsito.
“Si no tiene una mascarilla puesta, no debería subirse a un tren o a un autobús, punto”, argumentó el presidente local de TWU, Tony Utano. “Está muy cerca de otras personas y así es como se transmite el virus. Con una mascarilla puesta, se está protegiendo a usted mismo, a los trabajadores de tránsito y a otros pasajeros”.
Utano sabe que el cumplimiento de dicho mandato no será fácil, especialmente porque numerosos operadores de autobuses y trenes han sido agredidos por los pasajeros en los últimos años.
“Nuestros operadores no pueden ser quienes lo impongan. Deberían rotar a la policía de la MTA en los autobuses para exigir el uso de mascarillas”, dijo Utano. “Es un tema crítico que deberán resolver”.
El llamado a la obligatoriedad de las mascarillas para los pasajeros es una de las directivas adelantadas en el plan del sindicato, que también pide un pago de riesgo a los trabajadores, equipos de protección, pruebas mejoradas y rastreo de COVID-19, y contratación de personal adicional de limpieza.
El sindicato también está pidiendo una investigación independiente de por qué tantos trabajadores de tránsito se enfermaron y murieron a causa del virus.
Más de 80 trabajadores de tránsito murieron y más de 9,000 se enfermaron o fueron puestos en cuarentena.
Utano dijo que los trabajadores de tránsito merecen un pago por el riesgo extremo que enfrentan de contraer COVID-19.
“Deberíamos recibir un pago de riesgo desde el inicio de la pandemia, de forma retroactiva”, dijo.
Comentó que salarios más altos y el equipo de protección garantizado servirían como muestra de respeto a los trabajadores de la MTA por los sacrificios que han hecho durante la pandemia.
“Nos merecemos el reconocimiento”, agregó. “Si observamos todas las catástrofes en la historia de la ciudad, siempre aparecen los trabajadores de tránsito para asegurarse de que las personas puedan llegar a donde tienen que ir”.
Inicien la reserva
Después de lo que calificó de un comienzo lento, la Autoridad Metropolitana de Tránsito (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha hecho grandes avances en cuanto a proporcionar a los trabajadores equipos de protección personal (EPP) esenciales, dijo Utano, y señaló que la agencia no se movilizó para hacerlo en los primeros días de la pandemia.
Inicialmente, la MTA no quería que los operadores de autobuses y trenes usaran mascarillas.
“Cuando esto golpeó, discutimos sobre las mascarillas”, señaló Utano. “Dijeron que no era parte del uniforme y nos explicaron que los CDC dijeron que no se necesitaba una mascarilla a menos que la persona estuviera enferma. Si hubiéramos obtenido estas cosas antes, podría haber ayudado”.
Desde entonces, la MTA ha distribuido millones de piezas de EPP, como guantes y mascarillas faciales.
Ahora, Local 100 le pide a la agencia que acumule un inventario de los artículos para evitar una escasez futura.
“Quiero que tengan este material almacenado en caso de que llegue una segunda ola de este virus. Si no hay mascarillas para nosotros, no estaremos trabajando”, comentó Utano. “No vamos a jugar así. Tienen la obligación de comenzar a crear la reserva ahora”.
Tránsito masivo, pruebas masivas
La MTA ha ampliado la capacidad de pruebas de la COVID-19 para los trabajadores de tránsito. Desde el 18 de mayo, los empleados de la agencia tienen acceso a pruebas de anticuerpos gratuitas en 52 centros de atención urgente en toda la región de Nueva York.
Cerca de 8,000 empleados han sido examinados en varios sitios desde el 29 de abril, dijo la MTA.
“Las pruebas de anticuerpos son una herramienta crítica para proporcionar información importante de salud a nuestros empleados y ayudar a los trabajadores a regresar de manera segura al trabajo en grandes cifras”, dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo de la MTA, Patrick J. Foye, en un comunicado.
“Nos estamos moviendo rápida y estratégicamente para asegurarnos de que nuestros empleados puedan hacerse la prueba”, agregó Foye, quien fue afectado por la COVID-19 y desde entonces se ha recuperado. “[Tenemos] la esperanza de que, con el tiempo, esto ayudará a aumentar el número de trabajadores sanos que puedan mover a los trabajadores esenciales en la lucha contra esta pandemia”.
Utano dijo agradecer el acceso más fácil a las pruebas, pero explicó que podría necesitar ampliarse aún más para identificar rápidamente a los portadores asintomáticos del virus. También pidió una expansión de los controles de temperatura a todos los empleados de la MTA.
“La prueba es muy importante”, dijo. “Debemos asegurarnos de que se haga en grandes cantidades para que las personas puedan ser puestas en cuarentena si es necesario”.
Se han tomado otras medidas preventivas para proteger a los trabajadores de tránsito, incluyendo el abordaje en la puerta trasera, los escudos de plástico, las barreras de cadena en los autobuses; protectores faciales para conductores de trenes; la eliminación de transacciones en efectivo; protocolos de distanciamiento; y desinfección de herramientas para equipos de trabajo de mantenimiento.
“Hemos hecho muchas cosas para proteger a los miembros. Parece estar funcionando”, dijo Utano, señalando que muchos trabajadores previamente enfermos o en cuarentena debido al virus están comenzando a regresar a sus trabajos.
Cierre y limpieza
Los trabajadores de tránsito están desempeñando un papel central en los esfuerzos de limpieza sin precedentes que la MTA está llevando a cabo debido al coronavirus, cerrando todos los trenes y estaciones de metro entre la 1 a.m. y las 5 a.m. todos los días para una desinfección completa.
El esfuerzo extensivo requiere más trabajadores de los que la MTA tiene disponibles, especialmente con la cantidad de trabajadores actualmente enfermos.
“Nos están dando horas extras, simplemente no tenemos suficiente gente para hacer el trabajo cada 24 horas”, dijo Utano. “Pasaron de limpiar trenes cada 72 horas a hacerlo cada 24. Es un trabajo enorme”.
Dijo que el problema se exacerbó por la eliminación de docenas de empleos de limpieza que la MTA recortó desde 2018.
La MTA ha tenido que recurrir a contratistas externos que pueden suministrar trabajadores para ayudar en el esfuerzo de limpieza.
Pero informes recientes han indicado que los contratistas han estado pagando menos a sus empleados, muchos de los cuales son inmigrantes, sin ofrecerles seguro médico ni equipo de protección adecuado.
El 18 de mayo, el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, emitió una carta a la MTA indicando que los contratistas estaban violando las leyes laborales.
“Estos trabajadores están arriesgando su propia salud y la de sus familias para garantizar que los neoyorquinos, especialmente nuestra fuerza laboral de primera línea, puedan usar nuestro sistema de tránsito de manera segura”, escribió Stringer. “Les insto a asegurarse de que los contratistas que brinden estos servicios de limpieza estén pagando los salarios y beneficios vigentes a sus empleados de inmediato”.
Utano también criticó a los contratistas por pagar menos a los limpiadores. “Muchas veces, estos contratistas solo quieren usar a las personas”, dijo.
“Deberían estar pagando a los trabajadores lo que nuestra gente recibe”, agregó. “Tal vez cuando esto termine, [estos trabajadores] solicitarán un empleo en tránsito como limpiadores y obtendrán mejores salarios y beneficios de salud”.
Utano dijo que se espera que los trabajadores sindicales asuman todas las tareas de limpieza en julio, y espera que los cierres nocturnos continúen por algún tiempo.
“No sé cuánto tiempo van a hacer esto, pero supongo que continuará por un tiempo”, comentó.
Ayudando a las personas sin hogar
Para ayudar con los esfuerzos de limpieza durante el cierre nocturno, el NYPD y la MTA se aseguran de que las personas sin hogar sean retiradas de los trenes y las estaciones del metro durante el horario nocturno.
Pero los operadores de autobuses que trabajan durante la noche han informado que las personas sin hogar están subiendo a los autobuses en mayor número y quedándose hasta las 5 a.m., cuando regresan a dormir en los trenes y estaciones.
“Al sacarlos de los trenes de la 1 a las 5 y dejarlos volver a los trenes, les están haciendo una injusticia”, dijo Utano. “Cuando termine el cierre, van a volver. ¿Qué están resolviendo? Ningún ser humano debería tener que vivir en el sistema de metro o en una esquina de la calle”.
Si bien la ciudad está realizando actividades de contacto para llevar a las personas sin hogar a los refugios y conectarlas con servicios de apoyo, Utano dijo que se necesitan más esfuerzos para garantizar que las personas sin hogar sean conectadas tan pronto como sean retiradas de las estaciones.
“Este problema no recae en la MTA, sino en la ciudad y en la administración de De Blasio”, continuó. “La ciudad tiene que dar un paso al frente y brindar ayuda a estas personas. Necesitan crear refugios a los que la gente quiera ir, para comer y recibir ayuda. Deben ser realizarles la prueba de COVID-19 también”.
Honrar a los héroes
Utano expresó la esperanza de una posible asistencia del gobierno federal.
La Ley de Soluciones de Emergencia de Salud y Recuperación Económica Integral, conocida como “La Ley de los Héroes”, fue aprobada por la Cámara de Representantes.
El proyecto de ley de estímulo COVID-19 de $3 billones de dólares define específicamente a los trabajadores de transporte como esenciales y haría que el 95 por ciento de los miembros de TWU sean elegibles para beneficios federales. Pagaría a los trabajadores esenciales hasta $10,000 dólares por su trabajo durante la pandemia.
“Este proyecto de ley es exactamente lo que estamos buscando”, dijo Utano.
La legislación aún debe ser votada por el Senado. No obstante, argumentó que la MTA no debería esperar la intervención federal, sino que debería actuar por su cuenta para extender el pago de riesgos a los trabajadores.
Para Utano, los esfuerzos actuales de los trabajadores reflejan una larga historia de navegar por lo desconocido y enfrentar el riesgo. Cualquier calamidad que haya golpeado, dijo, es a los trabajadores de tránsito a quienes la ciudad ha recurrido para avanzar.
“Los trabajadores de tránsito siempre han cumplido en las crisis”, dijo. “Nos presentamos el 11 de septiembre. Nos presentamos tras el huracán Sandy, nos presentamos en los apagones, después de las tormentas de nieve, y ahora nos presentamos con este virus”.
Para obtener más información sobre el plan de 10 puntos de TWU, por favor visite bit.ly/3fYBE5U.