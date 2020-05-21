“We show up”

Utano details plan to restore transit system

By Gregg McQueen

No mask, no mass transit for you.

The city’s largest transit union has shared its 10-point plan for restoring the mass transit system.

Within the plan released jointly by the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 and the Transit Union Workers of America is a mandate that all New Yorkers must wear a face covering to use the transit system.

“If you don’t have a mask on, you shouldn’t be getting on a train or a bus, period,” argued TWU Local President Tony Utano. “You’re in close proximity to other people and that’s how the virus gets spread. With a mask on, you’re protecting yourself, transit workers, and other passengers.”

Utano knows enforcement of such a mandate won’t be easy, especially as numerous bus and train operators have been assaulted by riders in recent years.

“Our operators can’t be the ones who enforce it. They should rotate MTA police onto buses to enforce wearing of masks,” Utano said. “It’s a critical issue that they’ll need to figure out.”

The call for mandatory masks for riders is one of the directives advanced in the union’s plan, which is also calling for hazard pay for workers, protective equipment, improved COVID-19 testing and tracing, and the hiring of additional cleaning staff.

The union is also asking for an independent probe as to why so many transit workers were sickened and died from the virus.

Over 80 transit workers died and over 9,000 were sickened or quarantined.

Utano said transit workers deserve hazard pay for the extreme risk they face in contracting COVID-19.

“We should get hazard pay from the beginning of the pandemic, retroactively,” he said.

He said the higher pay and guaranteed protective equipment would serve as a show of respect for the sacrifices MTA workers have made during the pandemic.

“We deserve to be acknowledged,” he added. “If you look at all the catastrophes in the city’s history, it’s always the transit workers showing up to make sure people can get to where they have to go.”

Start the stockpile

After what he termed a slow start, the Metropolitan Transit Auhority (MTA) has since made strides in providing workers with essential personal protective equipment (PPE), said Utano, noting that the agency did not move to do so in the early days of the pandemic.

Initially, the MTA did not want bus and train operators wearing face masks.

“When this thing hit, we argued about the masks,” Utano said. “They said it wasn’t part of the uniform, and told us the CDC said you don’t need a mask unless you’re sick. If we got these things earlier, it might have helped.”

The MTA has since distributed millions of pieces of PPE such as gloves and face masks.

Now, Local 100 is asking the agency to build up a stock of the items to avoid a future shortage.

“I want them to have this stuff stockpiled in case a second wave of this virus comes. If you don’t have a mask for us, we’re not working,” remarked Utano. “We’re not playing that game. They have an obligation to start creating the stockpile now.”

Mass transit, mass testing

The MTA has expanded COVID-19 testing capacity for transit workers. Starting May 18, the agency’s employees will have access to free antibody testing at 52 urgent care facilities throughout the New York region.

Nearly 8,000 employees have been tested at various sites since April 29, the MTA said.

“Antibody testing is a critical tool for providing important health information to our employees and helping workers safely return to work in large numbers,” said MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye in a statement.

“We are moving quickly and strategically to make sure our employees are able to get tested,” added Foye, who was stricken with COVID-19 and has since recovered. “[We] are hopeful that, in time, this will help bolster the number of healthy workers who are able to move the essential workers in the fight against this pandemic.”

Utano said he welcomed the easier access to testing, but said it might need to be expanded even more to quickly identify asymptomatic virus carriers. He also called for an expansion of temperature checks to all MTA employees.

“The testing is so important,” he said. “We need to make sure it’s done in large numbers so people can be quarantined if needed.”

Other preventive measures have been taken to protect transit workers, including rear-door boarding and plastic shields and chain barriers on buses; face shields for train conductors; elimination of cash transactions; distancing protocols; and tool disinfection for maintenance work crews.

“We’ve done a lot of things to protect the members. It seems to be working,” said Utano, noting that many workers previously sickened or quarantined because of the virus are starting to return to their jobs.

Closing and Cleaning

Transit workers are playing a central role in the unprecedented cleaning efforts that MTA is conducting due to coronavirus, shutting down all trains and subway stations between 1 and 5 a.m. each day for a complete disinfection.

The extensive effort requires more workers than the MTA has available, especially with the number of workers currently out sick.

“They’re giving us overtime, we just don’t have enough people to do the work every 24 hours,” Utano said. “They went from cleaning trains every 72 hours to doing it every 24. It’s a massive job.”

He said the problem was exacerbated by the elimination of dozens of cleaner jobs that the MTA trimmed since 2018.

The MTA has had to tap outside contractors that can supply workers to help in the cleaning effort.

But recent reports have indicated that the contractors have been underpaying their employees, many of which are immigrants, while failing to offer them health insurance or adequate protective gear.

On May 18, City Comptroller Scott Stringer issued a letter to the MTA indicating that the contractors were in violation of labor laws.

“These workers are risking their own health and that of their families to ensure that New Yorkers – especially our frontline workforce – can use our transit system safely,” Stringer wrote. “I urge you to ensure that the contractors providing these cleaning services are paying prevailing wages and benefits to their employees immediately.”

Utano also criticized the contractors for underpaying the cleaners. “A lot of times, these contractors just want to use you,” he said.

“They should be paying workers what our people are getting,” he added. “Maybe when this is over, [these workers] will apply for a job in transit as a cleaner and make better salary and health benefits.”

Utano said that union workers are expected to take over all of the cleaning duties in July, and he expects the overnight shutdowns to continue for some time.

“I don’t know how long they’re going to do this for, but I would assume that this is going to go on for a while,” Utano said.

Helping the Homeless

To assist with cleaning efforts during the overnight shutdown period, the NYPD and MTA are ensuring that homeless individuals are removed from subway trains and stations during the overnight

ours.

But bus operators working the overnight hours have reported that the homeless are getting on buses in greater numbers and biding time until 5 a.m., when they return to sleep on trains and stations.

“By taking them off the trains from 1 to 5 and letting them go back on the trains, you’re doing an injustice to them,” Utano said. “When the shutdown is over, they’re going right back in there. What are you resolving? No human being should have to live on the subway system or on a street corner.”

Although the city is performing outreach to bring homeless individuals into shelters and connect them with supportive services, Utano said more effort is needed to ensure the homeless are engaged as soon as they are removed from stations.

“This problem doesn’t lay with the MTA. It lays with the city and the de Blasio administration,” he continued. “The city has to step up and get these people help. They need to make the shelters so that people want to go there, to get a meal and get help. They should be tested for COVID-19 as well.”

Honoring the Heroes

Utano expressed hope for potential assistance from the federal government.

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, known as “The Heroes Act,” passed the House of Representatives.

The $3 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill specifically defines transportation workers as essential and would make 95 percent of TWU members eligible for federal benefits. It would pay essential workers up to $10,000 for their work during the pandemic.

“That bill is exactly what we’re looking for,” said Utano.

The legislation must still be voted on by the Senate. Nonetheless, the MTA should not wait for federal intervention, he argued, but should move on its own to extend hazard pay to workers.

For Utano, the efforts of workers today reflect a long history of navigating the unknown and facing down risk. Whatever calamity has struck, he said, it is to transit workers that the city has turned to move it forward.

“Transit workers have always delivered in crisis,” he said. “We delivered on 9/11. We showed up for Hurricane Sandy, we show up for blackouts, we show up for snowstorms, and now we’re showing up for this virus.”

For more on TWU’s 10-point plan, please visit bit.ly/3fYBE5U.