“We persevered”

Central Park entrance gate honors the wrongfully convicted

By Gregg McQueen

Raymond Santana has not been to Central Park since 1989.

“Even when my daughter was born, there were moments I wanted to take her because of the beautiful playgrounds for the children, but I couldn’t bring myself to enter,” Santana said.

But he returned this past week.

“I never reentered Central Park because of what happened to me and my fellow members of the Exonerated Five,” explained Santana. “Now that my daughter is an adult, it’s time for us to go to Central Park, see the Gate of the Exonerated, and once again be a part of the park community.”

The city has named an entrance gate in Central Park to commemorate the struggles of individuals who have been wrongfully convicted and acquitted of a crime.

Named the “Gate of the Exonerated,” the structure is inspired by the acquittal of the “Exonerated Five” from the infamous 1989 case where five young men, including Santana, were wrongly convicted of the rape and beating of a Central Park jogger before being acquitted in 2002.

The gate, located in Harlem at 110th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, was revealed during the December 19 ceremony attended by three of the men acquitted in the case.

It is the first Central Park gate the city has named since 1862.

“This gate tells a horror story,” said Manhattan Community Board 10 Chair Cicely Harris. “But it also echoes the story of so many Black, Brown and economically disadvantaged people throughout history.”

In 1989, five Harlem teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Kharey Wise — were wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case and each served prison sentences ranging from six to 12 years.

Their convictions were overturned in 2002 after Matías Reyes, already incarcerated for rape and murder, confessed to the crime and was linked by DNA evidence.

Formerly known as the “Central Park Five,” the group reached a $41 million settlement with the city in 2014.

Salaam said the experience of wrongful incarceration was like “being buried alive and forgotten.”

“But we were able to emerge, like a phoenix from the ashes,” he said.

Mayor Eric Adams remarked that the Central Park jogger case reflects a historical pattern of unjust arrests and wrongful convictions of Black and Latino males across the United States.

“This, the Exonerated Five, is the American black boy/man story,” he said. “When this gate is placed here, it is sending a strong message.”

“We’re not finished with the struggle, but we are showing today that we have won some battles in the struggle. But it cost them years of their life,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.

The newly named gate is the product of more than two years of dialogue with Harlem community members and a response to their desire for healing in the aftermath of the case, said Harris.

“The gate was born out of a Harlem story, but it also tells a broader story of a community coming together to shine a light on social justice through the platform of the iconic Central Park,” she said.

The gate is accompanied by a sign with historical information and a QR code that park visitors can scan with a smartphone to view online resources.

At the ceremony, Adams suggested that public schools should conduct class trips to view the gate and discuss the story of the former “Central Park Five.”

“I think all of our young men and boys, the Board of Education, Chancellor Banks, we should be having school trips to talk about this story because as time moves forward, we believe that there were not real struggles to get us where we are right now and we lose the historical moments that took place,” Adams said. “That’s why this is so significant.”

Salaam said the Exonerated Five remained steadfast in their desire to revamp the criminal justice system to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

“We are here because we persevered,” Salaam said.

“What was written for us was hidden from the enemies that looked at the color of our skin and not the content of our character,” he said. “They didn’t know who they had. The system is alive and sick, and we are to ensure that the future is alive and well.”