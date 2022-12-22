“We persevered”
“Perseveramos”
Central Park entrance gate honors the wrongfully convicted
La puerta de entrada a Central Park rinde homenaje a los injustamente condenados
By Gregg McQueen
Raymond Santana has not been to Central Park since 1989.
“Even when my daughter was born, there were moments I wanted to take her because of the beautiful playgrounds for the children, but I couldn’t bring myself to enter,” Santana said.
But he returned this past week.
“I never reentered Central Park because of what happened to me and my fellow members of the Exonerated Five,” explained Santana. “Now that my daughter is an adult, it’s time for us to go to Central Park, see the Gate of the Exonerated, and once again be a part of the park community.”
The city has named an entrance gate in Central Park to commemorate the struggles of individuals who have been wrongfully convicted and acquitted of a crime.
Named the “Gate of the Exonerated,” the structure is inspired by the acquittal of the “Exonerated Five” from the infamous 1989 case where five young men, including Santana, were wrongly convicted of the rape and beating of a Central Park jogger before being acquitted in 2002.
The gate, located in Harlem at 110th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Fifth Avenue, was revealed during the December 19 ceremony attended by three of the men acquitted in the case.
It is the first Central Park gate the city has named since 1862.
“This gate tells a horror story,” said Manhattan Community Board 10 Chair Cicely Harris. “But it also echoes the story of so many Black, Brown and economically disadvantaged people throughout history.”
In 1989, five Harlem teenagers — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Kharey Wise — were wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case and each served prison sentences ranging from six to 12 years.
Their convictions were overturned in 2002 after Matías Reyes, already incarcerated for rape and murder, confessed to the crime and was linked by DNA evidence.
Formerly known as the “Central Park Five,” the group reached a $41 million settlement with the city in 2014.
Salaam said the experience of wrongful incarceration was like “being buried alive and forgotten.”
“But we were able to emerge, like a phoenix from the ashes,” he said.
Mayor Eric Adams remarked that the Central Park jogger case reflects a historical pattern of unjust arrests and wrongful convictions of Black and Latino males across the United States.
“This, the Exonerated Five, is the American black boy/man story,” he said. “When this gate is placed here, it is sending a strong message.”
“We’re not finished with the struggle, but we are showing today that we have won some battles in the struggle. But it cost them years of their life,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.
The newly named gate is the product of more than two years of dialogue with Harlem community members and a response to their desire for healing in the aftermath of the case, said Harris.
“The gate was born out of a Harlem story, but it also tells a broader story of a community coming together to shine a light on social justice through the platform of the iconic Central Park,” she said.
The gate is accompanied by a sign with historical information and a QR code that park visitors can scan with a smartphone to view online resources.
At the ceremony, Adams suggested that public schools should conduct class trips to view the gate and discuss the story of the former “Central Park Five.”
“I think all of our young men and boys, the Board of Education, Chancellor Banks, we should be having school trips to talk about this story because as time moves forward, we believe that there were not real struggles to get us where we are right now and we lose the historical moments that took place,” Adams said. “That’s why this is so significant.”
Salaam said the Exonerated Five remained steadfast in their desire to revamp the criminal justice system to prevent others from suffering the same fate.
“We are here because we persevered,” Salaam said.
“What was written for us was hidden from the enemies that looked at the color of our skin and not the content of our character,” he said. “They didn’t know who they had. The system is alive and sick, and we are to ensure that the future is alive and well.”
“Perseveramos”
La puerta de entrada a Central Park rinde homenaje a los injustamente condenados
Por Gregg McQueen
Raymond Santana no ha ido a Central Park desde 1989.
“Incluso cuando nació mi hija, había momentos en que quería llevarla por las preciosas zonas de juego para los niños, pero no me atrevía a entrar”, dijo Santana.
Pero volvió la semana pasada.
“Nunca volví a entrar en Central Park por lo que me pasó a mí y a mis compañeros de los Cinco Exonerados”, explicó Santana. “Ahora que mi hija es adulta, es hora de que vayamos a Central Park, veamos la Puerta de los Exonerados y volvamos a formar parte de la comunidad del parque”.
La ciudad ha dado nombre a una puerta de entrada en Central Park para conmemorar la lucha de las personas que han sido condenadas injustamente y absueltas de un delito.
Bautizada como la “Puerta de los Exonerados”, la estructura se inspira en la absolución de los “Cinco Exonerados” del infame caso de 1989 en el que cinco jóvenes, entre ellos Santana, fueron condenados injustamente por la violación y paliza de una corredora de Central Park antes de ser absueltos en 2002.
La puerta, situada en Harlem, en la calle 110 entre el bulevar Malcolm X y la Quinta Avenida, fue inaugurada durante la ceremonia del 19 de diciembre, a la que asistieron tres de los hombres absueltos en el caso.
Es la primera puerta de Central Park a la que la ciudad da nombre desde 1862.
“Cuenta una historia de terror”, dijo la presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 10 de Manhattan, Cicely Harris. “Pero también hace eco de la historia de tantas personas negras, morenas y económicamente desfavorecidas a lo largo de la historia”.
En 1989, cinco adolescentes de Harlem -Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana y Kharey Wise- fueron condenados injustamente en el caso de una corredora de Central Park y cumplieron penas de prisión de entre seis y doce años.
Sus condenas fueron anuladas en 2002 después de que Matías Reyes, ya encarcelado por violación y asesinato, confesara el crimen y fuera vinculado por pruebas de ADN.
Anteriormente conocidos como los “Cinco de Central Park”, el grupo llegó a un acuerdo de $41 millones de dólares con la ciudad en 2014.
Salaam dijo que la experiencia del encarcelamiento injusto fue como “ser enterrado vivo y olvidado”.
“Pero pudimos resurgir, como el ave fénix, de las cenizas”, dijo.
El alcalde Eric Adams señaló que el caso de la corredora de Central Park refleja una pauta histórica de detenciones y condenas injustas de varones negros y latinos en todo Estados Unidos.
“Esta, la de los Cinco Exonerados, es la historia del niño/hombre negro estadounidense”, dijo. “Al colocar esta puerta, se envía un mensaje contundente”.
“No hemos terminado la lucha, hoy demostramos que hemos ganado algunas batallas, pero les ha costado años de su vida”, dijo el reverendo Al Sharpton.
La nueva puerta es el resultado de más de dos años de diálogo con los miembros de la comunidad de Harlem y una respuesta a su deseo de sanación tras el caso, dijo Harris.
“La puerta nació de una historia de Harlem, pero también cuenta una historia más amplia de una comunidad que se une para iluminar la justicia social a través de la plataforma del emblemático Central Park”, dijo.
La puerta va acompañada de un cartel con información histórica y un código QR que los visitantes del parque pueden escanear con un teléfono inteligente para consultar recursos en línea.
En la ceremonia, Adams sugirió que las escuelas públicas realicen excursiones de clase para ver la puerta y debatir la historia de los “Cinco de Central Park”.
“Creo que todos nuestros jóvenes y niños, el Consejo de Educación, el canciller Banks, deberíamos hacer excursiones escolares para hablar de esta historia porque, a medida que pasa el tiempo, creemos que no hubo verdaderas luchas para llegar a donde estamos ahora y perdemos los momentos históricos que tuvieron lugar”, dijo Adams. “Por eso esto es tan significativo”.
Salaam dijo que los Cinco Exonerados siguen firmes en su deseo de reformar el sistema de justicia penal para evitar que otros corran la misma suerte.
“Estamos aquí porque perseveramos”, dijo Salaam.
“Lo que estaba escrito para nosotros estaba oculto a los enemigos que miraban el color de nuestra piel y no el contenido de nuestro carácter”, dijo. “No sabían a quién tenían. El sistema está vivo y enfermo, y nosotros debemos garantizar que el futuro esté vivo y sano”.