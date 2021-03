“We owe it to our ancestors”

Advocates voice support for Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act

by Gregg McQueen

Call a convention.

Advocates gathered for a virtual rally on March 22 to voice support for recently proposed federal legislation that could empower residents of Puerto Rico with a democratic process to determine their own political future.

The proposed legislation would create a convention, featuring delegates elected to discuss options with federal officials, for the purpose of enacting an official and bilateral conversation on the status of Puerto Rico.

On March 18, New York Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with New Jersey Senator Robert Meléndez, introduced the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021.

At the virtual rally, Velázquez said it was up to federal lawmakers to give Puerto Ricans the right to shape the island’s future relationship with the United States.

“We believe profoundly that Congress must take the responsibility,” stated Velázquez. “This is why the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act recognizes the inherent right of the people of Puerto Rico to determine their own future.”

According to the bill, status options will be presented by the delegates to the people of Puerto Rico and voted upon in an open election. Congress would then approve a joint resolution to approve that status.

If passed, the legislation would center Puerto Ricans in determining the future status of the island, which has been held officially as a commonwealth by the U.S. since 1898.

Many during the rally cited Puerto Rico’s status in relation to the United States as colonial.

“The principled position — especially for the head of that colonizing power — is to say that people should have a process of self-determination and to not put your thumb on the scale of one direction or another. Our bill outlines a just, democratic, and inclusive process for Puerto Ricans to decide their future,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

So far, the legislation is backed by 83 members of Congress.

“The United States has a historical opportunity to deal with the colonialism of Puerto Rico,” said Justo Méndez Arámburu, General Coordinator of VAMOS Puerto Rico. “They can finally end the colonialism of Puerto Rico and guarantee that our people have a voice in our future.”

Erica González, Director of Power 4 Puerto Rico, said her organization has worked with over 60 partners to coordinate advocacy for the legislation.

“We call on all those who hold democracy and human rights as values to back the Puerto Rican Self-Determination Act,” said González, who called the bill “a thoughtful, detailed process” to end colonization on the island.

Former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, a native of Bayamón, Puerto Rico, pointed out that President Joe Biden said he would engage Puerto Ricans “in a process of self-determination and craft federal legislation that would lead to a fair path forward.”

“This is the only bill most closely aligned with President Joe Biden’s pledge on the campaign trail,” argued Mark-Viverito. “This is the only bill that provides for our human rights as a people.”

Velázquez said the bill was the byproduct of “countless hours” of discussion with stakeholders and advocates on how to best craft the legislation.

“There was not a call made to my office that wasn’t answered. There wasn’t a meeting that was asked that was not met,” she said.

Velázquez said the delegates to the assembly would be voted on by Puerto Rican residents.

Those delegates will make recommendations on policies such as culture, judicial and public education systems, taxes and United States citizenship, according to the bill language.

The concept of using a convention to determine Puerto Rico’s status has floated around for many years and has been included in previous legislative proposals that have not passed Congress.

Even the Puerto Rico Self Determination Act is not new — Velázquez first introduced the legislation in 2007, and it was most recently reintroduced in 2019 in the House of Representatives.

Former U.S. Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, a native of Puerto Rico, said holding the island as a colony has been “a crime.”

“It’s a crime against Puerto Ricans and a crime against humanity,” he remarked.

“We all have the opportunity to work together and walk together for the freedom of our homeland,” he said.

Activist Sandra Cruz Garcia remarked that hundreds of years of colonialism have given Puerto Rico “a sense of inferiority.”

“Now we can build the country we want,” she said.

The virtual rally was held on the anniversary of the abolition of slavery on the island — known as Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud — which occurred on March 22, 1873.

Jesús González, national organizer of the Center for Popular Democracy, said the anniversary and introduction of the Self Determination Act were both symbols of the end of an era when the devastating effects of colonialism are recognized and the possibilities of a better relationship are examined and determined by those who are most impacted.”

“It’s going to take all of us to come together and get this passed,” González said. “We owe it to our ancestors.”

The full text of the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021 can be found at bit.ly/318HJXr.