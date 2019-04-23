- English
- Español
“We need to up our game”
Lawmakers unveil bill to strengthen Right to Counsel
By Gregg McQueen
Now they’re playing hardball too.
Yarisme Guilamo, a tenant leader with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC), and her neighbors have been busy.
In 2017, the city passed its landmark Right to Counsel law, which helps low-income residents thwart eviction by guaranteeing them an attorney in housing court.
Guilamo said the legislation has certainly created a change.
“We went from a building full of people who feared losing their home and living in unhealthy living conditions, to a tenant association filled with motivated leaders ready for battle to demand the conditions we deserve,” remarked Guilamo, who said she and her neighbors began an organized rent strike despite ongoing threats of retaliation from their landlord.
“It gave us the confidence to let landlords know that they cannot walk all over us, threaten and kick us out of the homes we built for decades,” she said. “We’re letting landlords know that we play hardball just as hard as they can.”
In 2018 alone, evictions in New York City dropped 14 percent, according to the Mayor’s Office.
However, tenant advocacy groups have discovered that many residents still don’t know about the law — a recent survey conducted at Bronx Housing Court found that 53 percent of tenants were unaware prior to arriving at court that they had the right to a lawyer.
On April 18, Councilmembers Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson — the co-sponsors of Right to Counsel — introduced a new bill to strengthen community outreach regarding the legislation. Intro 529 requires the city to partner with trusted community-based organizations to engage and educate tenants of their rights in housing court.
At a rally on the City Hall steps prior to unveiling the bill, Levine and Johnson were joined by tenant organizing groups to tout the success of Right to Counsel and stress the importance of expanding its reach.
“We are in an arms race with unscrupulous landlords,” Levine said. “We need to up our game to fight back against these evolving tactics.”
Levine said that in the 18 months since Right to Counsel was passed, 84 percent of tenants who had legal representation in housing court were able to stay in their apartments after being faced with eviction threats by their landlords.
“Some people want to tell us that a lawyer does not matter, but we have concrete proof that it does,” he stated.
Gibson said that Intro 529 does not specify a particular funding amount, but would place the Office of Civil Justice in charge of coordinating the partnerships.
“This is really about how you market a law and how you promote it and do it through a series of creative efforts,” she said. “That’s what you have community groups for, and many are already doing it.”
Levine noted that evictions have dropped 37 percent since 2013 and have declined five times faster in the zip codes eligible for Right to Counsel.
He thanked tenant organizers for their efforts and said the Right to Know Coalition was responsible for doing the lion’s share of information-spreading about the right to free housing court lawyers.
“Because of you, thousands of families are in their homes tonight. They are not on the streets, they are not in the shelters. They are not doubled up and tripled up with neighbors,” he said.
The Right to Counsel law will be phased in over a five-year span, with all income-eligible city residents eligible by 2022. Currently, there are 345,000 households in the 20 Right to Counsel-eligible zip codes.
Nadia Metayer, a tenant leader with Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), said Right to Counsel helped her confront eviction fears and begin organizing the tenants in her building.
“It allows to organize stronger and without fear because it lessens landlord’s abilities to intimidate,” she said.
Levine and Gibson also pushed for passage of their “Right to Counsel 2.0” bill, introduced last year, that would provide renters whose incomes fall below 400 percent of the federal poverty line with free legal representation.
Currently, tenants earning below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $50,200 annually for a family of four – are eligible.
Advocates said that providing more funding for outreach would prove crucial, as many community organizations have only a handful of volunteers that are involved in educating tenants.
“Right to Counsel is working, but we must continue to strengthen it,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “Finding and funding neighborhood-based organizations that have the trust of tenants is the best way to reach the most vulnerable New Yorkers about this important program.”
Gibson said she’d like to see the de Blasio administration provide more support to make New Yorkers aware of Right to Counsel. While she acknowledged that the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) awarded $1.47 million to community-based organizations in areas slated for rezoning to help coordinate anti-displacement strategies, she called the amount not nearly enough.
“The administration has to do more,” said Gibson. “The City Council has done a lot, but shouldn’t shoulder this burden by ourselves.”
For more information, please visit righttocounselnyc.org.
“Necesitamos mejorar nuestro juego”
Fortalecer la legislación ‘Derecho a un Abogado’
Por Gregg McQueen
Ahora también están jugando duro.
Yarisme Guilamo, líder inquilina de la Coalición del Clero y la Comunidad del Noroeste del Bronx (NWBCCC, por sus siglas en inglés), y sus vecinos, han estado ocupados.
En 2017, la ciudad aprobó su histórica ley de Derecho a un abogado, que ayuda a los residentes de bajos ingresos a impedir el desalojo garantizándoles un abogado en la corte de vivienda.
Guilamo dijo que la legislación, sin duda, creó un cambio.
“Pasamos de un edificio lleno de personas que temían perder su hogar y vivir en condiciones poco saludables, a una asociación de inquilinos llena de líderes motivados listos para la batalla para exigir las condiciones que merecemos”, comentó Guilamo, explicando que ella y sus vecinos comenzaron una huelga organizada de alquileres a pesar de las amenazas continuas de represalias por parte de sus propietarios.
“Nos dio la confianza de hacerles saber a los propietarios que no pueden pasar por encima de nosotros, amenazarnos y echarnos de los hogares que construimos durante décadas”, dijo. “Les estamos haciendo saber a los propietarios que jugamos tan duro como ellos pueden hacerlo”.
Tan solo en 2018, los desalojos en la ciudad de Nueva York cayeron un 14 por ciento, de acuerdo con la Oficina del alcalde.
Sin embargo, los grupos de defensa de inquilinos han descubierto que muchos residentes aún no conocen la ley. Una encuesta reciente realizada en el Tribunal de Vivienda del Bronx encontró que el 53 por ciento de los inquilinos no sabían antes de llegar a la corte que tenían derecho a un abogado.
El jueves, los concejales Mark Levine y Vanessa Gibson, copatrocinadores de Right to Counsel (Derecho a un abogado, en español), presentaron un nuevo proyecto de ley para fortalecer el alcance comunitario con respecto a la legislación. Intro 529 requiere que la ciudad se asocie con organizaciones comunitarias confiables para involucrar y educar a los inquilinos sobre sus derechos en la corte de vivienda.
En un mitin en la escalinata del Ayuntamiento antes de presentar el proyecto de ley, Levine y Johnson se unieron a grupos de inquilinos para promocionar el éxito de Right to Counsel y subrayar la importancia de ampliar su alcance.
“Estamos en una carrera brazo a brazo con propietarios sin escrúpulos”, dijo Levine. “Necesitamos mejorar nuestro juego para luchar contra estas tácticas elaboradas”.
Levine dijo que, en los 18 meses transcurridos desde la aprobación de Derecho a un abogado, el 84 por ciento de los inquilinos que tuvieron representación legal en el tribunal de vivienda pudieron permanecer en sus apartamentos después de enfrentar amenazas de desalojo por parte de sus propietarios.
“Algunas personas quieren decirnos que un abogado no importa, pero tenemos pruebas concretas de que sí”, afirmó.
Gibson explicó que Intro 529 no especifica un monto de financiamiento en particular, sino que colocaría a la Oficina de Justicia Civil a cargo de coordinar las asociaciones.
“Esto realmente se trata de cómo se promociona una ley y se hace a través de una serie de esfuerzos creativos”, dijo Gibson. “Para eso tienes grupos comunitarios, y muchos ya lo están haciendo”.
Levine destacó que los desalojos han disminuido en un 37 por ciento desde 2013 y han disminuido cinco veces más rápido en los códigos postales elegibles para el Derecho a un abogado.
Agradeció a los organizadores de los inquilinos por sus esfuerzos y dijo que la Coalición por el Derecho a Saber era responsable de hacer que la mayor parte de la información se difundiera sobre el derecho a abogados gratuitos de la corte de vivienda.
“Gracias a ustedes, miles de familias están en sus hogares esta noche. No están en las calles, no están en los refugios. No se duplican ni se triplican con los vecinos”, dijo.
La ley del Derecho a un abogado se incorporará gradualmente durante un período de cinco años, y todos los residentes de la ciudad que sean elegibles de acuerdo con sus ingresos contarán con este derecho para el año 2022. Actualmente, hay 345,000 hogares en los 20 códigos postales elegibles para el Derecho a un abogado.
Nadia Metayer, líder de inquilinos de Acción Comunitaria por Apartamentos Seguros (CASA, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que el Derecho a un abogado la ayudó a enfrentar los temores de desalojo y comenzó a organizar a los inquilinos en su edificio.
“Te permite organizar más fuerte y sin miedo, ya que disminuye la capacidad de intimidación del propietario”, dijo.
Levine y Gibson también presionaron para la aprobación de su proyecto de ley “Derecho a un abogado 2.0”, presentado el año pasado, que brindaría a los inquilinos cuyos ingresos caigan por debajo del 400 por ciento de la línea federal de pobreza representación legal gratuita.
Actualmente, los inquilinos que ganan menos del 200 por ciento de la línea federal de pobreza, o $50,200 dólares por año para una familia de cuatro, son elegibles.
Los defensores dijeron que proporcionar más fondos para la divulgación sería crucial, ya que muchas organizaciones comunitarias solo tienen un puñado de voluntarios que participan en la educación de los inquilinos.
“El Derecho a un abogado está funcionando, pero debemos continuar su fortalecimiento”, dijo la directora de AARP en el estado de Nueva York, Beth Finkel. “Encontrar y financiar organizaciones vecinales que tengan la confianza de los inquilinos es la mejor manera de llegar a los neoyorquinos más vulnerables sobre este importante programa”.
Gibson dijo que le gustaría ver a la administración de De Blasio brindar más apoyo para que los neoyorquinos conozcan el Derecho a Saber. Si bien reconoció que el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) otorgó $1.47 millones de dólares a organizaciones comunitarias en áreas programadas para la rezonificación para ayudar a coordinar las estrategias contra el desplazamiento, dijo que la cantidad no es suficiente.
“La administración tiene que hacer más”, dijo Gibson. “El Concejo Municipal ha hecho mucho, pero no deberíamos asumir esta carga nosotros mismos”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite righttocounselnyc.org.