Lawmakers unveil bill to strengthen Right to Counsel

By Gregg McQueen

Now they’re playing hardball too.

Yarisme Guilamo, a tenant leader with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC), and her neighbors have been busy.

In 2017, the city passed its landmark Right to Counsel law, which helps low-income residents thwart eviction by guaranteeing them an attorney in housing court.

Guilamo said the legislation has certainly created a change.

“We went from a building full of people who feared losing their home and living in unhealthy living conditions, to a tenant association filled with motivated leaders ready for battle to demand the conditions we deserve,” remarked Guilamo, who said she and her neighbors began an organized rent strike despite ongoing threats of retaliation from their landlord.

“It gave us the confidence to let landlords know that they cannot walk all over us, threaten and kick us out of the homes we built for decades,” she said. “We’re letting landlords know that we play hardball just as hard as they can.”

In 2018 alone, evictions in New York City dropped 14 percent, according to the Mayor’s Office.

However, tenant advocacy groups have discovered that many residents still don’t know about the law — a recent survey conducted at Bronx Housing Court found that 53 percent of tenants were unaware prior to arriving at court that they had the right to a lawyer.

On April 18, Councilmembers Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson — the co-sponsors of Right to Counsel — introduced a new bill to strengthen community outreach regarding the legislation. Intro 529 requires the city to partner with trusted community-based organizations to engage and educate tenants of their rights in housing court.

At a rally on the City Hall steps prior to unveiling the bill, Levine and Johnson were joined by tenant organizing groups to tout the success of Right to Counsel and stress the importance of expanding its reach.

“We are in an arms race with unscrupulous landlords,” Levine said. “We need to up our game to fight back against these evolving tactics.”

Levine said that in the 18 months since Right to Counsel was passed, 84 percent of tenants who had legal representation in housing court were able to stay in their apartments after being faced with eviction threats by their landlords.

“Some people want to tell us that a lawyer does not matter, but we have concrete proof that it does,” he stated.

Gibson said that Intro 529 does not specify a particular funding amount, but would place the Office of Civil Justice in charge of coordinating the partnerships.

“This is really about how you market a law and how you promote it and do it through a series of creative efforts,” she said. “That’s what you have community groups for, and many are already doing it.”

Levine noted that evictions have dropped 37 percent since 2013 and have declined five times faster in the zip codes eligible for Right to Counsel.

He thanked tenant organizers for their efforts and said the Right to Know Coalition was responsible for doing the lion’s share of information-spreading about the right to free housing court lawyers.

“Because of you, thousands of families are in their homes tonight. They are not on the streets, they are not in the shelters. They are not doubled up and tripled up with neighbors,” he said.

The Right to Counsel law will be phased in over a five-year span, with all income-eligible city residents eligible by 2022. Currently, there are 345,000 households in the 20 Right to Counsel-eligible zip codes.

Nadia Metayer, a tenant leader with Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), said Right to Counsel helped her confront eviction fears and begin organizing the tenants in her building.

“It allows to organize stronger and without fear because it lessens landlord’s abilities to intimidate,” she said.

Levine and Gibson also pushed for passage of their “Right to Counsel 2.0” bill, introduced last year, that would provide renters whose incomes fall below 400 percent of the federal poverty line with free legal representation.

Currently, tenants earning below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $50,200 annually for a family of four – are eligible.

Advocates said that providing more funding for outreach would prove crucial, as many community organizations have only a handful of volunteers that are involved in educating tenants.

“Right to Counsel is working, but we must continue to strengthen it,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “Finding and funding neighborhood-based organizations that have the trust of tenants is the best way to reach the most vulnerable New Yorkers about this important program.”

Gibson said she’d like to see the de Blasio administration provide more support to make New Yorkers aware of Right to Counsel. While she acknowledged that the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) awarded $1.47 million to community-based organizations in areas slated for rezoning to help coordinate anti-displacement strategies, she called the amount not nearly enough.

“The administration has to do more,” said Gibson. “The City Council has done a lot, but shouldn’t shoulder this burden by ourselves.”

For more information, please visit righttocounselnyc.org.