“We need to be doing better.”

Nurses rally for greater patient care

Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

‎Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

The fight continues.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) and mental health advocates held rallies at hospitals across the boroughs and Long Island on Wednesday and Friday this week to call attention to cuts involving inpatient psychiatric services.

At the Allen Hospital in Inwood, where New York-Presbyterian (NYP) plans to eliminate all 30 inpatient psychiatric beds, staff and community members braved the rain on June 13 to protest the closure.

“The loss of this unit would be so devastating for this community because these patients have nowhere to go,” said Raelynn Price, a registered nurse at Allen for 27 years. She remarked that sending patients for treatment far from their homes could prevent them from seeking care.

“The plan was to ship these people to other places like Macy Square, Cornell-Westchester. People are not going to go there; their families are not going to be able to get there. That means that they’re not going to get treatment because they’re not going to go there and the support that we give them is not the same,” said Price.

“We are their home, we are their family,” she added. “These are established relationships and this is how mental health gets better because people trust us.”

Since NYP submitted a plan last December to the New York State Department of Health, requesting to decertify the psychiatric beds at Allen, staffers there have fought against the decision, saying that it will affect the wellness of their patients.

“About 20 to 25 percent of patients also have substance abuse issues or psychiatric illness,” said Dr. Beth Barron, an internal medicine physician at Allen. “Many of my patients require psychiatric stabilization before they can really manage to care for their medical issues. And the level of care that my patients have received from the Allen Psychiatric Hospital — I’m not even exaggerating — it’s unbelievably dedicated care. Empathetic, warm, caring, and it works. I’ve seen patients get better.”

“We cannot afford to lose these psychiatric beds here in Washington Heights/Inwood,” said Manhattan Deputy Borough President Aldrin Bonilla. “They represent a lifeline to communities, to families at their most vulnerable state.”

In the Bronx, NYSNA members gathered outside of Montefiore and North Central Bronx (NCB) hospitals on Wednesday to protest the lack of psychiatric inpatient beds in that borough.

Sean Petty, a pediatric ER nurse at Jacobi and a member of NYSNA’s Board of Directors, said his hospital treats a large number of children and teens who are suffering from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from childhood trauma.

“I worry about these kids who get discharged too early because there’s no beds, or not getting the care they need when they need it, so their condition gets worse,” Petty said.

A nurse from NCB, who did not wish to share her name, said her hospital does not have psychiatric inpatient beds for children, and has difficulty finding spots at other hospitals.

“It takes days to get a bed somewhere, or it could take a week,” she said, noting they have to send children to Westchester, Manhattan or Queens. “You’re on a waiting list. Mental health shouldn’t be on a waiting list.”

“They stay in the ER for days without any therapy. It’s an injustice to the children and something needs to be done,” she added.

Viola White, a case manager at NCB, said it is frustrating to staff members to see patients encounter problems getting inpatient services.

“I don’t even know what to tell patients anymore who are looking for a bed,” she said. “Right now, it’s essentially like we’re closed. We can’t accept any new inpatients.”

Montefiore Hospital nurse Mary Fitzgerald remarked that New York’s hospitals have been cutting inpatient psychiatric services since 1982, focusing instead on providing space for revenue-generating procedures such as heart surgery and spine services.

The number of psychiatric beds throughout the five boroughs now stands at 2,680, she said, with the Bronx in particular lacking in resources.

“I still say it’s because of the zip codes that we are in, here in the Bronx,” Fitzgerald remarked. “These patients are almost always overlooked or they’re marginalized.”

Anthony Ciampa, a NYP nurse and Second Vice President of NYSNA, said that when Allen Hospital closed its Children’s Psychiatric Department, those patients were transferred to Bellevue Hospital.

“Bellevue absorbed it,” he said. “And right now, I think that four hospitals account for 25 percent, roughly, of all the mental health patients of New York. [This is about] the crisis that has been created by shutting down these mental health services that are no longer deemed profitable to the hospitals which run these hospitals as a corporation and not as a community hospital.”

Fitzgerald explained that Montefiore stands to get an increased number of patients if NYP follows through on its planned elimination of psychiatric beds at Allen.

“Instead of closing [beds], we need to be doing better for our patients,” she stated. “How do you transition them, if there’s no beds to put them in?”

An ally to the cause, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer saw the Allen closure as a setback for the neighborhood.

“I grew up in this community. I remember when resources never came uptown,” he said. “By removing the beds we desperately need, it’s just a continuing divestment in real communities and that cannot be allowed to happen. We have to have a voice in terms of making sure that people who suffer from mental illness have the same opportunities uptown and Washington Heights-Inwood as anywhere else.”

Stringer called on unions and members of Washington Heights and Inwood to come together and use their voice as a singular opposition.

“We have to protect the people who don’t have a voice,” he urged.

Ciampa announced NYP’s decision to extend the closure date of Allen Hospital’s psychiatric center for some time next year instead of in June.

“The community has been in an uproar with the unions and the community groups have been very vocal and now for one reason or another, they’re pushing it back,” he said.

In a statement, NYP said it was engaged in a dialogue with community and elected officials regarding the closure plan, and pointed out that the hospital was expanding outpatient services for mental health.

“We are continuing our discussions with government officials and key community stakeholders regarding new proposals for Northern Manhattan. The proposed changes to our behavioral health inpatient unit at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital would allow us to centralize and strengthen care across New York-Presbyterian facilities,” the statement said. “The planned expansion of our outpatient behavioral health services will have programs specifically focused on both adolescents and adults. Additionally, we are enhancing our maternity services. We will continue to work with our local community, including social service providers, on these important issues.”

Additional rallies were held in Long Island and Harlem.

In response to the actions by NYSNA, Montefiore said it was not decreasing psychiatric services or beds and planned to increase resources for psychiatric care in the emergency rooms.

“To increase access to psychiatric services, we are expanding specialized areas in our pediatric and adult emergency departments for people to meet with psychiatrists and social workers who will connect them with inpatient beds or community resources, as appropriate,” said Montefiore spokesperson Arielle Sklar.

“Outside of the emergency room, we continue to launch programs that have proven outcomes such as on-site behavioral health services at all of our primary care practices and technology such as mobile apps which facilitate real-time secured messaging between patients and providers. This is part of our effort to help people address their behavioral health in the setting that best meets their needs,” she added. “We are not decreasing any psychiatric services or closing any clinics, in fact just the opposite.”

For his part, Ciampa expressed hope that NYP President and Chief Executive Officer Steven J. Corwin would reconsider the Allen closure, or that a public hearing could be held by the New York State Department of Health or the Office of Mental Health.

“We’re certainly looking forward for a public hearing so [NYSNA] and the community can discuss their concerns about keeping these services open,” he said.