“We need help”

Livery cab drivers ask city to lift cap on licenses

By Gregg McQueen

Livery cab drivers and advocates are calling on the city to lift a blanket cap on for-hire vehicles.

On the verge of extinction.

Livery cab drivers are imploring the city to put the brakes on a blanket cap on new for-hire vehicle licenses, which they say is killing their industry.

On August 1, drivers and members of the Livery Base Owners Association (LBO) rallied on the steps of City Hall, insisting that the 2018 cap has left them unable to replace livery drivers who retired or transitioned to other jobs during the pandemic.

“We need help. We’re not here protesting – we’re actually here pleading,” said LBO President José Altamirano, who urged the city to lift the cap. “We’re looking for help from the Adams administration, from the new TLC Commissioner.”

According to the LBO, the livery sector has lost 80 percent of its vehicles in the past eight years.

“We’re on the verge of extinction,” said Altamirano.

There are now only approximately 5,000 livery cabs on the street, said advocates.

Livery cabs primarily serve Northern Manhattan and the outer boroughs. Residents in those areas are being negatively impacted by lack of available cars, Altamirano said.

“Our communities, for the most part, continue to be transportation deserts. Our communities need us,” he stated. “When there was no one else to give them transportation, that was how our industry was created.”

“Livery cabs give people other options,” said driver Robert Rodríguez.

Due to a shortage of drivers, livery bases are being forced to reject nearly 40 percent of their service calls, said LBO spokesperson Cira Angeles.

“When someone from our communities calls our bases, we are sorry to say that we don’t have a vehicle to serve them,” she said.

Drivers said that they provide culturally appropriate service in immigrant-heavy neighborhoods.

“Our clients know us; they know the service they’ll get. We speak their language,” said a driver who works in Washington Heights. “It’s something that they rely on and sometimes prefer to other types of cabs.”

“They’re used to us, they call us, we take them where they need to go. We take them to hospitals, to the doctor,” said Altamirano.

The rally was held as the TLC prepares to conduct its biannual review of the for-hire vehicle cap the agency implemented in 2018. The cap was designed to quell the explosion of app-based vehicles that were flooding the streets, creating congestion and hurting the earning power of more traditional cab drivers.

Altamirano said the city’s blanket approach to the cap proved especially harmful to the livery sector.

“Congestion was not caused by our industry,” said Altamirano. “For the most part, we service areas outside of the congestion zone.”

“[The city] wanted to control the technology companies, and we got wrapped into it,” he said.

TLC’s pause on issuing new licenses was originally implemented for a period of 12 months, but has been renewed every year since.

When the cap was first implemented, there were more than 10,000 livery cabs on the streets, Angeles said. By 2021, that number was down to 5,079.

“It’s become harder for drivers to make a living at this. They need to feed their families, have bills to pay,” she said. “These are mostly immigrant workers trying to run a small business.”

The number of livery bases declined from 507 in January 2016 to 340 in 2021, according to TLC data.

Livery bases are being forced to reject nearly 40 percent of their service calls, said CBO spokesperson Cira Angeles.

“We’re facing a terrible crisis that needs to be given light and we need the help,” Altamirano said. “This cap… is strangling our small businesses.”

A December 2021 report issued by TLC’s Black Car & Livery Task Force expressed support for bolstering the industry and adding additional cars.

“New Yorkers have relied upon the Black Car and Livery sectors for decades as a vital and embedded part of communities across our City, many of which are ill-served by traditional public transportation options. Long before the app-based services existed, Black Car and Livery drivers were picking up passengers in the outer boroughs and serving corporate clients citywide,” Acting TLC Chair Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk wrote in the report.

“We need help,” said LBO President José Altamirano.

“In light of this history and their importance to New York City’s transportation network, the Task Force believes that it is essential for the City to continue to support and strengthen this industry,” she wrote.

Despite this, the TLC opted on March 23 to once again extend the cap for another six months.

Angeles questioned why the cap should still be in place for livery cabs.

“Their own report said that our industry needed help, needed more vehicles,” she said. “But nothing has been done.”

The TLC, led by new Commissioner David Do, will once again review the status for-hire vehicle licenses this month.

David Do was named TLC Commissioner in May.

“TLC is currently considering whether to issue any new licenses to for-hire vehicles in addition to wheelchair accessible vehicles, which are already exempt from the license pause,” said a TLC spokesperson in an email. “We are taking the concerns of all stakeholders into account, including drivers, passengers, and base owners.”

Altamirano expressed hope the agency could permit new livery vehicles to be added later this year.

“We’re looking for it to be incremental,” he said. “We made several proposals [to TLC.] Maybe add 2,500 vehicles and see how it goes, add 5000 and see how it goes.”

Livery cabs primarily serve Northern Manhattan and the outer boroughs.

Robert Rodríguez, a driver for Inwood-based First Class Car & Limo, said community members are ultimately paying a price from the TLC cap.

“We have older clients who don’t have apps like Uber and Lyft. We have some who prefer to pay cash,” Rodríguez said. “Livery cabs give people other options.”

“We also take people to important medical appointments. When there aren’t enough cars to go around, it’s hard for them to get there,” he added. “This is hurting the community, one hundred percent.”