Second workplace sexual harassment hearing held

24 hours, 27 years.

When the state legislature held a hearing in February in Albany on workplace sexual harassment — New York’s first in 27 years — Senate and Assembly members listened to 11 hours of testimony.

A second hearing, held this past Fri, May 24 in Manhattan, clocked in at 13 hours.

The combined 24 hours of testimony were the first sessions in over a quarter-century on workplace harassment.

“One hearing on this subject is insufficient,” said State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who remarked that the February hearing revealed undependable reporting procedures for victims, and an inadequate manner for handling them.

“It was universally found that there is a lack of reliable policy and standard reporting structures that address victims in trauma-informed manner,” she said. “Critical gaps and obstructions impede timely and complete reporting of harassing behavior.”

Biaggi noted that key state agencies such as the Division of Human Rights (DHR) and the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations (GOER) were absent from the initial hearing.

Those agencies provided testimony at the latest hearing on May 24th.

Lawmakers Biaggi, Aravella Simotas, Latrice Walker, JoAnne Simon and Marcos Crespo all stayed until the very end to listen to testimony, just as they did in the February session.

Biaggi credited the work of the Sexual Harassment Working Group (SHWG), a coalition of former legislature staffers who experienced or reported sexual harassment while working for the state, with inspiring the hearings and “ensuring there will be action to address to the issue.”

At the hearing, DHR’s Deputy Commissioner for Enforcement Melissa Franco said that sexual harassment complaints to the agency have increased 62 percent since 2016, noting that DHR finds that 25 percent of claims have sufficient probable cause to be investigated.

Franco said DHR would ideally like to add an extra investigator in every regional office, as they are planning robust education and outreach in the near future and expect even more complaints could be filed.

“I know that my staff is very well-equipped and trained to handle these cases,” she said.

The lawmakers chairing the hearing promoted a 10-point legislative solution that, among other things, would increase the time to file a discrimination complaint with the DHR from one to three years, and end the “severe or pervasive” standard for discriminatory harassment.

The standard requires harassment to be consistent or extreme in order to meet the state’s threshold of what constitutes a violation.

Dana Sussman, Deputy Commissioner of Intergovernmental Affairs and Policy for the New York City Commission on Human Rights, explained that the city did away with the “severe or pervasive” standard in 2016 and currently defines harassment as when a person is “treated less well than other employees because of gender,” or the offending conduct goes beyond “petty slights or trivial inconveniences.”

Sussman called on the state to eliminate the “severe or pervasive” standard.

Assemblymember Simotas has sponsored an anti-sexual harassment bill that ends the “severe and pervasive” standard.

“The truth is that some employers have gotten away with murder,” Simotas said. “Pulling bra straps, rubbing lubricant on people’s arms, or suggesting that somebody gets breast implants has not been considered offensive behavior. This is crazy.”

Her bill would also extend the statute of limitations to file a sexual harassment complaint from one year to three years.

However, state officials declined to take a side regarding potential legislation during the hearing.

“We’re to remain neutral and enforce the laws as they are. Any opinion we gave would be inappropriate,” said Gina Martinez, DHR’s Deputy Commissioner for Regional Affairs and Federal Programs, a comment that appeared to frustrate lawmakers.

“I would actually disagree,” replied Biaggi. “It is your job not to be neutral on this legislation. I would implore you to not be neutral on the laws.”

At one point, State Senator John Liu slammed DHR’s testimony as being too self-congratulatory about its procedures.

“It’s all about how proud you are, how happy you are about the work that you do, how efficient you do things,” Liu remarked.

Martínez said the agency does not think that “everything is fine and dandy.”

“We don’t,” she stated. “We enforce the oldest human rights law in the country and we aggressively enforce it, but we know that discrimination exists.”

Daniela Contreras, a domestic worker, testified that she experienced sexual assault while working as a nanny for a family with a young child. She said the child’s father assaulted her, but her undocumented status made her feel that she could not report her harassment to the authorities.

“I did not know where I could turn,” she said. “I felt vulnerable and defenseless.”

Contreras said domestic workers have been excluded from many labor protections such as minimum wage laws. “We take this as a lack of respect,” she said. “We need better protections.”

Verónica Ávila, an organizer with the Restaurant Opportunities Center of New York, said that servers in restaurants and bars are particularly vulnerable to sexual harassment on the job.

“Owners create environments that drive sales, and sometimes those are highly sexualized environments,” she said. She noted that servers are reliant on management and customers for tips to make ends meet, giving them all an element of power over workers.

“Sexual harassment is a manifestation of power imbalance,” remarked Ávila. “So many women are forced to leave their place of employment because of these incidents.”

She called on the lawmakers to pass one fair wage legislation to give servers a basic minimum wage. “We think it’ll be one way the women wouldn’t have to grapple with all the harassment they do now.”

“The ‘one fair wage’ issue has mostly been looked at under the premise of labor protection and wage theft,” said Crespo. “We should look at it from [the harassment] lens as well.”

For more from the Sexual Harassment Working Group, please visit harassmentfreealbany.com.