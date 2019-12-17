- English
“We make noise and we make change”
Public Advocate unveils Worst Landlord List
By Gregg McQueen
Put NYCHA on the naughty list – again.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has unveiled the annual Worst Landlord Watchlist, which puts negligent landlords in the spotlight.
At a tenants’ rally in Foley Square on Mon., Tues. 16th, Williams revealed the top offenders on the list, which is issued annually by the Public Advocate’s office.
Named as the Worst Overall Landlord a second year in a row was the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Williams pointed out that the agency had more than 340,000 open work orders as of November.
“This is after a new [federal] monitor and a new chair,” he said.
“NYCHA is in a league of its own,” Williams stated. “They’re in the Hall of Fame of bad landlords.”
It is the first time that Williams has issued the list, which includes 100 names, since assuming the role of Public Advocate.
First implementedin 2010 by then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, the annual list is compiled using violation data from the Department of Buildings (DOB) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).
“In looking at buildings and speaking with tenants, we see the real human cost of negligence,” Williams said. “We are highlighting the landlords because they are affecting hundreds of thousands of tenants every day.”
Jason Korn was named the worst individual landlord, with an average of 2,877 open housing violations each month. Korn operates 15 buildings with more than 700 units.
“Almost 3,000 [violations] is a number that anyone should be ashamed of,” said Williams.
In addition to Korn, the rest of the top five worst individual landlords for 2019 are Nathan Montgomery (average of 1,581 HPD open violations), Eric Silverstein (average of 1,144 HPD open violations), Abdul Khan (average of 1,135 HPD open violations), and Chris Deangelis, average of 978 HPD open violations.
But it was NYCHA that drew particular scorn from Williams and advocates.
Lea Potter, Executive Board President at NYCHA’s Abraham Lincoln Houses said the conditions at her building are “deplorable,” with repair tickets “that take months to address,” ceiling damage, mold, and rats.
She said that NYCHA maintenance workers have not been doing daily cleaning.
“I have to speak up, because if you don’t, nothing gets done,” Potter said. “I love where I live, and it needs to become better. I’m not asking, I’m demanding, that it becomes better.”
Kim Statuto who lives at one of Abdul Khan’s properties, 1515 Selwyn Avenue, said the landlord attempted to convert the building’s boiler from oil to gas in 2016.
“He did the conversion without proper permits or licensed plumbers,” she said. “We were a sitting time bomb waiting to explode.”
Statuto said her building currently has 244 open HPD violations and residents went without cooking gas for 14 months. “He has not complied with court orders to do repairs,” she said of Khan.
“We demand that HPD sues the landlord in housing court and to get warrants to remediate all hazardous conditions in the building,” she said. “We demand the city takes 1515 Selwyn Ave. away from Abdul Khan and helps put the building into non-profit ownership.”
Williams accused the landlords of self-certifying repairs, transferring ownership and “treating fines as the cost of doing business.”
He said his office planned to reach out to mortgage lenders of the landlords to inform them of the issues.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was Williams’ predecessor as Public Advocate, recalled how landlords “would run to my office trying to fix the problems” because they didn’t want to be included on the list.
“Shame works,” remarked James. “Shame the landlords, shame the banks. Because they turned a blind eye to how the other half lives.”
On December 3, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that will allow prosecutors to file criminal charges against landlords if they try to force rent-regulated tenants from their apartments by intentionally creating conditions deemed to be uninhabitable, unsafe or disruptive, whether or not those conditions caused an injury.
Williams said his list was intended to embarrass landlords into corrective action.
“We make noise and we make change,” he said, while stressing that his hope is that landlords can improve enough to get removed from the watch list.
“I want landlords off of this list. If you’re on this list, that means that tenants are hurting,” Williams said. “When they do get off, we want to highlight them just as much so people know there’s a pathway to get off and tenants fare even better.”
“Hacemos ruido y hacemos cambios”
Defensor del pueblo presenta la lista de los peores propietarios
Por Gregg McQueen
Pongan a NYCHA en la lista de los mal portados, otra vez.
Jumaane Williams, defensor del pueblo, ha presentado la lista de vigilancia anual de los peores propietarios, que pone a los propietarios negligentes en el centro de atención.
En un mitin de inquilinos en Foley Square el lunes 16 de diciembre, Williams reveló los principales delincuentes en la lista, que es publicada anualmente por la oficina del defensor del pueblo.
Nombrado el peor arrendador por segundo año consecutivo fue la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés). Williams señaló que la agencia tenía más de 340,000 órdenes de trabajo abiertas hasta noviembre.
“Esto es después de un nuevo monitor [federal] y una nueva presidencia”, dijo.
“NYCHA está en una liga propia”, declaró Williams. “Están en el Salón de la Fama de los malos propietarios”.
Es la primera vez que Williams publica la lista, que incluye 100 nombres, desde que asumió el rol de defensor del pueblo.
Implementado por primera vez en 2010 por el entonces defensor del pueblo Bill de Blasio, la lista anual se compila utilizando datos de violaciones del Departamento de Edificios (DOB, por sus siglas en inglés) y del Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Al mirar los edificios y hablar con los inquilinos, vemos el costo humano real de la negligencia”, dijo Williams. “Estamos poniendo en la mira a los propietarios porque están afectando a cientos de miles de inquilinos todos los días”.
Jason Korn fue nombrado el peor arrendador individual, con un promedio de 2,877 violaciones de viviendas abiertas cada mes. Korn opera 15 edificios con más de 700 unidades.
“Casi 3,000 [violaciones] es un número del que cualquiera debería avergonzarse”, dijo Williams.
Además de Korn, el resto de los cinco peores propietarios individuales para 2019 son Nathan Montgomery (promedio de 1,581 violaciones abiertas del HPD), Eric Silverstein (promedio de 1,144 violaciones abiertas del HPD), Abdul Khan (promedio de 1,135 violaciones abiertas del HPD), y Chris Deangelis, promedio de 978 violaciones abiertas del HPD.
Pero fue NYCHA lo que provocó un desprecio particular de Williams y sus defensores.
Lea Potter, presidenta de la Junta Ejecutiva de las Casas Abraham Lincoln de NYCHA, dijo que las condiciones en su edificio son “deplorables”, con multas de reparación “que demoran meses en solucionarse”, daños en el techo, moho y ratas.
Ella dijo que los trabajadores de mantenimiento de NYCHA no han estado haciendo limpieza diaria.
“Tienen que hablar, porque si no lo hacen, no se hace nada”, dijo Potter. “Me encanta el lugar donde vivo y necesita mejorar. No estoy pidiendo, estoy exigiendo que se mejore”.
Kim Statuto quien vive en una de las propiedades de Abdul Khan, No. 1515 de la avenida Selwyn, dijo que el propietario intentó convertir la caldera del edificio de petróleo a gas en 2016.
“Hizo la conversión sin los permisos adecuados ni plomeros con licencia”, dijo ella. “Éramos una bomba de tiempo sentado esperando explotar”.
Statuto dijo que su edificio actualmente tiene 244 violaciones del HPD abiertas y los residentes estuvieron sin gas para cocinar durante 14 meses. “No ha cumplido con las órdenes judiciales de hacer reparaciones”, dijo sobre Khan.
“Exigimos que el HPD demande al arrendador en la corte de vivienda y obtenga órdenes de reparación para remediar todas las condiciones peligrosas en el edificio”, dijo. “Exigimos que la ciudad le quite el No. 1515 de la avenida Selwyn a Abdul Khan y ayude a poner el edificio en propiedad sin fines de lucro”.
Williams acusó a los propietarios de autocertificar reparaciones, transferir la propiedad y “tratar las multas como el costo de hacer negocios”.
Dijo que su oficina planea comunicarse con los prestamistas hipotecarios de los propietarios para informarles sobre los problemas.
La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, quien fue la predecesora de Williams como defensora del pueblo, recordó cómo los propietarios “irían corriendo a mi oficina tratando de solucionar los problemas” porque no querían ser incluidos en la lista.
“La vergüenza funciona”, comentó James. “Vergüenza a los dueños, vergüenza a los bancos. Porque hicieron la vista gorda de cómo vive la otra mitad”.
El 3 de diciembre, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo firmó un proyecto de ley que permitirá a los fiscales presentar cargos penales contra los propietarios si intentan forzar a los inquilinos con renta regulada a abandonar sus apartamentos creando intencionalmente condiciones consideradas inhabitables, inseguras o perjudiciales, ya sea o no. esas condiciones causaron una lesión.
Williams dijo que su lista tiene la intención de avergonzar a los propietarios para que tomen medidas correctivas.
“Hacemos ruido y hacemos cambios”, dijo, mientras subrayaba su esperanza de que los propietarios puedan mejorar lo suficiente como para ser eliminados de la lista de vigilancia.
“Quiero que los propietarios estén fuera de esta lista. Si estás en esta lista, eso significa que los inquilinos están sufriendo”, dijo Williams. “Cuando bajen, queremos resaltarlos tanto para que la gente sepa que hay un camino para bajarse y que a los inquilinos les va aún mejor”.