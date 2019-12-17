“We make noise and we make change”

Public Advocate unveils Worst Landlord List

By Gregg McQueen

Put NYCHA on the naughty list – again.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has unveiled the annual Worst Landlord Watchlist, which puts negligent landlords in the spotlight.

At a tenants’ rally in Foley Square on Mon., Tues. 16th, Williams revealed the top offenders on the list, which is issued annually by the Public Advocate’s office.

Named as the Worst Overall Landlord a second year in a row was the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). Williams pointed out that the agency had more than 340,000 open work orders as of November.

“This is after a new [federal] monitor and a new chair,” he said.

“NYCHA is in a league of its own,” Williams stated. “They’re in the Hall of Fame of bad landlords.”

It is the first time that Williams has issued the list, which includes 100 names, since assuming the role of Public Advocate.

First implementedin 2010 by then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio, the annual list is compiled using violation data from the Department of Buildings (DOB) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

“In looking at buildings and speaking with tenants, we see the real human cost of negligence,” Williams said. “We are highlighting the landlords because they are affecting hundreds of thousands of tenants every day.”

Jason Korn was named the worst individual landlord, with an average of 2,877 open housing violations each month. Korn operates 15 buildings with more than 700 units.

“Almost 3,000 [violations] is a number that anyone should be ashamed of,” said Williams.

In addition to Korn, the rest of the top five worst individual landlords for 2019 are Nathan Montgomery (average of 1,581 HPD open violations), Eric Silverstein (average of 1,144 HPD open violations), Abdul Khan (average of 1,135 HPD open violations), and Chris Deangelis, average of 978 HPD open violations.

But it was NYCHA that drew particular scorn from Williams and advocates.

Lea Potter, Executive Board President at NYCHA’s Abraham Lincoln Houses said the conditions at her building are “deplorable,” with repair tickets “that take months to address,” ceiling damage, mold, and rats.

She said that NYCHA maintenance workers have not been doing daily cleaning.

“I have to speak up, because if you don’t, nothing gets done,” Potter said. “I love where I live, and it needs to become better. I’m not asking, I’m demanding, that it becomes better.”

Kim Statuto who lives at one of Abdul Khan’s properties, 1515 Selwyn Avenue, said the landlord attempted to convert the building’s boiler from oil to gas in 2016.

“He did the conversion without proper permits or licensed plumbers,” she said. “We were a sitting time bomb waiting to explode.”

Statuto said her building currently has 244 open HPD violations and residents went without cooking gas for 14 months. “He has not complied with court orders to do repairs,” she said of Khan.

“We demand that HPD sues the landlord in housing court and to get warrants to remediate all hazardous conditions in the building,” she said. “We demand the city takes 1515 Selwyn Ave. away from Abdul Khan and helps put the building into non-profit ownership.”

Williams accused the landlords of self-certifying repairs, transferring ownership and “treating fines as the cost of doing business.”

He said his office planned to reach out to mortgage lenders of the landlords to inform them of the issues.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was Williams’ predecessor as Public Advocate, recalled how landlords “would run to my office trying to fix the problems” because they didn’t want to be included on the list.

“Shame works,” remarked James. “Shame the landlords, shame the banks. Because they turned a blind eye to how the other half lives.”

On December 3, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that will allow prosecutors to file criminal charges against landlords if they try to force rent-regulated tenants from their apartments by intentionally creating conditions deemed to be uninhabitable, unsafe or disruptive, whether or not those conditions caused an injury.

Williams said his list was intended to embarrass landlords into corrective action.

“We make noise and we make change,” he said, while stressing that his hope is that landlords can improve enough to get removed from the watch list.

“I want landlords off of this list. If you’re on this list, that means that tenants are hurting,” Williams said. “When they do get off, we want to highlight them just as much so people know there’s a pathway to get off and tenants fare even better.”