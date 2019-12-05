“We have to stop the war on each other”

Advocates rally against gun violence

By Gregg McQueen

It was the day before Thanksgiving.

Families hurried in and out of the shops along Courtlandt Avenue, busy prepping for the feasts and gatherings to come. Students made their way to after-school activities. A few neighbors, some with strollers in tow, lingered to chat with one another on the street, just a few feet from a day care center.

The prosaic scene resembled any other across the city before the long holiday weekend.

Until the gunfire.

A man in a black jacket opened fire into the crowd on East 153rd and Courtlandt Avenue, leaving five people shot and injured in his wake, before witnesses say he ran east on Melrose Avenue.

Among the victims were boys aged 10 and 15.

All were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made since.

It wasn’t the only incident that day.

Three other people were shot around 10:30 p.m. that same night, near Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood, police said. All victims were in stable condition. Police said that a man had been taken into custody.

“I’m from this neighborhood and it never used to be like this,” said Marisol Rivera, an organizer with Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Bronx. “We never had people coming into the neighborhood, shooting people in broad daylight. It needs to stop.”

Rivera and fellow anti-violence activists and interrupters staged a rally on Tues., Dec. 3rd

They were joined by elected officials in calling for an end to the violence. Year to date, there have been 205 shooting incidents in the Bronx, according the NYPD crime statistics.

“We should not normalize this,” said Iesha Sekou, Chief Executive Officer of Street Corner Resources on Tues., Dec. 3rd.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams praised the work of violence interruption groups, who go into the neighborhood “with no vest, with no weapons” in an attempt to calm tensions on the street, he said.

While Williams stressed that he supports the New York Police Department (NYPD) in its efforts to curb gun violence, he remarked that violence interrupters and other community resources were a more effective solution.

“Police are not the answer to the shooting problem,” he said. “If police could solve the problem, they would have done so by now.”

While arrests have not been made in the Courtlandt Avenue shooting, the NYPD said it has identified and is looking for a person of interest – a suspected gang member of 17 years of age.

“You are not gangster if you’re going to stand on a corner and shoot into a crowd that includes children,” remarked City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. “That is cowardice.”

“It is unacceptable,” he said of the recent shootings.

City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson called the rally “a collective call to action,” but acknowledged that advocates were likely “preaching to the choir” at such events.

“The message has to transcend into our communities, into our schools, into our homes,” Gibson said.

At an unrelated press conference on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that it was vital that the NYPD employ neighborhood policing in attempt to reduce gun violence.

“It’s important that we intercede with these young people early on,” he said. “It’s a question of, how do we intervene sooner to get these guns out of their hands?”

“It’s important to channel more with these kids through these NCOs and community groups to make sure we are preventing them from going down the wrong path,” added Rodney Harrison, who was just appointed NYPD Chief of Detectives.

Sekou said that responsibility falls on parents to make sure their kids are not involved with guns.

“Open the door to your children’s rooms,” she said. “Check out what they’re doing on Facebook, Instagram.”

“We should have a community where everybody is protected,” said Sekou. “When children are getting shot, something needs to be done.”

Glenda Loboriel’s 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the Courtlandt Avenue incident on November 27.

She said her daughter required knee surgery and is home recuperating. “My daughter is alive. I thank God for that,” she said.

“We all need to unite when it comes to issues like this,” said an organizer with Guns Down Life Up. “If we don’t take the first step, then nobody can. We can be better. But we have to stop the war on each other.”