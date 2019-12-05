- English
- Español
“We have to stop the war on each other”
Advocates rally against gun violence
By Gregg McQueen
It was the day before Thanksgiving.
Families hurried in and out of the shops along Courtlandt Avenue, busy prepping for the feasts and gatherings to come. Students made their way to after-school activities. A few neighbors, some with strollers in tow, lingered to chat with one another on the street, just a few feet from a day care center.
The prosaic scene resembled any other across the city before the long holiday weekend.
Until the gunfire.
A man in a black jacket opened fire into the crowd on East 153rd and Courtlandt Avenue, leaving five people shot and injured in his wake, before witnesses say he ran east on Melrose Avenue.
Among the victims were boys aged 10 and 15.
All were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made since.
It wasn’t the only incident that day.
Three other people were shot around 10:30 p.m. that same night, near Simpson Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood, police said. All victims were in stable condition. Police said that a man had been taken into custody.
“I’m from this neighborhood and it never used to be like this,” said Marisol Rivera, an organizer with Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Bronx. “We never had people coming into the neighborhood, shooting people in broad daylight. It needs to stop.”
Rivera and fellow anti-violence activists and interrupters staged a rally on Tues., Dec. 3rd
They were joined by elected officials in calling for an end to the violence. Year to date, there have been 205 shooting incidents in the Bronx, according the NYPD crime statistics.
“We should not normalize this,” said Iesha Sekou, Chief Executive Officer of Street Corner Resources on Tues., Dec. 3rd.
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams praised the work of violence interruption groups, who go into the neighborhood “with no vest, with no weapons” in an attempt to calm tensions on the street, he said.
While Williams stressed that he supports the New York Police Department (NYPD) in its efforts to curb gun violence, he remarked that violence interrupters and other community resources were a more effective solution.
“Police are not the answer to the shooting problem,” he said. “If police could solve the problem, they would have done so by now.”
While arrests have not been made in the Courtlandt Avenue shooting, the NYPD said it has identified and is looking for a person of interest – a suspected gang member of 17 years of age.
“You are not gangster if you’re going to stand on a corner and shoot into a crowd that includes children,” remarked City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. “That is cowardice.”
“It is unacceptable,” he said of the recent shootings.
City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson called the rally “a collective call to action,” but acknowledged that advocates were likely “preaching to the choir” at such events.
“The message has to transcend into our communities, into our schools, into our homes,” Gibson said.
At an unrelated press conference on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that it was vital that the NYPD employ neighborhood policing in attempt to reduce gun violence.
“It’s important that we intercede with these young people early on,” he said. “It’s a question of, how do we intervene sooner to get these guns out of their hands?”
“It’s important to channel more with these kids through these NCOs and community groups to make sure we are preventing them from going down the wrong path,” added Rodney Harrison, who was just appointed NYPD Chief of Detectives.
Sekou said that responsibility falls on parents to make sure their kids are not involved with guns.
“Open the door to your children’s rooms,” she said. “Check out what they’re doing on Facebook, Instagram.”
“We should have a community where everybody is protected,” said Sekou. “When children are getting shot, something needs to be done.”
Glenda Loboriel’s 19-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the Courtlandt Avenue incident on November 27.
She said her daughter required knee surgery and is home recuperating. “My daughter is alive. I thank God for that,” she said.
“We all need to unite when it comes to issues like this,” said an organizer with Guns Down Life Up. “If we don’t take the first step, then nobody can. We can be better. But we have to stop the war on each other.”
“Tenemos que detener la guerra entre nosotros”
Defensores se manifiestan contra la violencia armada
Por Gregg McQueen
Fue el día antes de Acción de Gracias.
Las familias entraban y salían rápidamente de las tiendas a lo largo de la avenida Courtlandt, ocupadas, preparándose para las fiestas y reuniones por venir. Los estudiantes se dirigían a actividades extracurriculares. Pocos vecinos, algunos con carriolas a remolque, se quedaron para conversar en la calle, a pocos metros de una guardería.
La prosaica escena se parecía a cualquier otra en la ciudad antes del largo fin de semana festivo.
Hasta el tiroteo.
Un hombre con una chaqueta negra abrió fuego contra la multitud en la calle 153 este y la avenida Courtlandt, dejando a cinco personas baleadas y heridas a su paso, antes de que los testigos dijeran que corrió hacia el este por la avenida Melrose.
Entre las víctimas había chicos de 10 y 15 años.
Todos fueron trasladados a un hospital local con lesiones que no ponían en peligro su vida.
No se han realizado arrestos desde entonces.
No fue el único incidente ese día.
Otras tres personas fueron baleadas alrededor de las 10:30 p.m. esa misma noche, cerca de la calle Simpson y la avenida Westchester en Longwood, dijo la policía. Todas las víctimas estaban en condición estable. La policía dijo que un hombre había sido detenido.
“Soy de este vecindario y nunca solía ser así”, dijo Marisol Rivera, organizadora de Save Our Streets (S.O.S.) Bronx. “Nunca tuvimos a nadie que entrara al vecindario disparando a la gente a plena luz del día. Tiene que parar”.
Rivera y sus compañeros activistas contra la violencia e interruptores organizaron un mitin el martes 3 de diciembre.
Se les unieron funcionarios para pedir el fin de la violencia. Hasta la fecha, ha habido 205 incidentes de disparos en el Bronx, según las estadísticas de delitos del NYPD.
“No deberíamos normalizar esto”, dijo Iesha Sekou, directora ejecutiva de Street Corner Resources el martes 3 de diciembre.
El defensor del pueblo Jumaane Williams elogió la labor de los grupos de interrupción de la violencia, quienes entran a los vecindarios “sin chaleco, sin armas” en un intento de calmar las tensiones en la calle.
Si bien Williams enfatizó que apoya al Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) en sus esfuerzos para frenar la violencia armada, señaló que los interruptores de violencia y otros recursos de la comunidad son una solución más efectiva. “La policía no es la respuesta al problema del tiroteo”, dijo. “Si la policía pudiera resolver el problema, ya lo habría hecho”.
Si bien no se han realizado arrestos relacionados con el tiroteo de la avenida Courtlandt, el NYPD dijo que identificó y está buscando a una persona de interés, un presunto miembro de una pandilla de 17 años de edad.
“No eres un gánster si te paras en una esquina y disparas contra una multitud que incluye niños”, comentó el concejal Rafael Salamanca. “Eso es cobardía”.
“Es inaceptable”, dijo sobre los recientes tiroteos.
La concejala Vanessa Gibson calificó al mitin como “un llamado colectivo a la acción”, pero reconoció que los defensores probablemente estaban “predicando a los creyentes” sobre tales eventos.
“El mensaje tiene que trascender a nuestras comunidades, a nuestras escuelas, a nuestros hogares”, dijo Gibson.
El jueves en una conferencia de prensa no relacionada, el jefe del NYPD, Terence Monahan, dijo que esa vital que la policía de Nueva York emplee la vigilancia vecinal para intentar reducir la violencia armada.
“Es importante que intercedamos con estos jóvenes desde el principio”, dijo. “Es una cuestión de ¿cómo intervenimos antes para sacar estas armas de sus manos?”.
“Es importante canalizar más con estos niños a través de estos suboficiales y grupos comunitarios para asegurarnos de evitar que sigan por el camino equivocado”, agregó Rodney Harrison, quien acaba de ser nombrado Jefe de Detectives del NYPD.
Sekou dijo que la responsabilidad recae en que los padres se aseguren de que sus hijos no estén involucrados con las armas.
“Abran la puerta de las habitaciones de sus hijos”, dijo. “Miren lo que están haciendo en Facebook, Instagram”.
“Deberíamos tener una comunidad donde todos estén protegidos”, dijo Sekou. “Cuando los niños reciben disparos, hay que hacer algo”.
La hija de Glenda Loboriel, de 19 años, recibió un disparo en la pierna durante el incidente de la avenida Courtlandt el 27 de noviembre.
Ella dijo que su hija requirió cirugía de rodilla y está en casa recuperándose. “Mi hija está viva y doy gracias a Dios por eso”, comentó.
“Todos debemos unirnos en asuntos como este”, dijo un organizador de Guns Down Life Up. “Si no damos el primer paso, entonces nadie lo hará. Podemos ser mejores, pero tenemos que detener la guerra entre nosotros”.