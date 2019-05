“We have to solve this problem”

Panel examines healthcare affordability issues

By Gregg McQueen

Healthcare premiums in New York are the third highest in the nation, with the average cost of a family plan placed at more than $21,000.

Industry leaders, immigrant advocates and city lawmakers called for enhanced city and state action to address the crisis of affordability of healthcare during a panel discussion on Mon., Apr. 30th.

Hosted by Community Service Society of New York (CSS), the discussion was inspired by a recent CSS survey that found that 59 percent of New York City residents had a financial burden related to health care within the past year.

The study also revealed that 54 percent of uninsured New Yorkers cited high costs as their reason for their uninsured status, and 46 percent of adults in the city struggled to pay medical bills.

“There are people with insurance who are forgoing care, because they can’t navigate it, or they’re hit with huge bills. People are declaring bankruptcy due to medical bills,” said City Councilmember Mark Levine, Chair of the Health Committee. “We have to solve this problem.”

“What happens is the sick get poorer and the poor get sicker,” Levine said.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals system, said about one-third of his patients are undocumented immigrants without insurance.

“The greatest affordability issues I actually see are not among the undocumented and it’s not among Medicaid, it’s among those people who have private insurance or complicated Part D under their Medicare.”

Katz and Levine said many undocumented New Yorkers fail to enroll in health insurance because of concerns about cost. As a result, they fail to seek care until they are in a crisis situation, which often leads to negative health outcomes and puts a strain on the public hospital system, they said.

Rodrigo Sánchez-Camus, Director of Legal Services at Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said 90 percent of his agency’s clients are dealing with some issue related to healthcare or insurance coverage.

“We have clients who are choosing between paying for health services and paying for rent. They are facing eviction because of medical bills,” said Sánchez-Camus, who suggested that the process ends up costing the city more money in the long run.

“When they are evicted, the city has to find them shelter and provide them with services. We are spending a lot more than if we just helped people find better care in the first place,” he said.

Panelists advocated for a single-payer health-care system and a revamping of medical billing practices as potential solutions to the affordability issue.

Elisabeth Benjamin, Vice President of Health Initiatives for CSS, said patients are typically in the dark about how much their medical care is going to cost them.

“They don’t tell you when you go to the hospital how much you’re going to pay,” she said. “But you sign, [and] you’re on the hook for the bill.”

Benjamin criticized hospitals for confusing billing practices that bombard patients with multiple bills, often for the same procedure, that are difficult to decipher.

“When you go to a restaurant, you don’t get a different bill from the waiter, from the chef, from the maitre d’,” Benjamin remarked.

“They’re behaving like avaricious debt collectors and it has to stop,” she said.

Benjamin also announced the launch of We the Patient NY, a digital organizing effort for consumers to express dissatisfaction with the healthcare system, and to enable access petitions to engage lawmakers.

“Patients are starting to wise up. Hospitals are starting to be equally blamed for affordability problems,” she said.

Panelists acknowledged the importance of the Managed Care Consumer Assistance Program (MCCAP), a state program that provides outreach and education to low-income individuals regarding health insurance and prescription drug benefits, and also offers technical assistance and direct advocacy with insurance plans.

“MCCAP makes a big difference, not just enrolling people but for them staying in healthcare and navigating the process,” said Sánchez-Camus, who joined other panelists in suggesting the city restore its own funding for MCCAP, due to the increased need for enrollment assistance.

“I’m very much pushing to bring that back because of the challenges we face,” stated Levine, who suggested that New Yorkers call their local Councilmember to advocate for MCCAP funding while the city budget is being finalized.

Katz said the city’s new NYC Care program would cover about half of the 600,000 uninsured people in New York.

“Nobody gets better simply because of insurance [alone],” remarked Katz. “They may get better because their insurance allows them to see a doctor or social worker or nurse, and that access to care is what we need to focus on.”

For more information, please visit cssny.org or call 212.674.7787.