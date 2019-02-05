“We have come with dreams”

Story by Debralee Santos

Yeni González García is hungry.

Understandably so, as it is late afternoon and she hasn’t yet had a chance to eat. But she’ll wait a bit longer. There is always one more person who stops to greet her, or to ask for a photo.

Though she is recognized by many, the petite mother of three is shy and says little. She is unfailingly polite, her eyes watchful.

“Oh, sí, hi,” she says to yet another well-wisher who grasps her hand.

García is at the very unlikely center of the maelstrom that is Washington D.C. in the hours leading up to the State of the Union.

The annual address is issued by the President to a joint session of the U.S. Congress at the beginning of the calendar year – and García has come to town specifically to hear President Donald Trump’s speech in the House Chamber.

She is the special invited guest of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, whose Congressional district includes the Bronx and Northern Manhattan, including the East Harlem Cayuga Centers facility that housed detained children who had been separated from their family members after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The facility, located on Park Avenue near East 131st Street, was used by the federal government to process nearly 300 children under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

These included García’s three children, then ages 6, 9 and 11, who had been separated from their mother when they crossed, after a week’s journey on foot, on bus and by car, from Jutiapa, Guatemala to Yuma, Arizona in May 2018.

The nation of 14 million shares a border with Mexico and is Central America’s largest economy.

But approximately 60 percent of the population lives in poverty, and though its homicide rates have begun to decrease, the crippling realities of criminal gangs, legacies of civil war and corruption endure.

“It was the violence, the poverty, the necessity,” explains García, who’d never been outside the country. She was especially fearful of gang violence and was concerned that her 11-year-old son was a recruitment target. “I did it because I wanted a real future for my children.”

García says she spoke with each child individually about coming to the U.S.

“I wanted them to know what I was thinking,” she says. “I wanted to make sure they knew what we were going to do and see if they were also willing.”

She says that the emotional decision to leave everything – including her mother – was one the family prepared for and made together. The children helped pack their things, and even memorized the telephone number of relatives in North Carolina.

Though the trip north is often described as perilous, García says the family’s travel was uneventful.

Along the way, they met many mothers and children headed to the same destination.

“El viaje fue todo tranquilo, en realidad [The trip was quiet, really],” she recalls. “Muchas madres, muchas familias [Many mothers, many families].”

The hard part, ironically, would come later – after they had navigated the terrain to finally arrive at the border in May 2018.

When they finally crossed into Arizona, they were apprehended by border patrol agents. The family of four, together with others, were asked for their names in Spanish by the agents and then they were loaded into trucks.

They were first processed in Yuma, where she described the conditions as inhospitable and cold.

There was little to eat, and they slept on the floors.

After two days there, her three children were summoned by staff members and taken away without a word. As soon as they began to walk away from her, García heard their cries and called to them.

“Me los quitaron [They took them away],” she says.

In the days after, she repeatedly sought answers, but says she was told only that she soon would be deported back to Guatemala and that her children would remain in the custody of the U.S. government.

“Sentía solo desesperación [I felt only desperation],” she said.

She would not see her three children again for months – until July 3rd.

Garcia was later transferred from Yuma to another processing center in Tucson. After a couple of weeks, she was transferred to the Eloy Detention Center, also in Arizona.

“I cried every day,” says García, who says no one at any site would offer any information on her children’s whereabouts, and instead would remind her frequently that she would soon be deported – without them.

“Siempre con esa amenaza [Always with that threat],” she says.

But she always insisted that she would not leave the U.S. without them.

It was at Eloy that she was finally able to manage a few phone calls out, including to the relatives in North Carolina, who told her that the children (who had contacted them) had been sent to New York.

Garcia was released from Eloy on June 28th and with the help of a crowdfunding site and volunteer drivers, she made the cross-country trip to New York.

Specifically, to East Harlem to see her children at the Cayuga Center.

“There is power in a mother’s love, and we should never underestimate the importance of our work to bring this family and others together,” noted Espaillat, who, together with elected officials and a legal team, assisted in coordinating the July 3rd reunion.

But even then, the family would not be fully reunited.

Garcia could visit with them during the day, when they attended the center for classes and activities. But at night and on weekends, the children were to remain with a foster family – and off-limits to their mother.

It would take another ten days before the courts would order that the children were to be released to their mother’s full custody.

In the months since, they have filed for asylum and are adjusting to a new life. The children are enrolled in school and García reports they are thriving in their classes.

“They love to study,” says the proud mother. “They are used to things here now.”

And they have picked up distinctly American tastes.

“Pizza!” she reveals. “They love pizza too much!”

This new life includes another emotional trip for García, this one to Washington D.C. to hear the President restate his demand for a wall along the same border she and her young children crossed on foot – and the site of what might well have been a permanent separation.

A report released on January 31st by the Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that the Trump administration had separated thousands more children from their families than the 2,737 listed in court documents. HHS also now claims that it would require “extraordinary effort” to reunite migrant children currently placed in sponsor homes with their parents.

According to an AP report, “Jonathan White, who leads the Health and Human Services Department’s efforts to reunite migrant children with their parents, said removing children from ‘sponsor’ homes to rejoin their parents ‘would present grave child welfare concerns.’ He said the government should focus on reuniting children currently in its custody, not those who have already been released to sponsor homes.”

García’s story mirrors the thousands detailed in the report.

Her children had also been removed from her at the border.

She was told repeatedly she would be deported any day.

Her children had also been placed in a sponsor home, with a new family.

García says she knows her family is fortunate. She credits the wide net of strangers and volunteers who pitched in to help them, sight unseen.

“Le doy gracias a Dios [I thank God],” she says. “Esto me enseñó aunque hay muchas personas que quieren hacer mal, también hay muchas personas más que quieren ayudar [I have learned that while there are many who wish to do harm, there are many more who want to help].”

She reports that her children tell her they want to be American too, “all the way,” that they have expressed interest in becoming citizens.

And yes, she says, she has her own post-address response.

“I would tell them, we immigrants are not bad people,” she insists. “We have come with dreams, and we want to work hard just like everyone else. Our children want to study, and they also want to work hard. I wish there would be less hate, that there would be no hate.”

“We have come with dreams,” she repeats again.

Then a voice calls out faintly in the background, and she replies.

“Si, hola, ¿como esta?” and García almost giddily adds, “¡Llego la comida! [The food is here!]”

She has only a bit of time to eat before heading down to the House Chamber.