“We have come with dreams”
Story by Debralee Santos
Yeni González García is hungry.
Understandably so, as it is late afternoon and she hasn’t yet had a chance to eat. But she’ll wait a bit longer. There is always one more person who stops to greet her, or to ask for a photo.
Though she is recognized by many, the petite mother of three is shy and says little. She is unfailingly polite, her eyes watchful.
“Oh, sí, hi,” she says to yet another well-wisher who grasps her hand.
García is at the very unlikely center of the maelstrom that is Washington D.C. in the hours leading up to the State of the Union.
The annual address is issued by the President to a joint session of the U.S. Congress at the beginning of the calendar year – and García has come to town specifically to hear President Donald Trump’s speech in the House Chamber.
She is the special invited guest of Rep. Adriano Espaillat, whose Congressional district includes the Bronx and Northern Manhattan, including the East Harlem Cayuga Centers facility that housed detained children who had been separated from their family members after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
The facility, located on Park Avenue near East 131st Street, was used by the federal government to process nearly 300 children under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.
These included García’s three children, then ages 6, 9 and 11, who had been separated from their mother when they crossed, after a week’s journey on foot, on bus and by car, from Jutiapa, Guatemala to Yuma, Arizona in May 2018.
The nation of 14 million shares a border with Mexico and is Central America’s largest economy.
But approximately 60 percent of the population lives in poverty, and though its homicide rates have begun to decrease, the crippling realities of criminal gangs, legacies of civil war and corruption endure.
“It was the violence, the poverty, the necessity,” explains García, who’d never been outside the country. She was especially fearful of gang violence and was concerned that her 11-year-old son was a recruitment target. “I did it because I wanted a real future for my children.”
García says she spoke with each child individually about coming to the U.S.
“I wanted them to know what I was thinking,” she says. “I wanted to make sure they knew what we were going to do and see if they were also willing.”
She says that the emotional decision to leave everything – including her mother – was one the family prepared for and made together. The children helped pack their things, and even memorized the telephone number of relatives in North Carolina.
Though the trip north is often described as perilous, García says the family’s travel was uneventful.
Along the way, they met many mothers and children headed to the same destination.
“El viaje fue todo tranquilo, en realidad [The trip was quiet, really],” she recalls. “Muchas madres, muchas familias [Many mothers, many families].”
The hard part, ironically, would come later – after they had navigated the terrain to finally arrive at the border in May 2018.
When they finally crossed into Arizona, they were apprehended by border patrol agents. The family of four, together with others, were asked for their names in Spanish by the agents and then they were loaded into trucks.
They were first processed in Yuma, where she described the conditions as inhospitable and cold.
There was little to eat, and they slept on the floors.
After two days there, her three children were summoned by staff members and taken away without a word. As soon as they began to walk away from her, García heard their cries and called to them.
“Me los quitaron [They took them away],” she says.
In the days after, she repeatedly sought answers, but says she was told only that she soon would be deported back to Guatemala and that her children would remain in the custody of the U.S. government.
“Sentía solo desesperación [I felt only desperation],” she said.
She would not see her three children again for months – until July 3rd.
Garcia was later transferred from Yuma to another processing center in Tucson. After a couple of weeks, she was transferred to the Eloy Detention Center, also in Arizona.
“I cried every day,” says García, who says no one at any site would offer any information on her children’s whereabouts, and instead would remind her frequently that she would soon be deported – without them.
“Siempre con esa amenaza [Always with that threat],” she says.
But she always insisted that she would not leave the U.S. without them.
It was at Eloy that she was finally able to manage a few phone calls out, including to the relatives in North Carolina, who told her that the children (who had contacted them) had been sent to New York.
Garcia was released from Eloy on June 28th and with the help of a crowdfunding site and volunteer drivers, she made the cross-country trip to New York.
Specifically, to East Harlem to see her children at the Cayuga Center.
“There is power in a mother’s love, and we should never underestimate the importance of our work to bring this family and others together,” noted Espaillat, who, together with elected officials and a legal team, assisted in coordinating the July 3rd reunion.
But even then, the family would not be fully reunited.
Garcia could visit with them during the day, when they attended the center for classes and activities. But at night and on weekends, the children were to remain with a foster family – and off-limits to their mother.
It would take another ten days before the courts would order that the children were to be released to their mother’s full custody.
In the months since, they have filed for asylum and are adjusting to a new life. The children are enrolled in school and García reports they are thriving in their classes.
“They love to study,” says the proud mother. “They are used to things here now.”
And they have picked up distinctly American tastes.
“Pizza!” she reveals. “They love pizza too much!”
This new life includes another emotional trip for García, this one to Washington D.C. to hear the President restate his demand for a wall along the same border she and her young children crossed on foot – and the site of what might well have been a permanent separation.
A report released on January 31st by the Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that the Trump administration had separated thousands more children from their families than the 2,737 listed in court documents. HHS also now claims that it would require “extraordinary effort” to reunite migrant children currently placed in sponsor homes with their parents.
According to an AP report, “Jonathan White, who leads the Health and Human Services Department’s efforts to reunite migrant children with their parents, said removing children from ‘sponsor’ homes to rejoin their parents ‘would present grave child welfare concerns.’ He said the government should focus on reuniting children currently in its custody, not those who have already been released to sponsor homes.”
García’s story mirrors the thousands detailed in the report.
Her children had also been removed from her at the border.
She was told repeatedly she would be deported any day.
Her children had also been placed in a sponsor home, with a new family.
García says she knows her family is fortunate. She credits the wide net of strangers and volunteers who pitched in to help them, sight unseen.
“Le doy gracias a Dios [I thank God],” she says. “Esto me enseñó aunque hay muchas personas que quieren hacer mal, también hay muchas personas más que quieren ayudar [I have learned that while there are many who wish to do harm, there are many more who want to help].”
She reports that her children tell her they want to be American too, “all the way,” that they have expressed interest in becoming citizens.
And yes, she says, she has her own post-address response.
“I would tell them, we immigrants are not bad people,” she insists. “We have come with dreams, and we want to work hard just like everyone else. Our children want to study, and they also want to work hard. I wish there would be less hate, that there would be no hate.”
“We have come with dreams,” she repeats again.
Then a voice calls out faintly in the background, and she replies.
“Si, hola, ¿como esta?” and García almost giddily adds, “¡Llego la comida! [The food is here!]”
She has only a bit of time to eat before heading down to the House Chamber.
“Hemos venido con sueños”
Historia por Debralee Santos
Yeni González García tiene hambre.
Comprensiblemente, ya que es tarde y aún no ha tenido la oportunidad de comer. Pero ella esperará un poco más. Siempre hay una persona más que se detiene para saludarla o pedir una foto.
Aunque es reconocida por muchos, la pequeña madre de tres hijos es tímida y dice poco. Ella es indefectiblemente educada, sus ojos vigilantes.
“Oh, sí, hola”, le dice a otra persona que desea sujetar su mano.
García se encuentra en el improbable centro de la vorágine que es Washington D.C. en las horas previas al informe del estado de la Unión.
El discurso anual es emitido por el presidente a una sesión conjunta del Congreso de los Estados Unidos al inicio del año calendario, y García ha llegado a la ciudad específicamente para escuchar el discurso del presidente Donald Trump en la Cámara de Representantes.
Es la invitada especial del representante Adriano Espaillat, cuyo distrito del Congreso incluye el Bronx y el Norte de Manhattan, y también la instalación de los Centros Cayuga de East Harlem, que albergaron a niños detenidos que fueron separados de sus familiares después de cruzar la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México.
La instalación, ubicada en Park Avenue, cerca de la calle 131 este, fue utilizada por el gobierno federal para procesar a casi 300 niños bajo la la política de inmigración de “tolerancia cero” de la administración de Trump.
Esta incluyó a los tres hijos de García, de 6, 9 y 11 años, quienes fueron separados de su madre cuando cruzaron, después de una semana de viaje a pie, en autobús y en coche, desde Jutiapa, Guatemala hasta Yuma, Arizona, en mayo de 2018.
La nación de 14 millones comparte una frontera con México y es la economía más grande de Centroamérica. Pero, aproximadamente el 60 por ciento de la población vive en la pobreza, y aunque sus tasas de homicidios han comenzado a disminuir, las devastadoras realidades de las bandas criminales, los legados de la guerra civil y la corrupción, perduran.
“Fue la violencia, la pobreza, la necesidad”, explica García, quien nunca había estado fuera del país. Temía especialmente la violencia de las pandillas y le preocupaba que su hijo de 11 años fuera un objetivo de reclutamiento. “Lo hice porque quería un futuro real para mis hijos”.
García dice que habló con cada niño individualmente acerca de venir a los Estados Unidos.
“Quería que ellos supieran lo que estaba pensando”, dice. “Quería asegurarme de que sabían lo que íbamos a hacer y ver si también estaban dispuestos”.
Dice que la decisión emocional de dejarlo todo, incluyendo a su madre, fue una de las que la familia preparó y tomó en conjunto. Los niños ayudaron a empacar sus cosas, e incluso memorizaron el número de teléfono de los familiares en Carolina del Norte.
Aunque el viaje al norte a menudo se describe como peligroso, García dice que el viaje de la familia transcurrió sin incidentes. En el camino, conocieron a muchas madres y niños que se dirigían al mismo destino.
“El viaje fue todo tranquilo, en realidad”, recuerda. “Muchas madres, muchas familias”.
La parte difícil, irónicamente, vendría más tarde, después de haber navegado el terreno para llegar finalmente a la frontera en mayo de 2018.
Cuando finalmente cruzaron a Arizona, fueron detenidos por agentes de la patrulla fronteriza. Los agentes preguntaron a la familia de cuatro, junto con otros, sus nombres en español, y luego los subieron en camiones.
Primero fueron procesados en Yuma, donde describió las condiciones como inhóspitas y frías. Había poco para comer, y dormían en el suelo.
Después de dos días ahí, sus tres hijos fueron citados por miembros del personal y se los llevaron sin decir palabra. Tan pronto como empezaron a alejarse de ella, García escuchó sus gritos y los llamó.
“Me los quitaron”, dice.
En los días posteriores, ella buscó repetidamente respuestas, pero dice que solo le dijeron que pronto sería deportada a Guatemala y que sus hijos permanecerían bajo la custodia del gobierno de los Estados Unidos.
“Sentía solo desesperación”, dijo.
No volvería a ver a sus tres hijos durante meses, hasta el 3 de julio.
García fue trasladada más tarde de Yuma a otro centro de procesamiento en Tucson. Después de un par de semanas, fue trasladada al Centro de Detención Eloy, también en Arizona.
“Lloré todos los días”, dice García, explicando que nadie en ningún sitio le ofreció ninguna información sobre el paradero de sus hijos, y, en cambio, le recordaban con frecuencia que pronto sería deportada, sin ellos.
“Siempre con esa amenaza”, dice.
Pero ella siempre insistió en que no se iría de los Estados Unidos sin ellos.
Fue en Eloy donde finalmente pudo gestionar algunas llamadas telefónicas, incluso a los familiares en Carolina del Norte, quienes le dijeron que los niños (quienes los habían contactado) habían sido enviados a Nueva York.
García salió de Eloy el 28 de junio y, con la ayuda de un sitio de financiamiento colectivo y conductores voluntarios, hizo el viaje a través del país a New York.
Específicamente, a East Harlem, para ver a sus hijos en el Centro Cayuga.
“Hay poder en el amor de una madre, y nunca debemos subestimar la importancia de nuestro trabajo para reunir a esta familia y otras personas”, señaló Espaillat, quien, junto con los funcionarios y un equipo legal, ayudó a coordinar la reunión del 3 de julio.
Pero incluso entonces, la familia no estaría completamente reunida.
García podía visitarlos durante el día, cuando asistían al centro para clases y actividades. Pero por la noche y los fines de semana, los niños debían permanecer con una familia de acogida y fuera del alcance de su madre.
Pasarían otros diez días antes de que los tribunales ordenaran que los niños fueran liberados bajo la custodia completa de su madre.
En los meses posteriores, han solicitado asilo y se están adaptando a una nueva vida. Los niños están matriculados en la escuela y García informa que están prosperando en sus clases.
“Les encanta estudiar”, dice la orgullosa madre. “Están acostumbrados a las cosas aquí ahora”.
Y han adquirido claramente los gustos estadounidenses.
“¡Pizza!”, revela. “¡Aman demasiado la pizza!”.
Esta nueva vida incluye otro viaje emocional para García, este a Washington D.C. para escuchar al presidente reitere su demanda de un muro a lo largo de la misma frontera que ella y sus hijos pequeños cruzaron a pie, y el lugar de lo que bien podría haber sido una separación permanente.
Un informe publicado el 31 de enero por el inspector general del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los Estados Unidos (HHS, por sus siglas en inglés) encontró que la administración Trump separó a miles de niños más de sus familias que los 2,737 que figuran en los documentos judiciales. El HHS también afirma ahora que requeriría un “esfuerzo extraordinario” reunir a los niños migrantes que actualmente se encuentran en hogares de patrocinadores con sus padres.
Según un informe de AP, “Jonathan White, quien dirige los esfuerzos del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos para reunir a los niños migrantes con sus padres, dijo que sacar a los niños de las casas ‘patrocinadoras’ para que se reincorporen a sus padres ‘presentaría graves preocupaciones sobre el bienestar de los niños’. El gobierno debería concentrarse en reunir a los niños que actualmente están bajo su custodia, no a quienes ya han sido liberados para patrocinar hogares”.
La historia de García refleja los miles detallados en el informe.
Sus hijos también le fueron retirados en la frontera.
Le dijeron repetidamente que la deportarían cualquier día.
Sus hijos también fueron colocados en una casa patrocinadora, con una nueva familia.
García dice que sabe que su familia es afortunada. Ella da crédito a la amplia red de extraños y voluntarios quienes les ayudaron, a ciegas.
“Le doy gracias a Dios”, dice. “Esto me enseño que, aunque hay muchas personas que quieren hacer mal, también hay muchas personas más que quieren ayudar”.
Informa que sus hijos le dicen que también quieren ser estadounidenses, “hasta el final”, que han expresado interés en convertirse en ciudadanos.
Y sí, dice, tiene su propia respuesta posterior al discurso.
“Les diría que nosotros, los inmigrantes no somos malas personas”, insiste. “Hemos venido con sueños y queremos trabajar duro como todos los demás. Nuestros hijos quieren estudiar, y también quieren trabajar duro. Desearía que hubiera menos odio, que no hubiera odio”.
“Hemos venido con sueños”, repite de nuevo.
Entonces una voz llama débilmente en el fondo, y ella responde.
“Sí, hola, ¿cómo está?”, y García casi se aturde añadiendo: “¡Llegó la comida!”.
Ella solo tiene un poco de tiempo para comer antes de dirigirse a la Cámara de Representantes.