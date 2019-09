“We face abuse”

Home-care agency stole wages, threatened workers: AG James

By Gregg McQueen

They were fired – and then threatened with ICE.

Home health employees were cheated out of wages, and then threatened with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they complained about the money owed, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

At a press conference on September 13, James declared that Brooklyn-based Allcare Homecare Agency will pay $450,000 in cash and benefits to over 100 workers.

She announced a settlement with the company she said cheated employees out of pay and illegally threatened immigrant workers.

She said Allcare performed an audit that revealed the immigration status of the workers.

“When they uncovered that these 13 were undocumented, they were fired,” James said. “When they sought to get their unpaid wages, they were told that they would be reported to ICE.”

After being alerted about the situation, the Office of the Attorney General launched an investigation that determined that Allcare did not pay workers properly under the New York Labor Law, the New York Homecare Worker Wage Parity Act, and the New York Earned Sick Time Act.

The 13 immigrant workers who were threatened will receive $8,000 for emotional distress.

“We are in the justice business, and I’m so honored and privileged to have provided justice to these vulnerable workers,” James said.

Justa Barrios, an Allcare worker for 18 years, said she worked 24-hour shifts, at times four or five days a week.

“This is a difficult job, but we do it with love and respect and it is not fair that they want to steal and mistreat us,” she said. “We’re human beings, and we have families, and we have people we care for with serious health care issues.”

The investigation revealed that Allcare failed to pay home health workers performing 24-hour shifts for every hour they worked and failed to offer legally required paid leave policies.

Tito Sinha, Workers Rights Supervising Attorney for TakeRoot Justice, said that home care aides are “among the most vulnerable of New York’s workers,” the majority of whom are low wage and women of color, who are subject to “unpaid wages, unpaid overtime and 24-hour shifts.”

“In today’s hostile, anti-immigrant political climate, home care workers are also subject to retaliatory threats and actions when they stand up for their rights at the workplace,” said Sinha.

The case was referred to James’ office by TakeRoot Justice and the National Mobilization Against Sweatshops (NMASS).

Sileni Martínez, a home aide and organizer for NMASS, said that 24-hour shifts are routine in her line of work.

“The 24-hour workday is very difficult and very grueling. The 24-hour shifts affect our health and our families. We face abuse,” she said through an interpreter. “We work four, five, six days a week, for years.”

A state law passed this year would allow only 13 hours in a 24-hour workday, as long as an aide is granted an eight-hour break for sleeping and three hours for meals. The law goes into effect in October.

In July, State Senator Roxanne Persaud introduced legislation that would prohibit home health aides from working 24 hour shifts.

Also in July, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law creating penalties for employers who retaliate against employees by threatening them with contacting immigration authorities.

“Our office will continue to hold employers accountable for violating labor laws, and promote fairness and respect for working New Yorkers regardless of their immigration status,” James said.

For more information or assistance, please call the Attorney General’s help hotline at 800.771.7755.