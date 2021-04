“We don’t have an answer”

Summer camp budget cuts spark concern

By Gregg McQueen

Summer fun may be finished.

As the school year nears its end, many New York City children look forward to summer camp.

But, should city budget cuts proceed, many providers are warning of a joyless season ahead.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2022 eliminates funding for summer School’s Out NYC (SONYC) programs, affecting more than 43,000 middle school students.

The programs provide free, structured recreational activities and trips for youth specifically in grades 6, 7 and 8.

Providers of SONYC summer camps are “bracing for a devastating impact” on middle schoolers if cuts are not restored, said Nora Moran, Director of Policy and Advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses (UNH), which represents 44 settlement houses throughout the city.

“These children had fewer opportunities this year for in-person learning, compared to other students. Due to the pandemic, they’re facing high levels of isolation, and their families might have experienced death, financial loss, economic challenges,” Moran said. “Across the board, it’s been a very difficult year for young people. If there are no summer options for enriching activities, that’s very concerning.”

Mike Halpern, Director of Youth Services at Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC), called the pandemic “a nightmare for these kids.”

“Their schools keep closing. Kids sit on a screen all day. They don’t really have a chance to socialize,” he said.

Each summer, MMCC takes about 400 middle school kids from 11 SONYC sites throughout Northern Manhattan and the Bronx to a day camp in Harriman State Park three days a week.

Though campers participate in swimming, boating, archery, soccer, tennis and other physical activities, the socialization aspect is one of the most important benefits, Halpern said.

“The relationships they create with others, it’s crucial to the development of children. For the city to take that away, it’s insane,” he remarked.

“A lot of students have been going to school in their bedroom for the past year. There hasn’t been a lot of social interaction with other students their age and they haven’t seen many other adults outside of the people in their immediate household,” added Moran.

At a City Council hearing on March 11, Moran testified that city-funded summer programs are essential for the emotional well-being of children.

“The mental health toll of this pandemic will be with this generation for years to come, and the disparate impacts on young people of color and low-income young people threaten to widen already existing racial and economic gaps,” Moran told legislators.

When de Blasio released his FY22 Preliminary budget in January, he said the city needed to make “responsible choices in light of deep revenue losses due to COVID-19.”

The city has shouldered nearly $6 billion in unexpected costs due to the pandemic, de Blasio said, and faces a budget gap of approximately $5.25 billion, an increase from $3.75 billion in November 2020.

De Blasio’s proposed budget eliminates all funding for summer SONYC this year, cutting $5.7 million in baselined funding and forgoing expansion funds that have been included in the adopted budgets from FY16 to FY20.

At the Council hearing, Moran called for the city to invest $25.7 million to support 43,000 summer SONYC slots.

“The Mayor and City Council must work together to restore Summer SONYC funding immediately,” she stated. “This funding must be restored by the Executive Budget, otherwise we run the risk of providers not being able to use these funds because they arrive too late.”

The American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill passed by Congress in the wake of COVID-19, includes funding earmarked for summer youth programming.

“We’re hopeful that those funds can be used to restore summer SONYC,” Moran said.

Nelson Palacios, Children and Youth Services Coordinator for Southeast Bronx Neighborhood Centers (SEBNC), noted that summer SONYC programs, which are funded through the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), cater to children from low-income families. His organization runs camp activities at several public schools and typically receives more applicants than available lottery slots.

Applicants are always accepted to the program, even though it means SEBNC must operate the camps at a financial loss.

“We’re not turning anyone down,” Palacios said. “The most important thing is to get them off the streets and get them doing something worthwhile. These are families that desperately need this.”

“When we see kids in the neighborhood right now, they ask me if we’re having a summer camp this year. Parents are constantly asking me about it. We don’t have an answer for them,” he said.

Moran expressed concern that lack of summer camps will create a problem for parents who need childcare.

“We’re very worried that parents won’t have affordable childcare options for this summer, especially if they’re essential workers,” she said. “Where will kids go if that’s the case?”

Palacios was blunt in his assessment of the proposed budget cuts.

“Eliminating SONYC programs, it’s going to create chaos and some of these kids won’t survive the summer,” he stated. “I think that kids could end up dead because of it. That’s the way that I feel.”

Loss of summer programming will also create job losses in the city, Halpern said.

“A lot of the kids who have gone through our summer SONYC program end up coming back to work for us as counselors,” he said.

A summer camp option at MMCC that requires parents to pay tuition has seen a 25 percent jump in enrollment for summer 2021, Halpern reported. “That shows how much families want camp this year,” he said, “but many families need those free slots instead.”

When contacted for comment on the proposed budget cuts, the de Blasio administration said it traditionally works with the City Council at Budget Adoption in June to address the final funding levels for summer youth programming.

“We are currently exploring funding options for summer youth programs,” City Hall spokeswoman Laura Feyer wrote in an email.

Moran pointed out that new Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter has indicated an interest in partnerships between the Department of Education and community-based organizations this summer, with both academic and enrichment activities happening alongside each other.

“We think this is a positive thing and we hope that interest on her part will lead to a restoration of these funds,” Moran said.

Youth advocates and camp providers are accustomed to summer camp funding being caught up in the annual budget process. In 2020, the city’s Preliminary Budget slashed all summer camp funding. While the final Executive Budget restored some of the cuts, the money was allotted for kids in elementary school COMPASS programs.

“If something doesn’t change, this will be two years in a row that kids of middle school age won’t have these programs,” Halpern said.

Last year, the Mayor and City Council did not agree on a final budget deal until July 1.

Another eleventh-hour agreement would take a toll on camp providers, who need sufficient time to get permits in place, staff cleared by background checks and COVID-19 safety plans prepared.

“Some of our summer camps could not even run last year because we couldn’t get set up in time. If DYCD says you’ve been funded a week before camp happens, we are running around like chickens without heads, no matter how good your planning is,” remarked Palacios.

He called on the city to imbed baseline funding in its annual budgets for summer youth programming.

“We need it to be baselined. We cannot play politics with our children,” he said. “We cannot cheat them year in and year out and expect them to become model citizens.”