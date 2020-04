We didn’t know

Text by Debralee Santos

Photos by Cristobal Vivar

We didn’t know it’d be the last day.

Manhattan Times‘ photographer Cristobal Vivar headed to Coogan’s on no less a festive day for the famed Irish pub than St. Patrick’s Day – March 17.

Restaurateurs Tess McDade, Peter Walsh and Dave Hunt were as busy as could be after having been ordered to close – save for takeout and delivery – just the night before by citywide mandate.

It was a surreal scene.

On a saint’s day of boisterous patrons, meaty Irish fare and drink, and a halo cast of green long before midday, there was quiet.

Save for the phone’s ringing now and then, and occasional shouts to and from the kitchen as a skeleton crew prepped aluminum to-go containers, the dining room, its chairs neatly stacked atop clustered tables, was stilled.

We didn’t know it’d be the last day.

The deal was that Coogan’s, weathered veteran of many a storm, would see this one through too.

It would ride ‘Rona out.

Like it did with crack and crime.

Same as how it braved the fires.

And the riots.

All the anger, in all the accents.

Handled the incessant fines and fees, the steep spikes in cost every year per pint, per ounce.

Stared down the seitan craze.

Held up through recession, the downturn, the storms, (regular and super size), los aguaceros.

Remember the easy way it added the rasp of guiros to the guitar riffs to the karaoke playlist?

How it survived the near-death rent spike last year.

Coogan’s was going to do Coogan’s.

It would get through.

It would meet us on the other side of this one too.

Just like after your brother’s surgery, the day your girl lost the race.

Like after 9/11.

Coogan’s would be there.

Pale and shook in the first days after this, we might hold off at first.

Have to find a new job.

Organize the wake.

Then, we’d retrace our steps.

Find our way back to its shamrocks, to its salsa.

File into those quiet rooms, breath quickening.

We were due.

To churn in, turn up.

Hola Belgica.

Where, your first embrace?

When, the first last call?

On the other side, there at Coogan’s.

We didn’t know.

————

Coogan’s Kin

The stories are countless. Baptisms and wakes. Birthdays and anniversaries. Community Board meetings and karaoke hours. There was not a moment you could not mark at Coogan’s, where grief and cheer were welcome in equal, thoughtful measure.

At Coogan’s, everyone was family.

As news of its closure reverberates, let’s celebrate and raise a glass to the Broadway institution that knit us closer together, one that made us kin.

Share and send in a favorite photo of an indelible, silly, important, somber moment at Coogan’s, tell us a little about it and tag it #CoogansKin.

We’ll publish and gather them together for a Coogan’s Kin retrospective to share with all.

#CoogansKin