“We deserve respect”

New penalties for assaulting transit workers

By Gregg McQueen

A new bill expanding protections for transit workers was signed into law.

As of June 22, there have been 997 assault and harassment incidents against subway and bus workers since the start of 2022.

Of those incidents, 57 were physical assaults.

The data, compiled by the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), mirrors growing concerns over the assaults and abusive behavior faced by transit workers.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.

To this end, a new bill expands existing law to allow individuals who attack or harass station agents, ticket or revenue collectors, maintenance workers, cleaners, and their supervisors such that the alleged aggressors will be charged with second degree assault.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill on June 27 during a ceremony held at a Queens bus depot.

The previous law protected transit operators and conductors but “left out many frontline transit workers, and tonight we’re righting that wrong,” Hochul said.

The legislation is expected to affect more than 11,000 additional transit workers.

“We have subway workers physically assaulted, verbally abused, being spit at while they’re at their job,” stated Hochul. “It’s reprehensible and it has to end, and we’re going to do everything we can to protect them from these verbal and physical assaults.”

“Today’s bill signing is enormously appreciated by all of us at the MTA. Transit workers are heroes who deserve a safe workplace,” said MTA Chair and Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber. “But the work on the issue of public safety is not complete. New laws need to be enforced so our workers can run the best public transportation system in the country and move New Yorkers to where they need to go.”

“They’re easy targets and that means we have to protect them,” Hochul said. “This will also be a deterrent to those who will now think twice about causing harm to these essential critical individuals.”

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill June 27.

"But with this law being in place… those things I hope will come to an end."

The new law, which takes effect in 90 days, authorizes a sentence of up to seven years in prison for intentionally causing physical injury.

“Transit workers come to work to do a job, not wind up in the emergency room,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said in a statement. “We deserve respect from riders and from the law. Thank you, Governor Hochul and members of the state legislature, for recognizing that assaults against transit workers are an ongoing problem that needs to be addressed. This is a step in the right direction. Prosecutors and judges must now do their job and hold people accountable for their actions.”