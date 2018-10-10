- English
- Español
“We choose the right side of history”
NYPD sergeant speaks out regarding blocked promotion
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
He took a knee – and now they’re taking it out on him.
An NYPD sergeant is speaking out against the Police Department, claiming he’s being blocked for a promotion because of his support of Colin Kaepernick’s protests against police violence.
Sgt. Edwin Raymond said his organizing of an event backing Kaepernick in August 2017 has been the reason he has not been promoted to lieutenant, despite scoring 26th out of 1,325 of the lieutenants’ exam.
He said he was seen as “standing with the enemy” after publicly supporting Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who instigated on-the-field protests by kneeling during the national anthem to draw attention to police-related shootings of black men.
“We have many ranks in the New York City Police Department and there are all types of games played as to who gets to climb those ladders,” Raymond said. “But when it comes to civil service ranks, when you work hard and you study hard and you meet requirements, you’re not supposed to be able to play games.”
Criminal justice advocates rallied around Raymond at a City Hall press conference on October 5, calling on the NYPD to promote him.
The Brooklyn cop has a history of activism and candid talk about issues within the NYPD, and is one as 12 officers who sued the Department in 2015 over its alleged use of quotas for arrests and court summons.
He also appears in a 2018 documentary titled Crime + Punishment which details the lives of black and Latino police officers, with a pronounced focus on quota-based policing.
“What myself and the rest of the NYPD 12 are trying to accomplish is to increase procedural justice in policing,” he said. “We want to bring legitimacy to policing.”
Angel Pinto of Justice League NYC said the Police Department is discriminating against Raymond because of its culture of not allowing cops to speak out against potential corruption.
“What the Department has said is, ‘That’s not what we want. We don’t want officers telling us the way we should do things,’” said Pinto.
According to news reports, the NYPD is alleged to have halted Raymond’s promotion after fellow cops filed complaints regarding his handling of two domestic violence complaints in September 2017.
Raymond maintained that the Department is simply using that as an excuse and called the allegations against him “a cocktail of manipulated truths.”
“The Department’s own records show that I was right on those calls,” he remarked.
In an email to The Manhattan Times, a spokesperson for the NYPD said, “The department received complaints involving Raymond’s conduct in enforcing orders of protection in a domestic violence incident, and are looking into those allegations.”
Retired police officer Graham Witherspoon said the allegations derived from “bigoted, crooked cops” and amount to retaliation against Raymond for being outspoken and backing Kaepernick.
“Edwin Raymond is going through the grinder, but he’s leaving a mark on this Department and on this city,” said Witherspoon.
“We are all a pencil. Some of us never leave a mark. [Raymond] has been through it, but he will leave a huge mark,” he added.
“Everyone understands that the legacy of this NYPD and this administration, if this is not corrected, is that they went backwards on transparency and backwards on accountability, and they did it on the backs of black and brown people,” said City Councilmember Jumaane Williams.
Raymond said he was not the only officer to suffer blowback from supporting Kaepernick, as about 75 active cops joined him at that press conference.
“Many of them went back and were kicked out of their teams. They became pariahs in their respective commands,” he stated. “We all felt the retaliation. But we choose to be on the right side of history.”
