“We can do better”

AG James announces $256 million in opioid settlements

By Gregg McQueen

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is attempting to turn the tide of the city’s opioid epidemic, using money collected from drug makers that played a role in igniting the crisis in the first place.

At a press conference in the Bronx on October 4, James revealed that New York City would receive a large portion of $1.5 billion in settlements with pharmaceutical firms connected to opioids.

All 62 counties in the state will receive funds from the settlements, James said, with New York City set to collect more than $256 million.

The money will come from various settlements James’ office negotiated as part of a wide-ranging lawsuit against manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid crisis.

“We sued Big Pharma and now they’re paying for the tragedy and the death and destruction… that they caused all over the state of New York,” James said.

Individual municipalities will make decisions on how to distribute the funds, which will be used for opioid treatment, prevention and education programs, James said.

“You’ll see increased opioid prevention and education in your local schools, you’ll see increased treatment of pregnant women, the incarcerated, and people who came to hospitals in the throes of a crisis,” she explained.

The press conference served as the kickoff for James’ statewide “Heal NY” tour, which will see her visit 10 regions throughout the state to discuss funding from the settlements.

That James chose to launch her tour in the Bronx was not lost on City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, who represents the district encompassing Lincoln Hospital.

“You are at ground zero for opioid use, here in the South Bronx,” remarked Salamanca. “Walk up and down 149th Street and you’re going to see individuals, you’re going to see addicts, using right in your face.”

Lincoln Hospital was the first site in the NYC Health + Hospitals system to act as a distribution center for naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. It operates on the frontlines of the crisis, as up to 20 percent of its emergency room cases are connected to substance use.

“It really does take a village to help our community. But what a wonderful day this is. This is a new start,” said Lincoln Hospital Chief Executive Officer Christopher Roker.

“I’m so glad and so proud to hear where this money is going to, to education, training, prevention, harm reduction,” added Hiawatha Collins, Community and Capacity Building Manager at the National Harm Reduction Coalition. “Overdose is something that is preventable. We can do better. With this money, we will do better.”

In July, James reached an agreement with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation that will pay New York State a total of up to $1.1 billion over the next 17 years.

Last month, a settlement with Endo Health Solutions was reached for $50 million.

James said she expected other opioid settlements to bring more funding, as additional cases are still moving through the courts.

In addition, a $4.5 billion settlement announced in July from Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, is still being finalized.

“There’s no dollar amount, we all know, that can make up for all that we have lost. But I hope and pray that these large settlements will teach future drug manufacturers to act in the public interest,” James said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. reached a record high of 93,331 in 2020.

In New York City, approximately five fatal overdoses occur per day.

Bronx Borough President Rubén Diaz Jr. spoke of the personal toll that substance abuse has taken on his family, pointing out that two of his uncles died of an overdose.

“We want our family members to live,” he said.

State Senator Gustavo Rivera praised James for holding large corporations accountable for their actions within communities.

“It was clear for her that it was necessary for this money to absolutely go straight to treatments, to harm reduction, and to recovery,” Rivera said.

In June, the state legislature passed a “lockbox” law to ensure that any money received by New York from an opioid settlement would be deposited into a special fund to support treatment, recovery and prevention programs.

“We would not be here today without the power of the law being harnessed for the public interest,” said State Assembly Health Chair Richard Gottfried.

City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine said the toll of opioid deaths has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before Covid, this was the biggest pandemic facing New York City,” he said.

In praising the allocation of the settlement money, Levine cautioned that it would still be some time before the funds were actually in use.

“We’ll be anxious to see what kind of entities, city agencies or private nonprofits receive this funding,” Levine said. “I think it’s pretty clear that the public hospital system and especially Lincoln Hospital, being on the front lines, are going to have to get a big part of it.”

“We need to ensure that once the funding gets to the City of New York, that [we] are making the appropriate decisions as to where the funding is going,” agreed Salamanca.

He noted that Mayor Bill de Blasio allocated $8 million for reducing overdoses deaths in the Bronx in 2018, but questioned whether it achieved the desired results.

“After that announcement, I saw very little progress,” said Salamanca. “I don’t really know where that funding went.”

He called on the city to ensure that settlement funding ends up in the hands of nonprofits involved in the fight against opioid use, such as the Bronx Opioid Collective, which includes entities such as Acacia Network, St. Ann’s Harm Reduction and Samaritan Village.

“I want to see where the money goes,” he said. “We want to see this work on the street.”