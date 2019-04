“We are the megaphones”

Ensuring an accurate Census for all communities

By María Lizardo

We need community-based organizations to serve as ‘trusted messengers.’

Hiding in the margins of communities all over New York are the most vulnerable members of our society; people of color, the homeless, children, survivors of intimate partner violence, and immigrants.

These intersectionalities are a marker for folks described as “members of the most disadvantaged communities – are greatest at risk if being uncounted”. It would take about $40 million dollars to get an accurate count of New Yorkers in the 2020 Census, of course that is with on-the-ground support from community-based organizations.

However, only half was allocated.

Will $20 million be enough to ensure that the $600 billion of federal government resources are distributed fairly in your community? No, it won’t be.

The New York Counts 2020 is a statewide coalition of over 150 partners from across the state who seek to maximize participation in the 2020 Census therefore counter the expected impact of this administration’s efforts to chill participation in the 2020 Census. The coalition represents a wide array of issues and industries including immigrant rights, labor, education, religion, health, government, technology, business, and libraries.

The funding for your child’s school, health care and emergency room services, resources for job and business development, accessibility to housing, and social services are on the line. If undercounted, we will all be affected. We must secure additional resources to help on-the-ground organizations, like NMIC, identify current and future needs. In a country with over 44 million immigrants, being one has become polarizing and dangerous.

We need community-based organizations to serve as “trusted messengers” to help bridge the information gap and clarify concerns about data confidentiality.

Consider: Misinformation about the census is spreading and so is distrust about the citizenship question on the census. Many members of marginalized groups already live in fear for their safety yet, we are asking them to voluntarily provide revealing information about their lives.

Since 1790, the census has counted citizens and noncitizens alike. The seemingly innocuous question regarding citizenship status would be cunning and highly discourage noncitizens, residents, and their family members from participating in the census.

As I walk through NMIC’s reception area, I am optimistic that our clients and their families will receive the resources they need to thrive. Community-based organizations can help communities feel supported and assist in encouraging their clients to communicate their needs and most importantly in their primary language.

We are their megaphones and we hope you are listening.

María Lizardo is the Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC). The organization is a coalition member of the New York Counts 2020. For more information, please visit newyorkcounts2020.org.