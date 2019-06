“We are strong”

Annual summit examines issues facing Latino community

By Gregg McQueen

There are more than 2.4 million Latinos residing in New York City, according to the city’s own department of planning. That amounts to an estimated 29 percent of the city’s total population.

What implications does such a formidable presence have for New York City?

Stakeholders, elected officials, and community leaders sought to engage in discussion on the topics at hand at the third annual Summit on Latinos (SOL) on Tues., June 11th at Lehman College.

The event was organized by the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, City University of New York (CUNY) Dominican Studies Institute (DSI), and the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at CUNY.

Several hundred people attended the day-long event, which featured a host of panels on economic development, education and immigration and included remarks from activists and elected officials.

The summit serves as a platform allowing Latinos to explore shared concerns on political and social matters, organizers said, and to establish a shared policy agenda.

“A main goal is to portray the unity of Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, and other Latino groups in the city,” said Edwin Meléndez, Director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies, at a press conference held prior to the event.

“An important outcome is the coalition of Latino organizations throughout the city, and looking at these panels as to what might be the areas of convergence, what are the issues that are not just pressing, but [what are the] issues that communities can engage in action on,” he added.

Organizers will publish a report featuring recommendations based on discussions held at the summit.

By having academic institutions host the conference, research and data can be used to highlight issues and make recommendations.

“What do we seek with these summits? We want to hear from the Latino voices, what are the pressing issues that we need to be working on,” said José Higuera López, Deputy Director of the Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at CUNY.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez pointed out that Latinos are the second largest group in New York City.

“There is no New York City without Latinos,” he said.

Rodríguez said he used information learned at past conferences to inform legislation he has worked on at the City Council.

At the summit’s panel on immigration, María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said one of the most important issues facing the Latino community was the upcoming 2020 Census.

“For every person not counted, New York loses $3,000 dollars. It’s important that you all become Census ambassadors,” she said. “Everyone needs to take personal responsibility for it.”

Lizardo said it was important to respond to the survey after the Census Bureau mails out cards to New Yorkers in March 2020, to eliminate the possibility of a door-to-door follow-up by the bureau.

“Can you imagine if our immigrant community, which is already afraid, has people knocking on the doors? They’re not going to open the door. Make sure people respond when they get the card.”

Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., one of the summit’s featured speakers, said the annual summit allowed Latinos to “connect the dots” regarding issues they are facing.

“I’m here because, as we move forward, [we] totally expect to be part of the conversation that says this is the best city in the world. We have a vibrant Latino community,” he said. “It’s time that we had a seat at the table.”

Díaz questioned why New York City, despite its large Latino population, hasn’t had one Latino citywide elected official.

“One is coming,” he added. Díaz has previously indicated that he plays to run for mayor in 2021.

Lizardo said that Latinos are resilient enough to handle any adversity.

“We are survivors. We are strong,” she said. “We get knocked down, but we get up.”