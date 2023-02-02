“We are still here”
By Gregg McQueen
A photojournalist for the Navajo Times, Donovan Quintero began documenting the pandemic when it first struck the reservation.
It soon turned into a hotspot for Covid-19, the outbreak exacerbated by factors such as chronic underlying illnesses, lack of electricity, food and water. Many homes on the vast reservation lack running water, and there are often long distances between towns.
“Some people have to travel up to 40 miles just to get water,” Quintero said. “It made things really difficult during the pandemic.”
Donovan will be part of a trio of Native American photographers visiting New York City this week to discuss their personal experiences documenting the lives of Indigenous families.
“Developing Stories: Native Photographers in the Field” is a series of photo essays by photojournalists Quintero, Russel Albert Daniels, and Tailyr Irvine, currently on display at the National Museum of the American Indian in Lower Manhattan.
In the exhibition, each professional explores an issue affecting the lives of Native Americans in a specific community.
On Sat., Feb. 4, all three will be at the museum for a 1 p.m. discussion about the exhibit and their work.
“It’s probably the first time three Native American photojournalists have been brought together on the same panel,” said Cécile R. Ganteaume, an ethnologist who curated the exhibit for the National Museum of the American Indian, which is operated by the Smithsonian.
“Native Americans have typically never seen their lives, their experiences reflected back to them in photography as a medium,” she said. “The photographers are really motivated to be giving honest and accurate portrayals of what is going on in Native American life today.”
For “Developing Stories,” Daniels examines the Genízaro people of Abiquiú, New Mexico, whose ancestors were enslaved by the Spanish in the 1600’s. Irvine, of the Salish and Kootenai tribes, documented the Flathead Reservation in Montana, where U.S. government regulations for tribal enrollment are impacting resident lives.
Through his reporting, Quintero sought to inform members of Navajo Nation about the virus and how to protect themselves. He also documented the work of tribal government, police, and health care workers in dealing with the pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of Covid-19 cases among Native Americans was more than three times higher than among the general population ‒ an impact often overlooked by the mainstream media.
“We’re used to being ignored,” Quintero said. “That’s why it’s really important that I’m able to tell the stories of my people, how resilient they are and how they cared for each other during Covid.”
“We’re a very close-knit people. We help each other a lot, we go to each other’s homes,” he said. “For a lot of families out here, that’s likely how they got Covid.”
Some of the people documented by Quintero during the pandemic passed away from Covid-19, he said.
Quintero, who has spent most of his life living on the reservation, said he attempts to incorporate his traditional Navajo beliefs into his approach to photography.
Through the “Developing Stories” exhibit, he is hoping to educate others that the Navajo “still exist.”
“We are still here. We did not go extinct, as some Western history books like to suggest,” he said. “I really hope people can start thinking about the bigger picture and understand who we are as indigenous people today.”
The exhibit can be viewed at the Museum of the American Indian until March.
“These photographers are motivated to combat lingering stereotypes and portray the complexity of contemporary life for Native American people,” Ganteaume said. “It’s essential that Native photographers are the ones telling these stories.”
The “Fresh Focus on Native American Photography” discussion will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the National Museum of the American Indian, located at 1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004.
For information, visit americanindian.si.edu.
To view the “Developing Stories” exhibition online, please visit americanindian.si.edu/developingstories.
“Todavía estamos aquí”
Fotógrafos nativos americanos hablarán de su obra
Por Gregg McQueen
Un fotoperiodista del Navajo Times, Donovan Quintero, empezó a documentar la pandemia cuando golpeó por primera vez la reserva.
Pronto se convirtió en un foco de Covid-19, cuyo brote se vio exacerbado por factores como las enfermedades crónicas subyacentes y la falta de electricidad, alimentos y agua. Muchos hogares de la vasta reserva carecen de agua corriente, y a menudo hay grandes distancias entre los pueblos.
“Algunas personas tienen que recorrer hasta 65 kilómetros sólo para conseguir agua”, dijo Quintero. “Esto dificultó mucho las cosas durante la pandemia”.
Donovan formará parte de un trío de fotógrafos nativos americanos que visitarán la ciudad de Nueva York esta semana para hablar de sus experiencias personales documentando la vida de las familias indígenas.
“Desarrollando historias: fotógrafos nativos en el campo” es una serie de ensayos fotográficos realizados por los fotoperiodistas Quintero, Russel Albert Daniels y Tailyr Irvine, que se exhibe actualmente en el Museo Nacional del Indígena Americano, en el bajo Manhattan.
En la exposición, cada profesional explora un tema que afecta a la vida de los nativos americanos en una comunidad concreta.
El sábado 4 de febrero, los tres estarán en el museo para debatir a la 1:00 p.m. sobre la exposición y su obra.
“Probablemente sea la primera vez que tres fotoperiodistas indígenas se reúnen en un mismo panel”, afirma Cécile R. Ganteaume, etnóloga que curó la exposición para el Museo Nacional del Indígena Americano, dependiente del Smithsonian.
“Por lo general, los nativos americanos nunca han visto sus vidas y experiencias reflejadas en la fotografía como medio”, explica. “Los fotógrafos están realmente motivados de ofrecer retratos honestos y precisos de lo que ocurre en la vida de los indígenas estadounidenses hoy en día”.
En “Desarrollando historias”, Daniels examina al pueblo genízaro de Abiquiú, Nuevo México, cuyos antepasados fueron esclavizados por los españoles en el siglo XVII. Irvine, de las tribus Salish y Kootenai, documentó la reserva de Flathead, en Montana, donde la normativa del gobierno estadounidense para la inscripción tribal está afectando a la vida de los residentes.
A través de sus reportajes, Quintero trató de informar a los miembros de la Nación Navajo sobre el virus y cómo protegerse. También documentó el trabajo del gobierno tribal, la policía y los trabajadores sanitarios para hacer frente a la pandemia.
Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), el número de casos de Covid-19 entre los nativos americanos fue más de tres veces superior al de la población general, un impacto que a menudo pasan por alto los principales medios de comunicación.
“Estamos acostumbrados a que se nos ignore”, afirma Quintero. “Por eso es muy importante que yo pueda contar las historias de mi gente, lo resilientes que son y cómo se cuidaron unos a otros durante la Covid”.
“Somos un pueblo muy unido. Nos ayudamos mucho los unos a los otros, vamos a las casas de los demás”, dijo. “Para muchas familias de aquí, probablemente así es como se contagiaron de Covid”.
Algunas de las personas documentadas por Quintero durante la pandemia fallecieron a causa de la Covid-19, afirmó.
Quintero, quien ha pasado la mayor parte de su vida viviendo en la reserva, dijo que intenta incorporar sus creencias tradicionales navajo en su enfoque de la fotografía.
A través de la exposición “Desarrollando historias”, espera educar a otros en que los navajo “todavía existen”.
“Todavía estamos aquí. No nos extinguimos, como sugieren algunos libros occidentales de historia”, afirma. “Realmente espero que la gente pueda empezar a pensar en el panorama general y entender quiénes somos como pueblo indígena hoy en día”.
La exposición puede verse en el Museo del Indígena Americano hasta marzo.
“Estos fotógrafos están motivados para combatir los estereotipos persistentes y retratar la complejidad de la vida contemporánea de los nativos americanos”, dijo Ganteaume. “Es esencial que los fotógrafos nativos sean quienes cuenten estas historias”.
El debate “Nuevo enfoque en la fotografía nativa americana” se celebrará el sábado 4 de febrero en el Museo Nacional del Indígena Americano, situado en el No. 1 de Bowling Green, Nueva York, NY 10004.
Para más información, visite americanindian.si.edu.
Para ver la exposición “Developing Stories” en línea, visite americanindian.si.edu/developingstories.