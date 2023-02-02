“We are still here”

Native American photographers to discuss their work

By Gregg McQueen

A photojournalist for the Navajo Times, Donovan Quintero began documenting the pandemic when it first struck the reservation.

It soon turned into a hotspot for Covid-19, the outbreak exacerbated by factors such as chronic underlying illnesses, lack of electricity, food and water. Many homes on the vast reservation lack running water, and there are often long distances between towns.

“Some people have to travel up to 40 miles just to get water,” Quintero said. “It made things really difficult during the pandemic.”

Donovan will be part of a trio of Native American photographers visiting New York City this week to discuss their personal experiences documenting the lives of Indigenous families.

“Developing Stories: Native Photographers in the Field” is a series of photo essays by photojournalists Quintero, Russel Albert Daniels, and Tailyr Irvine, currently on display at the National Museum of the American Indian in Lower Manhattan.

In the exhibition, each professional explores an issue affecting the lives of Native Americans in a specific community.

On Sat., Feb. 4, all three will be at the museum for a 1 p.m. discussion about the exhibit and their work.

“It’s probably the first time three Native American photojournalists have been brought together on the same panel,” said Cécile R. Ganteaume, an ethnologist who curated the exhibit for the National Museum of the American Indian, which is operated by the Smithsonian.

“Native Americans have typically never seen their lives, their experiences reflected back to them in photography as a medium,” she said. “The photographers are really motivated to be giving honest and accurate portrayals of what is going on in Native American life today.”

For “Developing Stories,” Daniels examines the Genízaro people of Abiquiú, New Mexico, whose ancestors were enslaved by the Spanish in the 1600’s. Irvine, of the Salish and Kootenai tribes, documented the Flathead Reservation in Montana, where U.S. government regulations for tribal enrollment are impacting resident lives.

Through his reporting, Quintero sought to inform members of Navajo Nation about the virus and how to protect themselves. He also documented the work of tribal government, police, and health care workers in dealing with the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of Covid-19 cases among Native Americans was more than three times higher than among the general population ‒ an impact often overlooked by the mainstream media.

“We’re used to being ignored,” Quintero said. “That’s why it’s really important that I’m able to tell the stories of my people, how resilient they are and how they cared for each other during Covid.”

“We’re a very close-knit people. We help each other a lot, we go to each other’s homes,” he said. “For a lot of families out here, that’s likely how they got Covid.”

Some of the people documented by Quintero during the pandemic passed away from Covid-19, he said.

Quintero, who has spent most of his life living on the reservation, said he attempts to incorporate his traditional Navajo beliefs into his approach to photography.

Through the “Developing Stories” exhibit, he is hoping to educate others that the Navajo “still exist.”

“We are still here. We did not go extinct, as some Western history books like to suggest,” he said. “I really hope people can start thinking about the bigger picture and understand who we are as indigenous people today.”

The exhibit can be viewed at the Museum of the American Indian until March.

“These photographers are motivated to combat lingering stereotypes and portray the complexity of contemporary life for Native American people,” Ganteaume said. “It’s essential that Native photographers are the ones telling these stories.”

The “Fresh Focus on Native American Photography” discussion will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the National Museum of the American Indian, located at 1 Bowling Green, New York, NY 10004.

For information, visit americanindian.si.edu.

To view the “Developing Stories” exhibition online, please visit americanindian.si.edu/developingstories.